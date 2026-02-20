Dorgu, Mount, Maguire: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Michael Carrick was again pretty sketchy about Mason Mount (minor issue) and Matthijs de Ligt (back), but suggested the former is closer to a comeback.

“Yeah, Mason is getting closer. I think we’ve been patient, so we don’t want to push anything. He’s an important part of the group, Mason, and we want him back and he’ll have a big impact. He’s getting closer, which is good for us. “Matta is a little bit working towards it. As I said last week, he’s a little bit behind Mason, so we’re just trying to work with him to progress him to get him a bit closer.” – Michael Carrick

Meanwhile, Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) is definitely out.

Harry Maguire has been in training since Gameweek 26, so the knock he picked up in the draw with West Ham United seems to have amounted to nothing.