FPL Gameweek 27 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We should hear from 15 Premier League managers on Friday as the Gameweek 27 team news continues to filter through.

You can find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

For the headline news from Thursday’s five pressers, check out this round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 27 INJURY NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🍒 9.30am – Iraola

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🦅 11.30am – Glasner

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🐺 1pm – Edwards

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🐓 1.30pm -… pic.twitter.com/pqlRgJsnjj — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 20, 2026

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola gave no verbal confirmation that Erling Haaland (knee) would be available this weekend but emphatically nodded when asked if the Norwegian was “back fully fit”.

Savinho (thigh) will return on Saturday, too, but Jeremy Doku (calf) remains out ahead of Newcastle United’s visit.

“Doku is not ready and Savinho is ready.” – Pep Guardiola

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sven Botman (back) looks set to return for the trip to Manchester City.

But the game comes too soon for Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle) and likely Yoane Wissa (knock), too.

“Hopefully, good news or better news on Sven Botman. He could be in and around this game.” – Eddie Howe

“Lewis Miley, still a little bit to go, I think. “It was a dead leg, so that was factually correct, but it disturbed a bit of the muscle. Again, I don’t think he’s too far away, nothing more than a week, a couple of weeks maximum.” – Eddie Howe

“I don’t think [Wissa] will be [available tomorrow] but I don’t think he’ll be too far off maybe the Qarabağ game. “It was in training, a nasty little knock, but I think he’ll be fine.” – Eddie Howe

Fabian Schar (ankle), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain out for longer periods. Livramento should be the first one back in March.

“Tino is making good progress but still I don’t think we’re going to shave too much time off the early March target for him.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

Joelinton (groin) was back in the Newcastle squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League win over Qarabag.

After Anthony Gordon‘s four-goal haul up top in midweek, Eddie Howe was asked about the natural winger’s attributes as a central striker.

“Anthony has got some really good qualities in that position [centre-forward]. None more so than his pressing intensity but also his tactical understanding of when to do it and how to do it is. It is of the very highest level. A couple of our goals came from his regains and that’s not by luck, it’s by his really good judgement and where he puts himself. “I was delighted with his performance.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

BOURNEMOUTH

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) has returned to training this week and will be assessed to see if he can feature against West Ham United.

“Tav has started training with us, and it’s very good news, but I don’t know if he’s going to be ready for tomorrow or not. We will train today and see how he feels and take a decision from there. But if it’s not for tomorrow, it’s going to be for the next one.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcus Tavernier

Matai Akinmboni featured for the under-21s recently after months on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (hamstring) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remain out.

Tyler Adams and David Brooks, who both recently returned from injury, are “ready” for more involvement.

There are also no new concerns.

“[We have had] some more training for the last ones we recovered, Tyler Adams, Brooksy, [so] that they are ready for tomorrow. No new injuries, so it’s overall good news, I would say.” – Andoni Iraola

Away from team news, there was plenty from the Bournemouth boss on budget forward Eli Kroupi.

“I think with Junior, with Evanilson, I don’t judge them by the goals. Goals are important, but it doesn’t give you like a guarantee [of a good performance/result]. “I prefer he does everything and then if he scores a goal, amazing. But it gives me the guarantee of, okay, we are not going to lose the game because I put this player over the other player. I think I’m really pleased because we score goals overall. It’s not about number 9, number 7. If the team scores goals, okay, you are playing. Team scores goals, perfect, you are going to continue playing. I don’t care if you are the one putting the ball on the net or it’s the one next to you. And it’s the approach. “I’m not telling Junior how you finish, how you put the feet so you can score. He’s amazing doing this. I’m not going to show him anything in that department. I need to tell him what the team needs so he can be on the pitch, so he can score his goals, he can do his plays. And I think he’s improving a lot. He’s improving a lot because it’s kind of a new position for him. “It is not so different. Basically, when we play with Eva and Junior, we are playing with two strikers, but there are some demands on the ball, off the ball, that both need to do, and I think they are doing well. The other day also with Enes [Unal], they played 30-something minutes together, so it’s good he has more relationships. I’m happy with Junior, if he starts or if he comes from the bench like the other day.” – Andoni Iraola

CRYSTAL PALACE

Maxence Lacroix suffered an adductor injury in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League clash with Zrinjski and it sounds like he’ll miss out.

Chadi Riad also came off with cramp in that game.

“It looks like we’ll have to change the back three again. It’s every single game. This was the foundation of everything we had, our backline, our togetherness. Right at the moment, we’re not that consistent in our defence. “We are struggling to get clean sheets because we are making too many mistakes. This is what we have to improve, definitely, and the next chance is on Sunday but again, there will be three new players in the back three.” – Oliver Glasner

Elsewhere on the injury front, Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) won’t be involved for another 2-3 weeks, while Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) has joined the injury list for three weeks.

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) has had a setback and will be out for a “few more weeks”.

Cheick Doucoure (knee) was involved in training on Wednesday, although it’s not clear how close he is to a playing comeback after being sidelined for 12 months. He wasn’t involved on Thursday evening, indeed.

As for Oliver Glasner himself, reports suggest his tenure could be ended early. Asked about those rumours, Glasner didn’t exactly put them to bed.

“Right now, I’m just not good enough to replace the players we sold. I’m just not good enough to integrate the new players in a way that we can play the same way like we did. I’m not good enough that we can cope with the schedule we had. “On the other side, I think I was good enough to play the best season ever, to win two trophies and also to look back on 32 points after 26 games. I looked back because I like to look back sometimes, in the last 10 years, Crystal Palace has been better twice. Once was our season last year, and the other one was in 2021. Never before, it was more or less between 25 and 29 points all the time. “Let’s see [if I can be good enough to lead the club till the end of the season]. I always said – and this wasn’t the first press conference where I could just repeat myself – as a manager, you always depend on your players. They will get all the support like always, and then we will see.”

“Let’s see what the future brings. You never know.” – Oliver Glasner on if he still wants to be manager until the end of the season

“Yes, I feel so, yeah.” – Oliver Glasner on if he still has the “drive” to be manager until the end of the season

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Yasin Ayari (shoulder) and long-term absentees Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain out.

“He’s not available tomorrow but he will be back in training next week and then he should be an option for the next game.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Yasin Ayari

But Solly March (knee), who has had his own lengthy lay-off, could be involved after a return to training.

The Seagulls also have no fresh concerns.