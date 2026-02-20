Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

20 February 2026 97 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Open Controls
  PatrickLee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Hello!
    Hope all's well. I've had a nightmare few FPL weeks with life-stuff getting in the way - totally forgot about my team a few times and have fallen behind! Unacceptable, I know.

    I have 4 FTs and £0.9ITB. Any advice would be very welcome.

    Reya/Dub
    Gabriel, Timer, Lacroix, Andersen, Dalot
    Anderson, Bruno, Cherki, Mbeumo, Enzo
    Halaand, Tiago, Guiu.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Can you do this?

      Guiu to Pedro
      Cherki to Rayan
      Timber to O'Reilly

      Open Controls
    Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      You're in a spot there.

      Lacroix injured, Cherki and Timber not nailed.

      Can you do those 3 out for VVD, Hill and Semenyo?

      Open Controls
      Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        If VvD over Mukiele is affordable, this instead

        Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      *hugs*

      Timber Lacroix Cherki to Mukiele Hill Semenyo would be my priority

      Open Controls
  Joshbrown
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Start Mukiele or Maguire (I have Wilson playing against Sunderland)

    Open Controls
    Lilac Breasted Roller
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      about equal CS odds

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Still Mukiele

      Open Controls
    Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Muki for sure

      Open Controls
  Lilac Breasted Roller
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    H.Wilson + Raya -> Semenyo + Kelleher y/n?

    Reluctant to downgrade on Rice, Ekitike or JPedro at this stage for the cost savings.

    Open Controls
    Ha.
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Not for me

      Would rather lose Rice and then JP after this week

      Open Controls
  FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which combo? Till gw31

    A) Semenyo & Enzo
    (will sell semenyo to rogers gw31, keep Enzo)

    Or

    B) Wirtz & Wilson
    (sell Enzo to Wilson gw28, keep Wirtz)

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I think Semenyo outscores all the others, including the blank GW

      Would much rather target a Haaland Semenyo Gabriel bench for GW31. Everybody else is expendable, imo

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Consider Semenyo Szobo

      Open Controls
    Ha.
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  Touching Clough
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hi Tom
    Good luck this week.

    I’ve got a bit of a benching dilemma this week, chiefly because it’s hard to call the North London, Derby and Sunderland-Fulham.

    Right now, I’m benching H Wilson, Timber and B Anderson in that order. Does that sound right?

    Here is the rest of the team:

    Henderson (Dub)
    Gabriel - Mukiele - Guehi
    Bruno – Rice – Enzo – Rogers
    Haaland - Thiago - Watkins

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Who is B Anderson, do you mean Elliot?

      Open Controls
      Touching Clough
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Thanks for spotting that, meant Joachim Andersen

        Open Controls
  Doozer2008
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Hate my team...

    Verbruggen (Dubravka)

    Gabriel / Timber / O'Reilly / (Senesi / Dorgu)

    Rogers / Bruno F / Enzo / Dango / (Wilson)

    Haaland (c) / Ekitike / Thiago

    0 transfers and £0.1 in the bank

    Do you think I've got the correct team / subs (brackets) please?

    Think my rank will fall massively with no Semenyo, Palmer or Pedro! Doom.

    Open Controls
    Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      I would play Senesi over Timber, I think T will be benched after Weds

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      It's just one GW. Random things like early red cards happen. And they weren't scary enough to be your FT priorities anyway

      G2G. That defence needs some love next GW

      Open Controls
  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    My backline Gabriel-Timber-Guéhi-Cash-Hill
    Currently on Hill

    Play 1 of
    A - Hill
    B - Guéhi
    C - Cash
    D - Sit Timber and play

    Open Controls
    Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Im benching (or selling) Timber

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Guéhi for me atm

      Open Controls
    F4L
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      hill

      Open Controls
    Ha.
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
  F4L
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    is barnes expected to be starting LW for the foreseeable for Newcastle? with gordon up top

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Wissa isn't expected to be out for long, so I don't know

      Open Controls
      F4L
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        cheers, yeah fair enough

        Open Controls
  Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Verbuggen
    Gabriel OReilly Alderete
    Rogers Rice Enzo Fernandes
    Haaland (C) Ekitike Strand-Larsen

    Dubravka Timber Clyne Miley

    A) Save FT
    B) Timber -> Van Dijk (bench OReilly)
    C) Other

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Verb to Kelleher

      Open Controls
      Keane There Dunne That
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Good move. Does make Strand Larsen -> Thiago tougher to do next week though

        Open Controls
        Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          3 hours ago

          Didn't have that context. I wouldn't make a FT to bench O'Reilly this GW, so roll or bench Alderete

          Open Controls
  Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Would you do any of these?

    A) Timber > VVD ( & do J.Pedro > Thiago next week )
    B) Rice > Garner & Mane > Thiago

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Ha.
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Does B mean you can bench Garner most weeks?

      Open Controls
      Kane Train
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeah. But then I have Pedro for Arsenal next week and Aston Villa after that plus the blank gameweek 31

        Open Controls
  Tmel
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Draft FPL question... start two:

    a) Hill (whu)
    b) Cunha (eve)
    c) Gyök (tot)
    d) Havertz (tot)

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      AB

      Open Controls
  Maddamotha
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Do any of these moves or be patient?

    A) Timber > VVD
    B) Rice > Wirtz
    C) HODL

    Open Controls
    Kane Train
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    If Newcastle knock Man City out of the FA cup, is the CPL+mci game most likely to be played in GW31 anyway, so no blank?

    If so, this could swing some decisions

    Open Controls
    Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      This kinda stuff seems to come as second nature to some, but for some reason my brain finds it so complex. Maybe this was common knowledge already months ago

      Open Controls
  Ginola14
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Whom to bench?

    Semenyo/ Roger’s/ enzo / Bruno f/ rice
    Haaland/ pedro/ thiago

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    How's she looking, captain choice / bench order ok?

    Raya
    Nunes Gabriel Alderate
    Wirtz Bruno Rogers Rice Enzo
    Haaland (c) Thiago

    Dubravka Mane Tarkowski Thiaw

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Haaland? Yeah

      G2G

      Open Controls
  Paul W.
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Would you sell Vicario for Kelleher on FT?

    A) Yes
    B) No, save FT... play Vicario (ARS H) or Dubravka (CHE A)

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Absolutely A. You've been patient enough

      Open Controls
      Paul W.
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks... yeah, holding Vicario is really frustrating

        Open Controls
  Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Views

    Got Rice

    Would you sell to Roger’s Wirtz or Dango?

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Not vs Spurs. Might be clearer next GW

      Open Controls
  G Banger
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    I'm a mess at the back:

    Verbruggen (Dubravka)
    Gabriel / Timber / O'Reilly (Gudmunsson / Lacroix*)

    a) Verbruggen => Kelleher
    b) Timber => VVD
    c) Lacroix => Hill (Bench Timber)
    d) Save

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      A or B,

      Doing B when get FT

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Valid arguments for all options, imo. A, just

      Open Controls
  g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Play 1 Timber Wilson Rice Hill

    Cap Palmer, JP, Robot

    Kelleher
    Gabriel, Guehi, Muki,
    Palmer, Rogers, Fruno,
    Haaland, JP, Ekitike

    Dubs

    0.1

    Open Controls
    Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Maybe Rice Arsenal will still get set piece opportunities

      Team looks good

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Rice and Palmer

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Cheers both that’s how I currently have it, with Dubs, Wilson, Hill, Timber bench order.

      Open Controls
  Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/20/fpl-gameweek-27-scout-picks-chelsea-triple-up

    Open Controls
  Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    3FT 0 ITB

    A) Timber to VVD
    B) A plus Verbruggen to Kelleher
    C) Semenyo to Palmer, Ekitike to Thiago, Timber to 5.3 def
    D) A plus Wilson to Enzo, Ekitike to Thiago
    E) something else

    Verbruggen
    Alderete Gabriel Chalobah
    BrunoF Semenyo Garner Anderson
    Ekitike Haaland JPedro

    Dubravka Truffert Wilson Timber

    Open Controls

