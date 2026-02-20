Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 27 Scout Picks: Chelsea triple-up

20 February 2026 252 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Home matches for Chelsea, Brentford and Manchester City play a major part in our Scout Picks selection for Gameweek 27.

The chosen XI draws on the Scout Squad submissions from Neale, Tom F, Sam and Marc.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 27 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL pre-season: Kelleher + Schade injury updates, Henry starts

Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.6m) is our chosen goalkeeper for Brentford’s encounter with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Gtech Community Stadium. Keith Andrews’ troops are fifth for fewest goals conceded on home turf in 2025/26, having already kept clean sheets against Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland since the turn of the year. Brighton, meanwhile, have scored just four goals in their last six matches and rank 17th for expected goals (xG) in that period, leading to uncertainty regarding Fabian Hurzeler’s future.

DEFENDERS

FPL notes: van Dijk 17-pointer, Alderete, Cash + van Hecke injury latest

The appointment of Vitor Pereira at Nottingham Forest perhaps dents the appeal of Liverpool assets this week, particularly after Thursday’s 3-0 win over Fenerbahce in Turkey. However, Arne Slot’s team have looked pretty solid at the back in 2026, ranking third for StatsBomb expected goals conceded (xGC).

Above: Teams sorted by xG conceded per 90 minutes in 2026 only

Even if the clean sheet is busted at the City Ground, Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) is more than capable of delivering other returns, such as defensive contribution (DefCon) points and goals.

Chelsea’s defence hasn’t been entirely convincing under Liam Rosenior thus far. Overall, however, they’ve kept five clean sheets on home turf in 2025/26, with only Arsenal and Manchester City surpassing this number (both with seven).

Above: Teams sorted by clean sheets (home matches only) in 2025/26

Burnley, meanwhile, have failed to find the net in two of their last four away matches, a run which has seen them generate a measly 1.28 xG, including just one Opta ‘big chance’. Trevoh Chalobah (£5.8m), who is on a seven-match run of DefCons, consequently gets the nod.

Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) makes it into the Scout Picks after three of our four pundits picked a Sunderland defender in their Scout Squad submissions. As above, Arsenal and Man City are the only teams with more clean sheets than Sunderland on home turf this season. Their unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light only ended last week, too. Mukiele provides DefCon potential and attacking threat, having supplied three assists in his last five matches.

James Hill (£4.0m) is our fourth and final defender, partly due to our modest £83.0m budget. However, the bargain bin enabler has impressed recently, banking three assists, eight DefCon points and one clean sheet in his last four matches. Hill could also get some joy from set-pieces in Gameweek 27, given the hosts’ weakness from such situations this season.

MIDFIELDERS

Goals + assists imminent! Who is 'due' in FPL Gameweek 10? 2
 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

price change predictions
252 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Tinmen
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Folks, I have the exact money to move Rice to Wirtz

    Should I do it before Rice drops tonight ?

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel51
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I would.

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Risky. Rice has the better fixture this week.

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wirtz isn't an urgent transfer in atm. There'll be other routes with 2 FTs next GW

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Saka could do well but it’s a new manager for Spurs and he is likely a minutes risk too. Havertz is fit again seemingly and Saka had to come off only two night ago on 71mins because he was starting to cramp.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Urgh, sorry. Reply fail to the response on my post above.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        *last page

        This is getting embarrassing

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          *hugs*

          Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Reminds me of Palmer's latest fitness concerns

      He's fit, so take the Spurs haul before deciding on whether to jump or not

      Open Controls
  3. Weasel51
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Timber > VVD
    B) Rice > Wirtz
    C) Both for a -4

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Guehi Alderete
    Semenyo Bruno Mbuemo Rice Rogers
    Thiago Haaland

    Dub Timber Rodon Mane

    Open Controls
  4. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    A)Timber to VVD
    B)Timber and Garner to Hill and Rogers -4

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Semenyo gonna feast on Newcastle
    First time owner in over a year.

    Open Controls
    1. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Enjoy

      Open Controls
  6. TochanMama
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pickford | Dubravka
    Gabriel | Chalobah | Timber | Alderete | Gudmundson
    Rice | Semenyo | Rogers | Enzo | Mbuemo
    Thiago | Haaland | Kroupi

    Timber & Mbuemo OUT
    Palmer & Senesi IN

    Lads, is this the best move? Got 2 FTs

    A) Yay
    B) Nay

    Open Controls
    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Think I’d roll there. You’d only want Palmer out again wouldn’t you?

      Open Controls
      1. TochanMama
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Worried about his haul honestly. Any other changes you'd recommend instead?

        Open Controls
  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you do Rice to Wirtz/Dango or roll FT start rice and reasses next gw? Want to gain as many it’s as possible before gw32 wc. I’ll be selling rice soon anyways

    Open Controls
    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Roll. Would you sell Cunha to Wirtz/Dango/Rogers?

      Open Controls
  8. BusbySwede
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you sell Rice for Rayan, or roll the transfer?

    And would you play or bench Senesi?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Mukiele
    Bruno, Mbuemo, Rogers, Rice, Enzo
    Haaland, Pedro

    Dubravka, Senesi, Mane, Rodon

    Open Controls
  9. Lionel Fellaini
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    What to do with Cunha? Any suggestions? 3FTs

    Open Controls
  10. Romford Pele - Don't w…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    6 mins ago

    What would your starting order be for these three? Thank you

    a) Richards (WOL)
    b) Alderete (FUL)
    c) Senesi (whu)

    Open Controls
    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B
      A
      C

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      That order

      Open Controls
  11. Vardi Gras
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Any changes to below lineup?

    Roefs (Dúbravka)
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Guéhi (Hill, Cash)
    Rogers, Semenyo, B.Fernandes, Palmer (C) (Wilson)
    Haaland, João Pedro (VC), Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No. Nice team!

      Open Controls
  12. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Captain Ekitike as a differential captain? City historically struggle against the toon.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes if you are chasing

      Open Controls
    2. Lionel Fellaini
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Any Chelsea instead?

      Open Controls
  13. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Raya + DCL to Kelleher + Thiago for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Any other Arsenal players? If so I’d make those moves

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Playing Gabriel. And still deciding between Timber and LeFee

        Open Controls
  14. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Verbuggen
    Gabriel OReilly Alderete
    Rogers Rice Enzo Fernandes
    Haaland (C) Ekitike Strand-Larsen
    Subs: Dubravka Timber Clyne Miley

    A) Save FT
    B) Timber -> Van Dijk
    C) Verbuggen -> Kelleher (would mean -4 to get Thiago next week)

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Save. Team is in pretty good shape.

      Open Controls
  15. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Everyone fairly confident that Haaland starts this weekend?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.