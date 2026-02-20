Home Page Exclusions

Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo: Sunderland injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

20 February 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Regis Le Bris stated that Granit Xhaka (ankle) is available for Sunderland. But Bertrand Traore (knee) won’t make Gameweek 27.

“Granit [Xhaka] has more or less trained fully this week, so he’s available for selection. It won’t be the case for Berto [Traore]. Next week, he will rejoin the group and might be available soon.” – Regis Le Bris

Additionally, Reinildo Mandava (knee) has now also been ruled out for three-to-four weeks, while Omar Alderete is “okay”, having been rested in the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Oxford United due to a niggly foot issue.

“Yes [everyone else is okay]. Only Reinildo. Rei won’t be available [for] at least three or four weeks. So, potentially after Brighton, in time for Newcastle, potentially. [Alderete] is okay, yeah.” – Regis Le Bris

Popular pick Nordi Mukiele has a hand injury. But Le Bris said it’s only preventing him from taking long throws, rather than taking part.

“Yeah, he’s got an issue with his hand [and that’s why he’s not taking long throws]. I hope he’ll be close to his previous ability soon.” – Regis Le Bris on Nordi Mukiele

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

