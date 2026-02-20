Thiago, Schade, Henderson: Brentford injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Kevin Schade is back from a three-match ban, while loanee Reiss Nelson is available again. The latter was ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 26.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 27

Speaking on Friday, Keith Andrews suggested that Jordan Henderson and Igor Thiago – absent from Monday’s FA Cup squad – will return this weekend. Those two have been managed carefully in cup ties.

“Yeah, everyone has come through that [Macclesfield] game well. A few players that missed it for various reasons will come back into the squad. So, yeah, we’re in a pretty good place on that front.” – Keith Andrews

Josh Dasilva, Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo all remain out with knee injuries.