Thiago, Schade, Henderson: Brentford injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

20 February 2026 0 comments
Kevin Schade is back from a three-match ban, while loanee Reiss Nelson is available again. The latter was ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 26.

Speaking on Friday, Keith Andrews suggested that Jordan Henderson and Igor Thiago – absent from Monday’s FA Cup squad – will return this weekend. Those two have been managed carefully in cup ties.

“Yeah, everyone has come through that [Macclesfield] game well. A few players that missed it for various reasons will come back into the squad. So, yeah, we’re in a pretty good place on that front.” – Keith Andrews

Josh Dasilva, Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo all remain out with knee injuries.

