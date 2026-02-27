Wirtz + Frimpong: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 28

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he expects Florian Wirtz to miss Gameweek 28, at the very least.

The German had to pull out of last week’s trip to Nottingham Forest, during the warm-up, because of back pain.

However, speaking at Friday’s press conference, Slot had good news regarding Jeremie Frimpong (groin).

“Jeremie is [fit], he trained with us a few times this week so he is available. I don’t expect Florian to be available, so that is a disappointment. “No, [I don’t have any idea how long Wirtz will be out]. At this moment in time, no. Usually when I say that, I do know that and I don’t want to share it! Now, I honestly don’t.” – Arne Slot

Alexander Isak (ankle) will likely be out until April, while Wataru Endo (foot) is on the long-term injury list with Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee).

Youngsters Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) have also been on the sidelines for months but Danns rejoined training this week.