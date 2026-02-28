Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Schade in, Kelleher out, Szoboszlai into midfield

28 February 2026 400 comments
Three more Premier League matches follow on from Bournemouth’s clash with Sunderland.

Liverpool are among the sides in action at 3pm GMT:

Kelleher out

TEAM NEWS

There are no shocks with the Reds’ starting XI, with the only change seeing Joe Gomez come in for Curtis Jones.

As a result of that alteration, Dominik Szoboszlai, who started at right-back in Gameweek 27 before moving into midfield later in the game, will be back in the middle of the park.

Jeremie Frimpong is among the substitutes after recovering from injury but, as expected, there is no Florian Wirtz in the squad. Arne Slot all but ruled him out on Friday.

Visitors West Ham United are unchanged.

There is a surprise omission from the Brentford teamsheet this afternoon as Caoimhin Kelleher misses out. There’s no injury: his partner has given birth.

Hakon Valdimarsson deputises between the posts, while Michael Kayode returns from injury in defence and Kevin Schade is back in the starting XI.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Yehor Yarmoliuk also get recalls as Aaron Hickey and Vitaly Janelt miss out through injury and Jordan Henderson and Keane Lewis-Potter drop to the bench.

Lucas Pires, James Ward-Prowse and Jacob Bruun Larsen start for Burnley as Lesley Ugochukwu and Kyle Walker are demoted to substitute duty. Marcus Edwards is absent.

Finally, on Tyneside, Eddie Howe welcomes back most of his regulars after rotating against Qarabag in midweek.

Compared to Gameweek 27, there is just one change: Joelinton in for Joe Willock.

David Moyes has been unusually busy, handing recalls to Dwight McNeil, Jake O’Brien, Vitalii Mykolenko and Beto.

Michael Keane, Harrison Armstrong, Tim Iroegbunam and Thierno Barry drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Esteve, Worrall, Humphreys, Laurent, Mejbri, Ward-Prowse, Pires, Anthony, Larsen, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Walker, Hartman, Ugochukwu, Foster, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Barnes.

Brentford XI: Valdimarsson, Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Henry, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Balcombe, Pinnock, Henderson, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Donovan, Furo, Bentt, Shield.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha.

West Ham United XI: Hermansen; Wan Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Soucek, Magassa, Fernandes; Summerville, Bowen, Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Adama, Todibo, Scarles, Kante, Mayers.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Woltemade, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Ramsey.

Subs: Ramsdale, Botman, Osula, Wissa, Barnes, J. Murphy, Willock, A. Murphy, Shahar.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

400 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pool 5

    Open Controls
  2. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Burnley no goal VAR

    Open Controls
  3. Sailboats
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Burnley comeback complete

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      just now

      almost

      Open Controls
  4. z13
      3 mins ago

      Bruno EO set to rise above 100% with Haaland's no-show

      Open Controls
    • Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Burnley Goal ruled Offside

      Open Controls
    • Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Frimpong assist OG

      Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Newcastle 2-2. Finally a GW with lots of goals again.

      Open Controls
    • Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      didn't look offside to me

      Open Controls
      1. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Brentford CB in the middle had his arm out playing him on with his shoulder is what I saw

        Open Controls
    • fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Everton def -1

      Open Controls
    • #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      F*** VAR

      Open Controls
    • Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      VAR ruining one of the greatest comebacks in PL history. Piss off!

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 9 Years
        just now

        agreed

        Open Controls
    • The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dawson is such an ignorant gobshite. Shouting like a lunatic regardless of who is talking. So rude

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        just now

        At least better than merson who can't string a sentence together

        Open Controls
    • fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Everton score again. wtf is happening.

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        just a better away team

        Open Controls
    • Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Liverpool very jammy

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Are you good?

        Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Barry and Beto scoring, that's when you know Newcastle defence is awful

      Open Controls
    • TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Some of the most entertaining premier league games we've had all season and we can't watch any of them

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          just now

          Hopefully the blackout goes for next year

          Open Controls
      2. Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        just now

        KDH G

        Open Controls

