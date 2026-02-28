3pm team news: Schade in, Kelleher out, Szoboszlai into midfield

Three more Premier League matches follow on from Bournemouth’s clash with Sunderland.

Liverpool are among the sides in action at 3pm GMT:

TEAM NEWS

There are no shocks with the Reds’ starting XI, with the only change seeing Joe Gomez come in for Curtis Jones.

As a result of that alteration, Dominik Szoboszlai, who started at right-back in Gameweek 27 before moving into midfield later in the game, will be back in the middle of the park.

Jeremie Frimpong is among the substitutes after recovering from injury but, as expected, there is no Florian Wirtz in the squad. Arne Slot all but ruled him out on Friday.

Visitors West Ham United are unchanged.

There is a surprise omission from the Brentford teamsheet this afternoon as Caoimhin Kelleher misses out. There’s no injury: his partner has given birth.

Hakon Valdimarsson deputises between the posts, while Michael Kayode returns from injury in defence and Kevin Schade is back in the starting XI.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Yehor Yarmoliuk also get recalls as Aaron Hickey and Vitaly Janelt miss out through injury and Jordan Henderson and Keane Lewis-Potter drop to the bench.

Lucas Pires, James Ward-Prowse and Jacob Bruun Larsen start for Burnley as Lesley Ugochukwu and Kyle Walker are demoted to substitute duty. Marcus Edwards is absent.

Finally, on Tyneside, Eddie Howe welcomes back most of his regulars after rotating against Qarabag in midweek.

Compared to Gameweek 27, there is just one change: Joelinton in for Joe Willock.

David Moyes has been unusually busy, handing recalls to Dwight McNeil, Jake O’Brien, Vitalii Mykolenko and Beto.

Michael Keane, Harrison Armstrong, Tim Iroegbunam and Thierno Barry drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Esteve, Worrall, Humphreys, Laurent, Mejbri, Ward-Prowse, Pires, Anthony, Larsen, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Walker, Hartman, Ugochukwu, Foster, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Barnes.

Brentford XI: Valdimarsson, Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Henry, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Balcombe, Pinnock, Henderson, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Donovan, Furo, Bentt, Shield.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha.

West Ham United XI: Hermansen; Wan Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Soucek, Magassa, Fernandes; Summerville, Bowen, Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Adama, Todibo, Scarles, Kante, Mayers.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Woltemade, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Ramsey.

Subs: Ramsdale, Botman, Osula, Wissa, Barnes, J. Murphy, Willock, A. Murphy, Shahar.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: