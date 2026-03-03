­­­FPL Gameweek 29 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

For our differentials selection this week, we’ve turned to three players who all have favourable home fixtures in Gameweek 29.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less.

KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL

FPL ownership: 4.1%

4.1% Price: £5.0m

£5.0m GW29-33 fixtures: BUR | ars | CHE | bre | LIV

Playing host to a Burnley side that have conceded the second-most goals (14) over the last six Gameweeks, Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) could be a player to back.

The Toffees will come into this match buoyed by their 3-2 away win at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Dewsbury-Hall, meanwhile, has already scored and provided two assists in five starts since returning from injury, and should get plenty of space to run or pass into on Tuesday.

Mostly playing as the No 10 in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation, Dewsbury-Hall is averaging an impressive 5.1 points per start in 2025/26, and remains one of Everton’s most potent attacking weapons.

Above: Midfielders sorted by points per start in 2025/26 (min 500 mins)

Dewsbury-Hall’s dead-ball quality is another route to points, with Burnley bottom for set-piece shots conceded in 2025/26.

Currently owned by just 4.1% of FPL managers, Dewsbury-Hall is consequently a decent differential shout for Gameweek 29.

“I don’t think Kiernan’s far off the England squad. If they had a B international or something similar, he’d certainly be in the mix. “He’s got energy and skill that really makes a difference. He was probably on the verge of being our top goalscorer before the injury.”– David Moyes on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

ANTON STACH

FPL ownership: 2.3%

2.3% Price: £4.7m

£4.7m GW29-33 fixtures: SUN | cry | BRE | mun | WOL

Now down to just £4.7m in FPL, Leeds United’s Anton Stach could be worth a roll of the dice ahead of Tuesday’s home encounter with Sunderland.

The German has really impressed since returning from injury, playing as one of the two attacking midfielders in Daniel Farke’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Above: Leeds United’s passing network v Manchester City in Gameweek 28

So far this season, Stach has produced a very decent 10 attacking returns in 22 starts. Factor in his 34.8% defensive contribution (DefCon) success rate, and his points per start average is 5.0, just below Dewsbury-Hall.

The set-piece takers’ underlying stats offer further encouragement, with the midfielder having created six chances in his last two matches, while he’s also racked up four shots over the same period.

As for Sunderland, they’ve conceded 10 goals in their last four away matches, offering hope that Stach can get on the scoresheet on Tuesday.

So, for those Fantasy managers needing to free up some cash, Stach could present a handy solution. He also provides plenty of upside as a differential, with an ownership of only 2.3%.

“Anton is highly praised as one of the best signings in the whole Premier League and rightly so. Because he is delivering on the Premier League, on the top level. He is there for us, shows his versatility, plays in more or less in each level of the midfield role, in the deeper role, in the higher role. With his consistency, he is important for us, also because of his strength in the air. He wins many, many balls for us; he is really, really strong in the duels. “I also like his ability to run the game – of course, he is good when he has the game in front of him, but also under pressure when he has the ball back to the opponent’s goal, he hardly loses the ball. He influences games, he delivers goals, he delivers assists, and he is also often the creator of the spark for us. Also, what he does against the ball – unbelievable consistency. I think his covered ground is always on the top level in each game. So, he is a complete player, and we are very, very happy to have him and for me a fantastic player at that level.” – Daniel Farke on Anton Stach

CALVIN BASSEY

FPL ownership: 0.4%

0.4% Price: £4.4m

£4.4m GW29-33 fixtures: WHU | nfo | BUR | liv | bre

Fulham’s favourable schedule over the next three Gameweeks has brought Calvin Bassey (£4.4m) to our attention.

The centre-back has only recently reclaimed his starting spot from Jorge Cuenca (£4.3m), who impressed during his Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) absence.

Since his return, however, Bassey has quietly racked up four shots in the box in Gameweeks 26-28, the fifth-most of any FPL defender. He really should have found the net against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, too, firing over from six yards out.

Furthermore, Bassey has banked DefCon points in five of his last eight starts.

Now, with West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Burnley up next, Bassey looks like a decent differential option with an ownership of just 0.4%.

Crucially, two of those fixtures are at Craven Cottage, where Fulham have performed very well against teams currently in the bottom half, keeping clean sheets against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Forest (who they face in Gameweek 30), Leeds and Sunderland.

Above: Fulham’s home and away results in 2025/26

Fulham are firmly in the mix for a European spot, too, with only goal difference separating them and eighth-placed Everton, so there is plenty to play for.

Team-mate Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) is an equally attractive purchase, of course, with superior DefCon potential, but Bassey could still be a really interesting differential pick-up at a slightly lower price.