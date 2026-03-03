Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 29 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

My Arsenal and Manchester United contingent helped limit the damage in Gameweek 28, as I scored 69 points and slipped 8k places in the overall rankings.

GAMEWEEK 29 TEAM REVEAL