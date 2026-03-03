Team Reveals

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 29 team reveal

3 March 2026 18 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

My Arsenal and Manchester United contingent helped limit the damage in Gameweek 28, as I scored 69 points and slipped 8k places in the overall rankings.

18 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FCSB
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    What time is the city presser?

    Open Controls
  2. BR510
      11 mins ago

      Captain Salah or Semenyo?

      Start Hill or Alderete?

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Why would you even consider Salah?

        Open Controls
    • el polako
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Putting my mortgage on Arteta answering Rice availability question in this manner;
      “ I don’t know, haven’t talked to him yet today.
      Need to wait and see.
      Will talk to the medical staff 5 minutes before the game”.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Probably. Tempted to sell in any case.

        Open Controls
      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Hes evolving into pasta parcels

        Open Controls
    • HighestPeake
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Is Amad > Mbuemo for -4 worth it?

      Open Controls
      1. BR510
          8 mins ago

          Nah

          Nah
        • AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Probably

          Probably
      2. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        OA

        Which looks better?

        A: Zubi -> KDH
        B: Zubi -> Taverneir
        C: Mane -> DCL
        D: Rogers + Mane -> Eikitike + KDH (-4)

        *WCing in 32

        Open Controls
      3. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Tempted to sell Haaland as I bought at 14.3, 0.2m profit as it stands. Have Semenyo(c) and Guehi so still covered for City. Hmmm... It's just that next game v WH putting me off.

        Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Eddie Howe's team-news ahead of tomorrow's game:

        "Jacob Ramsey trained fine yesterday. Potentially a sickness in the squad, Nick Woltemade hasn’t trained through illness, but we will give him every chance for tomorrow. Tino Livramento is getting closer and closer, this game possibly comes too soon for him, we are desperate for him to become available."

        https://x.com/i/status/2028765574742806931

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Bruno (c) could be a good alternative option this GW:
          - potential sickness in the Newcastle camp
          - Newcastle goals conceded in the last 4 home games (in all comps) without Bruno G: 2 v Villa, 3 v Brentford, 2 v Qarabag, 3 v Everton

          Open Controls
      5. marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Is Rogers adequate cover for Wilson/Haaland?

        Open Controls
        1. Bunk Moreland
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yes

          Yes
      6. BR510
          2 mins ago

          Start:
          1. Hill (BRE H)
          2. Alderete (LEE A)

          X: Kelleher (BOU A)
          Y: Darlow (SUN H)

          Open Controls
        • Bunk Moreland
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I am really surprised by the captaincy poll. If fit, Haaland at home to NFO is a much better cap than Ekitike away to a wolves team finding some form. The poll specifically asks “if fit”.

          Open Controls
          1. Skogen89
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Maybe pep says something later today?!

            Open Controls
        • Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Hi folks! I have a benching headace..

          Rogers or Dango?

          I am gonna play thiago, so have some bre cover. I do hate the fact that Rogers has been such a troll, but isnt it typical for him to show up in a big game at home with thousends of people selling before? Kinda want to give him a last dance

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.