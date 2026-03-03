Tues team news: Collins + Rodon start, Kroupi + Xhaka subs, no Roefs

Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with four matches on Tuesday.

Bournemouth v Brentford, Everton v Burnley and Leeds United v Sunderland get underway at 7.30pm GMT. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool follows 45 minutes later.

TEAM NEWS

Andoni Iraola makes two changes to the Bournemouth side that started the 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

David Brooks and Eli Junior Kroupi drop to the bench, with Ryan Christie and Evanilson coming into the starting XI.

There are three changes for Brentford: Caoimhin Kelleher, Nathan Collins and Jordan Henderson in for the benched Hakon Valdimarsson, Kristoffer Ajer and Yehor Yarmoliuk.

At Goodison Park, Everton are unchanged from the 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

Burnley’s four changes see Kyle Walker, Florentino Luis, Lesley Ugochukwu and Lyle Foster replace Josh Laurent, James Ward-Prowse, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Zian Flemming.

Flemming is not in the matchday squad.

As for Leeds, they are unchanged from Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City.

There are three changes for Sunderland today: Melker Ellborg, Luke O’Nien and Nilson Angulo take the place of the absent Robin Roefs and benched Granit Xhaka and Chemsdine Talbi.

In the late kick-off, Wolves make four changes, bringing in Matt Doherty, Ladislav Krejci, David Moller Wolfe and Angel Gomes for Yerson Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Hugo Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegade.

Arne Slot has made just one alteration for Liverpool, with Jeremie Frimpong coming in for Joe Gomez, who drops to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Rayan, Christie, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Mandas, Brooks, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Kroupi, Unal, Toth, Milosavljevic

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Henry, Henderson, Jensen, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Yarmoliuk, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Donovan, Furo, Bentt, Shield

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Bruun Larsen, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Barnes, McMahon-Brown

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Bournauw, Bijol, Longstaff, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe

Sunderland XI: Ellborg, O’Nien, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Geertruida, Diarra, Sadiki, Angulo, Le Fee, Mayenda

Subs: Moore, J Jones, Xhaka, Rigg, H Jones, Aleksic, Talbi, Traore, Isidor

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, S Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, A Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, Wolfe, Mane, Armstrong

Subs: Johnstone, H Bueno, Hwang, Tolu, Mosquera, Lima, R Gomes, Toti, Bellegarde

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha