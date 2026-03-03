Dugout Discussion

Tues team news: Collins + Rodon start, Kroupi + Xhaka subs, no Roefs

3 March 2026 414 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with four matches on Tuesday.

Bournemouth v Brentford, Everton v Burnley and Leeds United v Sunderland get underway at 7.30pm GMT. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool follows 45 minutes later.

TEAM NEWS

Andoni Iraola makes two changes to the Bournemouth side that started the 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

David Brooks and Eli Junior Kroupi drop to the bench, with Ryan Christie and Evanilson coming into the starting XI.

There are three changes for Brentford: Caoimhin Kelleher, Nathan Collins and Jordan Henderson in for the benched Hakon Valdimarsson, Kristoffer Ajer and Yehor Yarmoliuk.

At Goodison Park, Everton are unchanged from the 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

Burnley’s four changes see Kyle Walker, Florentino Luis, Lesley Ugochukwu and Lyle Foster replace Josh Laurent, James Ward-Prowse, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Zian Flemming.

Flemming is not in the matchday squad.

As for Leeds, they are unchanged from Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City.

There are three changes for Sunderland today: Melker Ellborg, Luke O’Nien and Nilson Angulo take the place of the absent Robin Roefs and benched Granit Xhaka and Chemsdine Talbi.

In the late kick-off, Wolves make four changes, bringing in Matt Doherty, Ladislav Krejci, David Moller Wolfe and Angel Gomes for Yerson Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Hugo Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegade.

Arne Slot has made just one alteration for Liverpool, with Jeremie Frimpong coming in for Joe Gomez, who drops to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Rayan, Christie, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Mandas, Brooks, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Kroupi, Unal, Toth, Milosavljevic

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Henry, Henderson, Jensen, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Yarmoliuk, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Donovan, Furo, Bentt, Shield

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Bruun Larsen, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Barnes, McMahon-Brown

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Bournauw, Bijol, Longstaff, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe

Sunderland XI: Ellborg, O’Nien, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Geertruida, Diarra, Sadiki, Angulo, Le Fee, Mayenda

Subs: Moore, J Jones, Xhaka, Rigg, H Jones, Aleksic, Talbi, Traore, Isidor

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, S Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, A Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, Wolfe, Mane, Armstrong

Subs: Johnstone, H Bueno, Hwang, Tolu, Mosquera, Lima, R Gomes, Toti, Bellegarde

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha

  Mr. O'Connell
    13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Rayan CS banked. He's better than Raya in that sense.

    Priority sell for me next week.

    Open Controls
    Fifa las vegas
      13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'll be playing him for the Burnley fixture and benching KDH I think, unless I make one of them a FH

      Open Controls
  F4L
    11 Years
    11 mins ago

    tavernier hit the post again

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      13 Years
      5 mins ago

      And heres the prime candidate to transfer in

      Open Controls
      Fifa las vegas
        13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maybe I'll do a sideways Rayan > Tavernier too

        Open Controls
    dansmusen
      8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Got him in for Rogers this week...unlucky I guess

      Open Controls
  Twisted Saltergater
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 Years
    11 mins ago

    Le Fee to Bobb on the cards

    Open Controls
  Count of Monte Hristo
    12 Years
    11 mins ago

    DCL such a dud

    Open Controls
  The Bandit
    15 Years
    10 mins ago

    Wow, Gana so unlucky

    Open Controls
  Count of Monte Hristo
    12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thiago another dud

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      just now

      Thankfully

      Open Controls
  RICICLE
    3 Years
    10 mins ago

    My god Brentford are poor at defending.

    Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Goal

    Bournemouth

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Evanilson

      Sweet

      But flagged and wiped

      Open Controls
      Fifa las vegas
        13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hold Kelleher!!

        And score Thiago!!

        Open Controls
        Not again Shirley
          9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thiago = Troll

          Open Controls
          Fifa las vegas
            13 Years
            1 min ago

            He is tbf.

            Still fuming over his 5 goals across the 2 GWs after I got rid of him

            Other option is Ekitike though, and Thiago still has the fixtures

            Open Controls
  Magic Zico
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    9 mins ago

    KDH a really good cheapie mid

    Open Controls
    RICICLE
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Reckon I'm gonna have to bring him in

      Open Controls
      Mr. O'Connell
        13 Years
        just now

        Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, City in his next 6...

        Open Controls
        Mr. O'Connell
          13 Years
          just now

          Chelsea not Everton doh

          Open Controls
  JBG
    7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bournemouth goal after Rayan subbed off -_-

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      Way off

      Open Controls
    JBG
      7 Years
      1 min ago

      Offside?

      Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69
    7 Years
    9 mins ago

    This is getting ridiculous Tav!

    Racked up 1.41xG

    Open Controls
    Sgt. Schultz
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tav against Burnley just imagine

      Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        7 Years
        just now

        Need at least one attacking return before folks jump on next GW

        Open Controls
  Feanor
    16 Years
    8 mins ago

    KDH blasted a laid off FK right at the keeper

    Open Controls
  g40steve
    7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Evan miles off

    Open Controls
  Old Wulfrunian
    9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Really poor performance from Dango.

    Open Controls
    Nomar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Another content creators recommendation?

      Open Controls
      Feanor
        16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Crying about CCs as if you're a child who can't make their own decisions is soooo boring

        Open Controls
  tutankamun
    16 Years
    6 mins ago

    Senesi DEFCON

    Open Controls
    F4L
      11 Years
      1 min ago

      nice, chance of bonus as well. fingers crossed

      Open Controls
    Revival
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 min ago

      Lovely Jubbly

      Open Controls
  HuttonDressedasLahm
    16 Years
    6 mins ago

    5.50pm transfer fail?
    Chalobah to Virgil
    Pushed Hill to bench 2nd sub
    Sarr first sub
    Rice and Haaland (c) in my team (sure I changed it to Semenyo)
    Tarkowski (vc)

    Praying

    Open Controls
  Effe
    15 Years
    6 mins ago

    I should've benched Thiago and played Hill instead

    Open Controls
    The Bandit
      15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Has he been subbed?

      Open Controls
    Fifa las vegas
      13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I should have benched Gudmundsson and played Hill!

      Open Controls
    mixology
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 min ago

      Same

      Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Looks like a VVD 8-9 pointer atm, already on 2 bonus

    Open Controls
  F4L
    11 Years
    4 mins ago

    knew i should've capped ballard instead of benching 😉 ffs

    Open Controls
  The Bandit
    15 Years
    4 mins ago

    That's shite from McNeil

    Open Controls
  Supersonic_
    4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hold Senesi!

    Open Controls
    tutankamun
      16 Years
      just now

      On max bonus!

      Open Controls
  Feanor
    16 Years
    3 mins ago

    Keane coming on next break

    Open Controls
  DRIZ ✅
    14 Years
    3 mins ago

    How has Etitike looked? Rival has him captain should i be worried?

    Open Controls
    Ignasi M
      8 Years
      just now

      Trash. Poor game, but wolves have edged it. Liverpool will still probably win though.

      Open Controls
    Ignasi M
      8 Years
      just now

      https://streamed.pk/watch/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-liverpool-2267362/golf/1

      Open Controls
  Nomar
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just waiting for the inevitable Burnley busting of the Pickford CS now!

    Open Controls
    Ignasi M
      8 Years
      just now

      *sweats*

      Open Controls
    The Bandit
      15 Years
      just now

      Seems I've lost a fair few CS's to late Burnley goals.

      Open Controls
  Sgt. Schultz
    9 Years
    2 mins ago

    5mins regular time for Petro to concede

    Open Controls
  Sgt. Schultz
    9 Years
    1 min ago

    Dango blank

    Open Controls
    Baps Hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      just now

      Nope. CS point banked.

      Open Controls
      Sgt. Schultz
        9 Years
        just now

        😀 true

        Open Controls
  TheBiffas
    5 Years
    1 min ago

    DCL done anything?

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Earned a discharge from my team

      Open Controls
  28. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Hope someone doesn’t play now out of O’Reilly, Wilson Rice and Haaland, Senesi shall be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Wilson your best hope

      Open Controls
  29. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    just now

    Thiago last 8 games

    2, 2, 2, 5, 2, 2, 6, 2

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.