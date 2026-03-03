Tues team news: Collins + Rodon start, Kroupi + Xhaka subs, no Roefs

Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with four matches on Tuesday.
Bournemouth v Brentford, Everton v Burnley and Leeds United v Sunderland get underway at 7.30pm GMT. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool follows 45 minutes later.
TEAM NEWS
Andoni Iraola makes two changes to the Bournemouth side that started the 1-1 draw with Sunderland.
David Brooks and Eli Junior Kroupi drop to the bench, with Ryan Christie and Evanilson coming into the starting XI.
There are three changes for Brentford: Caoimhin Kelleher, Nathan Collins and Jordan Henderson in for the benched Hakon Valdimarsson, Kristoffer Ajer and Yehor Yarmoliuk.
At Goodison Park, Everton are unchanged from the 3-2 win over Newcastle United.
Burnley’s four changes see Kyle Walker, Florentino Luis, Lesley Ugochukwu and Lyle Foster replace Josh Laurent, James Ward-Prowse, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Zian Flemming.
Flemming is not in the matchday squad.
As for Leeds, they are unchanged from Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City.
There are three changes for Sunderland today: Melker Ellborg, Luke O’Nien and Nilson Angulo take the place of the absent Robin Roefs and benched Granit Xhaka and Chemsdine Talbi.
In the late kick-off, Wolves make four changes, bringing in Matt Doherty, Ladislav Krejci, David Moller Wolfe and Angel Gomes for Yerson Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Hugo Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegade.
Arne Slot has made just one alteration for Liverpool, with Jeremie Frimpong coming in for Joe Gomez, who drops to the bench.
LINE-UPS
Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Rayan, Christie, Tavernier, Evanilson
Subs: Mandas, Brooks, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Kroupi, Unal, Toth, Milosavljevic
Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Henry, Henderson, Jensen, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago
Subs: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Yarmoliuk, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Donovan, Furo, Bentt, Shield
Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto
Subs: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong
Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster
Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Bruun Larsen, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Barnes, McMahon-Brown
Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Perri, Bournauw, Bijol, Longstaff, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe
Sunderland XI: Ellborg, O’Nien, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Geertruida, Diarra, Sadiki, Angulo, Le Fee, Mayenda
Subs: Moore, J Jones, Xhaka, Rigg, H Jones, Aleksic, Talbi, Traore, Isidor
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, S Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, A Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, Wolfe, Mane, Armstrong
Subs: Johnstone, H Bueno, Hwang, Tolu, Mosquera, Lima, R Gomes, Toti, Bellegarde
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Ekitike
Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha