Woltemade + Ramsey: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 29

Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, Eddie Howe said that Jacob Ramsey has shaken off the bug that saw him taken off at half-time on Saturday.

“Jacob was in yesterday, trained fine, so a quick recovery from him.” – Eddie Howe

However, Nick Woltemade is ill, and hasn’t been in training over the last few days.

“There’s obviously something, an illness, potentially there in the squad because Nick Woltemade has gone down ill and we haven’t seen him for a couple of days. “Let’s see [if Woltemade is available], we will give him every chance.” – Eddie Howe

On the injury front, Eddie Howe said Tino Livramento (hamstring) is ahead of schedule but that this match may come just too soon for the defender.

“Possibly [too soon]. I think he is getting closer and closer. “We’re desperate for him to be back available, but it has to be at the right time. And every injury situation is not always as simple as you give a return date and the player comes back. There’s always little things that can happen either way. “I think he’s slightly ahead of the schedule initially given, but yeah, he’s in the last little bits of his rehab now.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

Lewis Miley (dead leg), Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain out.