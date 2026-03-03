Team News

FPL Gameweek 29 team news: Tuesday’s live injury updates + Haaland latest

3 March 2026 465 comments
There is some big Gameweek 29 team news to come today as Fantasy managers await updates on Erling Haaland (£14.7m), Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) and Harry Wilson (£6.0m), amongst others.

We’re expecting seven Premier League managers to face the media on Tuesday, following on from the 11 we had on Monday.

You can follow all of the day’s updates in this article, which will be refreshed as the pressers take place.

Alas, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Tottenham Hotspur’s Igor Tudor may not be in front of the cameras until Wednesday, after the Gameweek 29 deadline. Those two sides meet on Thursday night.

KEY GAMEWEEK 29 TEAM NEWS FROM TUESDAY

TUESDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER CITY

No surprises that we didn’t get clear-cut news on Erling Haaland (knee) and Nico O’Reilly (ankle) in Pep Guardiola’s presser.

Haaland missed the win over Leeds United on Saturday, while O’Reilly hobbled off in the second half.

“[Haaland] feels much better but yesterday we didn’t train. Now we have training, we will decide today.

“The same [for O’Reilly], we’ll decide after training.” – Pep Guardiola

Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta was actually one of the more helpful of the managers to face the media on Friday, which is saying something.

Even then, there’s plenty left unresolved.

He did, at least, confirm that David Raya was fine after he picked up a knock late in the Chelsea game.

Max Dowman (ankle) is also fit.

“David is good. Good to go.”

“Max is available.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya and Max Dowman

Ben White (knock) remains out, too.

“Ben is not available.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

The uncertainties are Declan Rice, who asked to be taken off on Sunday, Martin Odegaard (knee) and Kai Havertz. The latter was involved against Chelsea as a late substitute, having just returned from injury.

“He’s done a part of the session, so we will have to wait and see whether he’s available and in which condition.” – Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz

“Martin is the other one. We’ll see.

“We have to wait and see how comfortable he is to do certain actions.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

“I hope so. He was much better today. Obviously, we haven’t really trained because we have only two days to prepare the game. Hopefully, he’s going to be better tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Declan Rice is “okay”

If there is a more of a glimmer of hope for Rice, it’s that Arteta didn’t think to discuss him when asked about injuries (“The rest… I don’t think, there is anybody else”) – but this could have just been more slippery behaviour from the Arsenal boss. Arteta had to be prompted for the latest on White and Odegaard, indeed.

FULHAM

Following hot on the heels of Guardiola, there was more vaguery – at least initially – from Marco Silva.

At first, Silva gave little away on Harry Wilson (ankle) and Joachim Andersen (illness):

However, later in the presser, Andersen was passed fit – and Wilson was confirmed as a doubt.

The interview with in-house club media wasn’t much help, either.

“We have to keep assessing them. Of course, Joa, from the illness, is okay and is going to be in contention for the game.

“Some knocks from the last game, some things from the last game that we have to keep assessing them for tomorrow to take a decision.” Marco Silva on his squad

Kevin (foot) underwent surgery this week and will be out for some time.

MANCHESTER UNITED

United will assess Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire after they were affected by illness in Gameweek 28.

“We’re hoping so, we’re working towards it. They weren’t feeling too good. We’ve still got a bit of time to the game and we’ll just have to see how they feel. We’ll obviously give them every chance.

“It wasn’t injury, it’s just both weren’t feeling too good.” – Michael Carrick on whether Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire will be available

Lisandro Martinez has been out for the past couple of games but shouldn’t be far away based on previous reports.

Carrick said last Friday that Mason Mount was “getting closer” to a recovery but we’ve been hearing that for a while.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) remain out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jacob Ramsey has shaken off the bug that saw him taken off at half-time on Saturday.

“Jacob was in yesterday, trained fine, so a quick recovery from him.” – Eddie Howe

Nick Woltemade is ill, however, and hasn’t been in training over the last few days.

“There’s obviously something, an illness, potentially there in the squad because Nick Woltemade has gone down ill and we haven’t seen him for a couple of days.

“Let’s see [if Woltemade is available], we will give him every chance.” – Eddie Howe

On the injury front, Eddie Howe said Tino Livramento (hamstring) is ahead of schedule but that this match may come just too soon for the defender.

“Possibly [too soon]. I think he is getting closer and closer.

“We’re desperate for him to be back available, but it has to be at the right time. And every injury situation is not always as simple as you give a return date and the player comes back. There’s always little things that can happen either way.

“I think he’s slightly ahead of the schedule initially given, but yeah, he’s in the last little bits of his rehab now.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

Lewis Miley (dead leg), Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain out.

ASTON VILLA

There were no injury updates in the broadcast section of Unai Emery’s presser.

Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle) and John McGinn (knee) won’t return, however.

Even if Harvey Elliott is fit (he was ruled out a few weeks ago and little has been said since), he’ll not be considered for a start.

As is becoming a weekly occurrence, Emery was asked about his Tammy Abraham v Ollie Watkins headache up top.

“Always, he had here another competitive striker. Danny Ings, John Durán, Rashford, Malen, and now, it’s Tammy Abraham. We need both strikers, and we need both strikers playing in their best and feeling comfortable with our structure.

“When we are not scoring goals, it’s not only the responsibility for the strikers; it’s for the team, it’s my responsibility, how I can improve things, to fill them, the strikers or the wingers, with the possibilities to score goals.

“This is my concern, and this is my responsibility. It’s not only for the strikers – how we are playing, how we are dominating, how we are getting (in) the opponents’ box with good positions, and good balls crossing, with the last assist, the last passes doing well, to try to get our strikers or our wingers or our midfielders, close to scoring.” – Unai Emery on his forwards

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler is confident that Yasin Ayari (shoulder) will be an option on Wednesday after his recent return to training.

“He trained yesterday. So, hopefully, he reacts fine to the first training session and then we have another one today and then I’m quite confident that he will be an option for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Yasin Ayari

Long-term absentees Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain on the sidelines. 

Otherwise, the Seagulls don’t have many concerns for the visit of Arsenal.

“Nothing new, nothing big. Some small issues. So, we have to test the players today. We have to get them feeling who’s 100% fit for tomorrow but there are no new big injury concerns.” – Fabian Hurzeler on the latest team news

The same 11 players have started in the last two league matches, both of them wins, but Brighton won’t be unchanged against the Gunners.

“Connections always help on the pitch and to have like a stable starting XI always helps. Unfortunately, we only could do it once this season and we won’t do it tomorrow. So, that’s what I can say, because one or two players might not be recovered for the game tomorrow and we need fresh legs. We need players who can run a lot. We need players who can bring an energy on the pitch because I think that’s the main thing for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Veterans Danny Welbeck and James Milner are candidates to make way.

“I think [Welbeck] might be an option to rotate, yes, but also it’s more regarding James Milner. I think he had two really good performances. He invested a lot and therefore in this position, we might do a change and give him more time to recover.” – Fabian Hurzeler

There was more chat about Yankuba Minteh‘s game-time prospects, meanwhile. He hasn’t started a league game in 2026.

“It’s about competition at the moment. A lot of players available. Diego Gomez is doing really well on the right side. He’s scoring goals, he’s attacking the box, and that’s what I demand from the wingers, to create chances, to be alive at the second post, to defend together with your teammates.

“We know that Yankuba Minteh already proved it this season. We know that he can be a very important part of us. He has an element we don’t have again in our squad. He has a physicality that is outstanding. But now it’s about him accepting the situation like it is, to get an understanding what he needs to do to get back and therefore we are in exchange with him.

“Most of times it’s quite simple. It’s hard work. It’s showing it in every training session. It’s showing, no matter how many game minutes you [get], two minutes, three minutes, 20 minutes, that, ‘I want to get back in the team’.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Yankuba Minteh

  1. Tibbs
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    What bench order given uncertainty over minutes of Haaland and Wilson, current order I have is:

    A) Stach (SUN)
    B) Hill (BRE)
    C) Gudmondsson (SUN)

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Id be inclined to inch Gudmunsson ahead of Hill

      Open Controls
  2. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Would you do Haaland > Ekitike or save FT????

    Open Controls
    1. Tibbs
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm saving and waiting one more gameweek (but I like my autosubs to cover).

      Open Controls
    2. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Depends on your cover I’d say

      Open Controls
  3. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Keep or Sell OReilly?

    Bench: Andersen(vs West Ham)

    Starting11: Bowen (vs Fulham)

    Open Controls
    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Hold

      Open Controls
  4. iFash@FPL
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who’s better first on the bench, potentially to come in for the mighty Wilson:

    1. Enzo
    2. Chalobah

    ??

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I'd always go with the more attacking player but feel Chal might be better on this occasion

      Open Controls
  5. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    Kelleher
    VVD Gabriel Chalobah
    Wilson BrunoF Semenyo Garner
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka Anderson Truffert Alderete

    2FT 0.6 ITB

    A) Chalobah to Tarko
    B) Alderete to Keane
    C) Roll
    D) Haaland to Pedro and upgrade one of Anderson or a defender with the extra ££

    Open Controls
  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Can I rely on Michael Keane this week? Has this annoying knack of 1 minute cameos

    Open Controls
    1. Tibbs
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I just looked at his last 4 games - 1 min, 90mins, 1min, 90mins. That is hilarious. Doesn't answer your question as I have no idea but think I would be looking to ship him soon.

      Open Controls
    2. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Thank god you said this, I was looking at bringing him in, in that case I'd look to ship

      Open Controls
  7. Ribus
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Szobo or Dango?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dango

      Open Controls
    2. Drosiah
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Depends what Liverpool or Brentford you already have

      Open Controls
  8. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which one to captain ?

    A) Haaland v Forest
    B) Bruno v Newcastle

    Open Controls
    1. Drosiah
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’m going B just because I’m worried of a potential cameo for Haaland

      Open Controls
  9. SARRFACE
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Would appreciate any thoughts on this starting 11?

    G2G?

    Sanchez (Dub)
    Timber - Gabriel - Chalobah (Hill, Mukiele)
    Semenyo - Bruno F - Wilson* - Rogers (Enzo)
    Haaland - Thiago - Kroupi

    Am I right in starting Sanchez and Chalobah with Rogers in MF.

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Definitely on Sanchez over Dub, flip of a coin on Chalobah, but probably correct

      Open Controls
      1. SARRFACE
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thanks for your feedback!

        Open Controls
  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who would you captain from these?

    Palmer Bruno F, Rogers, Semenyo, Wilson Haaland, Etikite

    Open Controls
    1. Tibbs
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Semenyo is my (c), Bruno (vc)

      Open Controls
      1. iFash@FPL
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Me too!

        Open Controls
    2. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Semenyo

      Open Controls
    3. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Semenyo

      Open Controls
  11. J to the T
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Mbuemo to Semenyo for free? Would mean I have 4 players blanking in 31 but two transfers between now and then to fix (Oreilly Semenyo Gabriel Haaland)

    Open Controls
    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      FH

      Open Controls
    2. ButterB
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If you really want him. Is there another player you could sell this week for Semenyo?

      Open Controls
  12. EDEN THE MAN
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any thoughts would be much appreciated! 2 FT’s, 0.1ITB.

    Roefs-Dub
    Gabriel-Senesi-Chalobah-Guehi-Alderete
    Rogers-Bruno-Mbuemo-Enzo-Rayan
    Haaland-Ekitike-Pedro

    Thinking Enzo + Chalobah > Dango + VVD. Initially wanted Wilson with the same move but injury concern. Good trade or any better suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. SARRFACE
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Save and assess next GW.

      Open Controls
  13. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    GTG?

    Raya (Dubravka)
    Senesi Gabriel Tark
    Wilson Semenyo (VC) Bruno Rogers
    Haaland (C) DCL J. Pedro
    SUBS - Rice / Konate / Alderete

    If Wilson is rested, Rice comes in...I think Wilson has a higher ceiling this GW...rolling a FT

    Open Controls
    1. Drosiah
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    2. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      just now

      GTG

      Open Controls
  14. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Haaland & Rice will start, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Punned It
        6 mins ago

        Don't know about Haaland, but last time there was a Rice injury scare, I benched his 17-pointer.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yikes, in which case will start both and have bench ready to do its job...

          Open Controls
          1. Punned It
              1 min ago

              A sound plan!

              Open Controls
      • Punned It
          30 mins ago

          Wilson kind of looks like either he starts or he doesn't show. Thiago or Senesi first on bench? Currently on the former, but Bournemouth are tighter at home.

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 14 Years
            19 mins ago

            Gotta start Thiago surely?

            Open Controls
            1. Punned It
                16 mins ago

                I really should, shouldn't I?

                Open Controls
                1. ButterB
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  I have Guiu from Chelsea as one of my 5 players that won't feature in GW31. Thinking of bringing in Thiago now to help cover the Wilson, Rice, Haaland flags. if I do, he definitely gets a starting place with their away form.

                  Open Controls
          2. Jafooli
            • 14 Years
            29 mins ago

            Would you do Zubimendi > KDH (to start vs Burnley) and bench Rogers, or is that crackers?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Nahh

              Open Controls
          3. tuturututu
            • 5 Years
            22 mins ago

            Wilson news anyone?

            Open Controls
            1. ButterB
              • 5 Years
              just now

              To be assessed. Looking like he starts or does not feature at all.

              Open Controls
          4. ButterB
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Hi all,

            I can do Guiu to Thiago with my FT. (have 2 FTs)
            I have Ekitike and Haaland as the other forwards. Just do the transfer now, as I need to get him for GW31 anyway? Or would DCL or Jiminez be a better option over the next few weeks? Will WC soon after GW31.

            Open Controls

