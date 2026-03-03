FPL Gameweek 29 team news: Tuesday’s live injury updates + Haaland latest

There is some big Gameweek 29 team news to come today as Fantasy managers await updates on Erling Haaland (£14.7m), Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) and Harry Wilson (£6.0m), amongst others.

We’re expecting seven Premier League managers to face the media on Tuesday, following on from the 11 we had on Monday.

You can follow all of the day’s updates in this article, which will be refreshed as the pressers take place.

Alas, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Tottenham Hotspur’s Igor Tudor may not be in front of the cameras until Wednesday, after the Gameweek 29 deadline. Those two sides meet on Thursday night.

KEY GAMEWEEK 29 TEAM NEWS FROM TUESDAY

TUESDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Tuesday's FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

👹 1.45pm – Carrick

🟣 2pm – Emery pic.twitter.com/L7swROhmNP — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) March 3, 2026

MANCHESTER CITY

No surprises that we didn’t get clear-cut news on Erling Haaland (knee) and Nico O’Reilly (ankle) in Pep Guardiola’s presser.

Haaland missed the win over Leeds United on Saturday, while O’Reilly hobbled off in the second half.

“[Haaland] feels much better but yesterday we didn’t train. Now we have training, we will decide today. “The same [for O’Reilly], we’ll decide after training.” – Pep Guardiola

Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta was actually one of the more helpful of the managers to face the media on Friday, which is saying something.

Even then, there’s plenty left unresolved.

He did, at least, confirm that David Raya was fine after he picked up a knock late in the Chelsea game.

Max Dowman (ankle) is also fit.

“David is good. Good to go.” “Max is available.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya and Max Dowman

Ben White (knock) remains out, too.

“Ben is not available.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

The uncertainties are Declan Rice, who asked to be taken off on Sunday, Martin Odegaard (knee) and Kai Havertz. The latter was involved against Chelsea as a late substitute, having just returned from injury.

“He’s done a part of the session, so we will have to wait and see whether he’s available and in which condition.” – Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz

“Martin is the other one. We’ll see. “We have to wait and see how comfortable he is to do certain actions.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

“I hope so. He was much better today. Obviously, we haven’t really trained because we have only two days to prepare the game. Hopefully, he’s going to be better tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Declan Rice is “okay”

If there is a more of a glimmer of hope for Rice, it’s that Arteta didn’t think to discuss him when asked about injuries (“The rest… I don’t think, there is anybody else”) – but this could have just been more slippery behaviour from the Arsenal boss. Arteta had to be prompted for the latest on White and Odegaard, indeed.

FULHAM

Following hot on the heels of Guardiola, there was more vaguery – at least initially – from Marco Silva.

At first, Silva gave little away on Harry Wilson (ankle) and Joachim Andersen (illness):

Silva on team news: "Everything went well for Kevin, but difficult to say the time-frame (for return) – the last decisions on some players will be made tomorrow." #FFC — Jack Kelly (@jackellyffc) March 3, 2026

However, later in the presser, Andersen was passed fit – and Wilson was confirmed as a doubt.

More from Silva on team news: "Joachim Andersen will be back in 100% sure. Harry Wilson is one of the players we have to keep assessing. Let's see." #FFC — Jack Kelly (@jackellyffc) March 3, 2026

The interview with in-house club media wasn’t much help, either.

“We have to keep assessing them. Of course, Joa, from the illness, is okay and is going to be in contention for the game. “Some knocks from the last game, some things from the last game that we have to keep assessing them for tomorrow to take a decision.” Marco Silva on his squad

Kevin (foot) underwent surgery this week and will be out for some time.

MANCHESTER UNITED

United will assess Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire after they were affected by illness in Gameweek 28.

“We’re hoping so, we’re working towards it. They weren’t feeling too good. We’ve still got a bit of time to the game and we’ll just have to see how they feel. We’ll obviously give them every chance. “It wasn’t injury, it’s just both weren’t feeling too good.” – Michael Carrick on whether Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire will be available

Lisandro Martinez has been out for the past couple of games but shouldn’t be far away based on previous reports.

Carrick said last Friday that Mason Mount was “getting closer” to a recovery but we’ve been hearing that for a while.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) remain out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jacob Ramsey has shaken off the bug that saw him taken off at half-time on Saturday.

“Jacob was in yesterday, trained fine, so a quick recovery from him.” – Eddie Howe

Nick Woltemade is ill, however, and hasn’t been in training over the last few days.

“There’s obviously something, an illness, potentially there in the squad because Nick Woltemade has gone down ill and we haven’t seen him for a couple of days. “Let’s see [if Woltemade is available], we will give him every chance.” – Eddie Howe

On the injury front, Eddie Howe said Tino Livramento (hamstring) is ahead of schedule but that this match may come just too soon for the defender.

“Possibly [too soon]. I think he is getting closer and closer. “We’re desperate for him to be back available, but it has to be at the right time. And every injury situation is not always as simple as you give a return date and the player comes back. There’s always little things that can happen either way. “I think he’s slightly ahead of the schedule initially given, but yeah, he’s in the last little bits of his rehab now.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

Lewis Miley (dead leg), Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain out.

ASTON VILLA

There were no injury updates in the broadcast section of Unai Emery’s presser.

Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle) and John McGinn (knee) won’t return, however.

Even if Harvey Elliott is fit (he was ruled out a few weeks ago and little has been said since), he’ll not be considered for a start.

As is becoming a weekly occurrence, Emery was asked about his Tammy Abraham v Ollie Watkins headache up top.

“Always, he had here another competitive striker. Danny Ings, John Durán, Rashford, Malen, and now, it’s Tammy Abraham. We need both strikers, and we need both strikers playing in their best and feeling comfortable with our structure. “When we are not scoring goals, it’s not only the responsibility for the strikers; it’s for the team, it’s my responsibility, how I can improve things, to fill them, the strikers or the wingers, with the possibilities to score goals. “This is my concern, and this is my responsibility. It’s not only for the strikers – how we are playing, how we are dominating, how we are getting (in) the opponents’ box with good positions, and good balls crossing, with the last assist, the last passes doing well, to try to get our strikers or our wingers or our midfielders, close to scoring.” – Unai Emery on his forwards

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler is confident that Yasin Ayari (shoulder) will be an option on Wednesday after his recent return to training.

“He trained yesterday. So, hopefully, he reacts fine to the first training session and then we have another one today and then I’m quite confident that he will be an option for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Yasin Ayari

Long-term absentees Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Otherwise, the Seagulls don’t have many concerns for the visit of Arsenal.

“Nothing new, nothing big. Some small issues. So, we have to test the players today. We have to get them feeling who’s 100% fit for tomorrow but there are no new big injury concerns.” – Fabian Hurzeler on the latest team news

The same 11 players have started in the last two league matches, both of them wins, but Brighton won’t be unchanged against the Gunners.

“Connections always help on the pitch and to have like a stable starting XI always helps. Unfortunately, we only could do it once this season and we won’t do it tomorrow. So, that’s what I can say, because one or two players might not be recovered for the game tomorrow and we need fresh legs. We need players who can run a lot. We need players who can bring an energy on the pitch because I think that’s the main thing for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Veterans Danny Welbeck and James Milner are candidates to make way.

“I think [Welbeck] might be an option to rotate, yes, but also it’s more regarding James Milner. I think he had two really good performances. He invested a lot and therefore in this position, we might do a change and give him more time to recover.” – Fabian Hurzeler

There was more chat about Yankuba Minteh‘s game-time prospects, meanwhile. He hasn’t started a league game in 2026.