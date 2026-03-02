FPL Gameweek 29 team news: Monday’s live injury updates

The dust has barely settled on the weekend’s football but the pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 29 are already underway.

There are 11 Premier League managers set to face the media on Monday, including Arne Slot and Liam Rosenior.

You can find all the big injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

We should hear from the managers of at least seven other Premier League teams on Tuesday. We say ‘at least’ because there is a decent chance Oliver Glasner and Igor Tudor won’t host their pressers till after the Gameweek 29 deadline. Their two clubs square off on Thursday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 29 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot expects Liverpool to be without Florian Wirtz (back) for both games against Wolverhampton Wanderers this week.

The Reds face Wolves on Tuesday in the league before the swift rematch in the FA Cup on Friday.

“Not anything different than what I said after the game [on Saturday]. The game tomorrow will probably come too soon and maybe the game at the weekend as well. Let’s see how that ends up. “But we hope to have him back somewhere next week. Maybe earlier. Maybe a bit later. But that timescale.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz

Elsewhere, Alexander Isak (ankle) will likely be out until April and Wataru Endo (foot), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are on the long-term injury list.

Jeremie Frimpong returned from injury as a substitute in Gameweek 28 and could start in midweek but Slot urged caution on his minutes.

“I don’t think the only position we struggled was the right full-back position. I think it has been in more positions, but right full-back is probably the one that stands out most. “Having Jeremie back is really nice but [managing his minutes] does go through your mind. Because of the fact we play three games in seven days. Because we play Galatasaray [at Anfield] and have the early kick-off afterwards in Brighton. Those things you all have to take into account, especially with players who come back from injuries. “But we also know the importance of every single game. That is a challenge the performance staff, the player himself, the manager has. “But I’m not the only one who has that. I prefer to have this problem – to manage how many minutes I have to give him – than to see him with the medical staff doing his recovery.” – Arne Slot on Jeremie Frimpong

CHELSEA

Cole Palmer is available to start again, having suffered only a knock – and not a recurrence of his groin issue – against Arsenal.

Estevao (hamstring), Jamie Gittens (hamstring) and Levi Colwill (knee) remain out, too, while this game may come too soon for Marc Cucurella (hamstring).

Pedro Neto serves a one-match ban following his dismissal on Sunday but Wesley Fofana returns from his own ban.

Dario Essugo is also back in training after a month or so out with an unknown issue.

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola is unsure whether Evanilson (dead leg) will be fit on Tuesday. The Cherries train on Monday evening and there will be an assessment then.

Marcos Senesi is fine, however, despite taking a knock late on against Sunderland.

BRENTFORD

Keith Andrews has confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will return to the Bees’ squad after missing out in Gameweek 28 to attend the birth of his child.

“He was off yesterday! He’s good to go. “Yeah, Caoimhin will be in the squad.” – Keith Andrews when asked if Caoimhin Kelleher will need any more time off

However, two of his teammates who also sat out the seven-goal thriller at Turf Moor will be out for a longer period.

In their weekly injury bulletin, Brentford say they hope Aaron Hickey (hamstring) will “return after the March international break”.

Vitaly Janelt (foot) has a metatarsal injury and is “likely to miss some game time”, meanwhile.

Reiss Nelson (calf) “is expected to return to full training in the coming days” but will miss the Bournemouth game.

Elsewhere, long-term absentee Josh Dasilva (knee) is in “modified training” and likely won’t be seen in a matchday squad for a good while yet.

Antoni Milambo and Fábio Carvalho (both knee) remain out, too.

“No [fresh worries]. Knocks, a physical game, but no, on that front, we should be okay.” – Keith Andrews on if he has any fresh concerns

EVERTON

Seamus Coleman (knock) has rejoined Charly Alcaraz (unknown injury) and Jack Grealish (foot) on the sidelines.

David Moyes hinted at further issues beyond the above.

“We’ve got a couple of things which I won’t reveal at the moment.” – David Moyes

SUNDERLAND

Regis Le Bris says “there is no update” to the Black Cats’ injury situation ahead of Gameweek 29.

Nordi Mukiele (calf), Brian Brobbey (groin), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) and Reinildo Mandava (knee) all remain out.

WEST HAM UNITED

Pablo Felipe (calf) will sit out another West Ham match in midweek.

“No, not yet. He has joined individual programmes as part of the session. Assessing him day by day.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on whether Pablo will return

Aside from Pablo and the suspended Freddie Potts, the Hammers have no other absentees – yet – for Gameweek 29.

“It’s always the same [in terms of checking knocks and niggles] but hopefully everybody [else] is going to be available.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Ladislav Krejci returns after serving a one-match ban on Friday.

Hwang Hee-chan (calf) also returns, with Rob Edwards confirming Wolves have a fully fit squad.