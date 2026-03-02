Suspensions

Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 29?

2 March 2026 110 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 29.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek ban 29

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek ban 29

Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) have joined Andre (£5.2m) on nine cautions for the season. All three players are one booking away from a two-match ban.

Despite what the FPL site says, Mosquera is on nine bookings and not 10. It transpired that he did not get booked in Gameweek 24.

No one is new on the above list of players on eight bookings.

Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) are the most owned players who are two cautions away from a ban.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 29?

Romero

Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) and Pedro Neto (£7.0m) will both serve one-match bans in Gameweek 29 after receiving red cards on Sunday. Lacroix was dismissed for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO), while Neto got his marching orders for two bookable offences.

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Freddie Potts (£4.4m) continue to serve suspensions for serious foul play. They’ll be back in Gameweek 30.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 29

Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) and Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m) return from one-match bans and are now available in Gameweek 29.

110 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Sanchez (Dubravka)
    Timber Gabriel VVD (Alderete Gud)
    Bruno Mbuemo Rice Wilson Seyemnyo
    Haaland © Thiago (Brobbey)
    1 FT 0 itb
    Roll FT GTG ?

    Open Controls
  2. Questions for Zophar's GW29 Q&A article
    zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Taking questions for the Gameweek 29 Q&A, send them in!

    Answers will be posted in a separate article

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Having all chips available and chasing rank, is selling Haaland that a big gamble at this time of the season ?

        Open Controls
      • Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Should I do Rice to Semenyo?

        Open Controls
      • TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Best strategy with all chips remaining?

        Open Controls
      • z13
          2 mins ago

          For GW27, I did Haaland to Salah. Do you think it is a good idea to sell Salah to someone cheaper who will likely get more points (Wirtz, Wilson if fit) or hold Salah? I already Wildcarded.

          Open Controls
      • Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Morning all, should I do Rice to Semenyo?

        Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        I've got enough ££ to go from Rice to Bryan Mbeumo.

        This will price me out of Guiu to Thiago which I'll need to do to play 11 in Gw31.

        Is that a silly move to make?

        Open Controls
        1. Digital-Real
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          How much value you have tied in Rice? He's a season keeper for me, keeps returning points, I bought him quite early in the season and won't be selling anytime soon.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            I wanted to get him in most weeks but have only had him a month

            If he's confirmed out I can sell him

            Can always get him back on a wildcard

            I need to remove my blankers anyway for Gw31

            Gw32 can't come soon enough but it's miles away

            Open Controls
            1. Digital-Real
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              The moves you're proposing aren't bad, though template, if maintaining rank, fine, if chasing there are other options to consider

              Open Controls

