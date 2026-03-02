Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 29?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 29.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) have joined Andre (£5.2m) on nine cautions for the season. All three players are one booking away from a two-match ban.

Despite what the FPL site says, Mosquera is on nine bookings and not 10. It transpired that he did not get booked in Gameweek 24.

No one is new on the above list of players on eight bookings.

Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) are the most owned players who are two cautions away from a ban.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 29?

Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) and Pedro Neto (£7.0m) will both serve one-match bans in Gameweek 29 after receiving red cards on Sunday. Lacroix was dismissed for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO), while Neto got his marching orders for two bookable offences.

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Freddie Potts (£4.4m) continue to serve suspensions for serious foul play. They’ll be back in Gameweek 30.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 29

Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) and Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m) return from one-match bans and are now available in Gameweek 29.