Weds team news: Haaland + Rice start, no Wilson or O’Reilly

Five more Premier League matches take place on Wednesday night, with the top four and Chelsea among the teams in action:

(times in GMT)

TEAM NEWS

There was plenty of uncertainty with the Gameweek 29 starting XIs, with several key names flagged as doubts.

The teamsheets provide mixed news for Fantasy managers, no more so than at the Etihad, where Erling Haaland is fit to start. Nico O’Reilly, however, misses out.

Haaland takes the place of Omar Marmoush, while Phil Foden comes in for O’Reilly.

Nottingham Forest also make two alterations as they change formation, with Nico Dominguez and Jair Cunha replacing Omari Hutchinson and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

At the Amex, Declan Rice shrugs off an injury to start for Arsenal, who are without William Saliba. He has an ankle knock.

Cristhian Mosquera replaces the Frenchman, while Gabriel Martinelli is in for Leandro Trossard.

As expected, Brighton hand rests to veterans James Milner and Danny Welbeck.

Carlos Baleba and Georginio Rutter come in for those two, while Olivier Boscagli replaces the absent Lewis Dunk.

Harry Wilson is missing for Fulham this evening, while Joachim Andersen has to make do with a place on the bench.

Marco Silva makes four changes in all: Antonee Robinson, Samuel Chukwueze, Tom Cairney and Josh King are recalled, while Emile Smith Rowe, Ryan Sessegnon and Oscar Bobb drop to the bench.

West Ham United bring in Jean Todibo and Callum Wilson for Konstantinos Mavropanos and Soungoutou Magassa.

Over at Villa Park, Unai Emery responds to the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers by swapping Jadon Sancho, Lucas Digne and Pau Torres for Leon Bailey, Ian Maatsen and Tyrone Mings.

Ollie Watkins starts again up top.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior drops goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, with Filip Jorgensen replacing him.

Wesley Fofana, Alejandro Garnacho and Malo Gusto come in for Mamadou Sarr, Andrey Santos and the suspended Pedro Neto.

Marc Cucurella is back from injury and on the bench.

Finally, in the later kick-off, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe makes two changes.

Aaron Ramsdale and Harvey Barnes are in for the benched Nick Pope and the ill Nick Woltemade.

Manchester United’s only alteration sees Noussair Mazrouai come in for Diogo Dalot, who is on substitute duty.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are fit to start.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Luiz, Bailey, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Digne, Torres, Bogarde, Barkley, Sancho, Abraham, Alysson.

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, Caicedo, James, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Sanchez, Badiashile, Sarr, Tosin, Cucurella, Santos, Lavia, Delap, Guiu.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Boscagli, Van Hecke, Kadioglu, Gross, Baleba, Gómez, Hinshelwood, Mitoma, Rutter.

Subs: Steele, Minteh, Welbeck, Milner, Ayari, De Cuyper, O’Riley, Veltman, Howell.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Subs: Kepa, Jesus, Norgaard, Trossard, Madueke, Havertz, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Cairney, Chukwueze, King, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Andersen, Sessegnon, Reed, Lukic, Bobb, Smith Rowe, Muniz.

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Todibo, Diouf, Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Wilson, Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Mavropanos, Adama, Lamadrid, Magassa, Scarles, Kante.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Semenyo, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Doku, Nico, Savinho, Khusanov.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Cunha, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Jesus.

Substitutes: Gunn, Morato, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Netz.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

Subs: Pope, Botman, Murphy, Shahar, Willock, Wissa, Osula, Murphy, Neave.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha, Šeško.

Subs: Bayındır, Dalot, Malacia, Heaven, Kukonki, Ugarte, Fletcher, Zirkzee, Diallo.

