Weds team news: Haaland + Rice start, no Wilson or O’Reilly

4 March 2026 1395 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Five more Premier League matches take place on Wednesday night, with the top four and Chelsea among the teams in action:

(times in GMT)

TEAM NEWS

There was plenty of uncertainty with the Gameweek 29 starting XIs, with several key names flagged as doubts.

The teamsheets provide mixed news for Fantasy managers, no more so than at the Etihad, where Erling Haaland is fit to start. Nico O’Reilly, however, misses out.

Haaland takes the place of Omar Marmoush, while Phil Foden comes in for O’Reilly.

Nottingham Forest also make two alterations as they change formation, with Nico Dominguez and Jair Cunha replacing Omari Hutchinson and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

At the Amex, Declan Rice shrugs off an injury to start for Arsenal, who are without William Saliba. He has an ankle knock.

Cristhian Mosquera replaces the Frenchman, while Gabriel Martinelli is in for Leandro Trossard.

As expected, Brighton hand rests to veterans James Milner and Danny Welbeck.

Carlos Baleba and Georginio Rutter come in for those two, while Olivier Boscagli replaces the absent Lewis Dunk.

Harry Wilson is missing for Fulham this evening, while Joachim Andersen has to make do with a place on the bench.

Marco Silva makes four changes in all: Antonee Robinson, Samuel Chukwueze, Tom Cairney and Josh King are recalled, while Emile Smith Rowe, Ryan Sessegnon and Oscar Bobb drop to the bench.

West Ham United bring in Jean Todibo and Callum Wilson for Konstantinos Mavropanos and Soungoutou Magassa.

Over at Villa Park, Unai Emery responds to the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers by swapping Jadon Sancho, Lucas Digne and Pau Torres for Leon Bailey, Ian Maatsen and Tyrone Mings.

Ollie Watkins starts again up top.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior drops goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, with Filip Jorgensen replacing him.

Wesley Fofana, Alejandro Garnacho and Malo Gusto come in for Mamadou Sarr, Andrey Santos and the suspended Pedro Neto.

Marc Cucurella is back from injury and on the bench.

Finally, in the later kick-off, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe makes two changes.

Aaron Ramsdale and Harvey Barnes are in for the benched Nick Pope and the ill Nick Woltemade.

Manchester United’s only alteration sees Noussair Mazrouai come in for Diogo Dalot, who is on substitute duty.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are fit to start.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Luiz, Bailey, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Digne, Torres, Bogarde, Barkley, Sancho, Abraham, Alysson.

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, Caicedo, James, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Sanchez, Badiashile, Sarr, Tosin, Cucurella, Santos, Lavia, Delap, Guiu.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Boscagli, Van Hecke, Kadioglu, Gross, Baleba, Gómez, Hinshelwood, Mitoma, Rutter.

Subs: Steele, Minteh, Welbeck, Milner, Ayari, De Cuyper, O’Riley, Veltman, Howell.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Subs: Kepa, Jesus, Norgaard, Trossard, Madueke, Havertz, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Cairney, Chukwueze, King, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Andersen, Sessegnon, Reed, Lukic, Bobb, Smith Rowe, Muniz.

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Todibo, Diouf, Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Wilson, Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Mavropanos, Adama, Lamadrid, Magassa, Scarles, Kante.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Semenyo, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Doku, Nico, Savinho, Khusanov.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Cunha, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Jesus.

Substitutes: Gunn, Morato, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Netz.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

Subs: Pope, Botman, Murphy, Shahar, Willock, Wissa, Osula, Murphy, Neave.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha, Šeško.

Subs: Bayındır, Dalot, Malacia, Heaven, Kukonki, Ugarte, Fletcher, Zirkzee, Diallo.

  1. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Feels impossible to get points, who's even worth buying right now

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Oh, hi!

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Doesnt matter. Whoever I sell will haul and whoever I buy will stop scoring forever.

      Open Controls
    3. Moon Dog
        30 mins ago

        Well right now we just got to wait for the FA Cup games this weekend and then the draw on Monday. Might be some critical blanks/doubles news that changes who we buy.

        Hopefully the tortoises catch up to the hares in the coming chaos.

        Open Controls
      • Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Haaland?

        Open Controls
      • Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        Rogers. He's due.

        Open Controls
    4. Kantelele
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      Rogers out, who in ? :
      A) Szobo
      B) Schade
      C) other mid (max 7.3)
      D) hold Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        38 mins ago

        Wilson, Dewsbury Hall.

        Open Controls
        1. DandyDon
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          Have you seen Everton’s fixtures? If you are going cheap can’t argue but I’m going for Gibbs White

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            8 mins ago

            Fair point on Gibbs White, will keep an eye. I think DH can also do well even against tricky opposition.

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            8 mins ago

            Summerville too.

            Open Controls
      2. GENERATION X
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        Wirtz

        Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Am I missing someone obvious for the next GW?
      Apart from Anderson and Semenyo ofc…

      Raya
      Gab/Timber/VVD
      BrunoF/HWilson/Dango/Rayan
      Haaland/Ekitike/Pedro

      Dub/Enzo/Heaven/Dorgu

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Nothing to change, gtg

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            31 mins ago

            Well done for still owning Pedro 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              21 mins ago

              Yeah! I thought that I have to keep him considering the form, and had to reshape mid, which didn't go that well - no Semenyo

              Open Controls
    6. JBG
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Congrats Semen(yo) holders and cappers

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        Did he get the second goal yet?

        Open Controls
      2. Not again Shirley
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        Not really. 7 points ain’t great

        Open Controls
        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          51 mins ago

          15 tomorrow…

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            51 mins ago

            ?

            Open Controls
            1. Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              45 mins ago

              If second goal is added

              Open Controls
              1. Scapegoat Salah
                • 9 Years
                45 mins ago

                5 + 3 bonus

                Open Controls
                1. xuwei
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Is there any chance of that? It did look like it came off his side.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Atimis
                    • 9 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    No chance imo

                    Open Controls
          2. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            29 mins ago

            No chance

            Open Controls
      3. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Everyone who owned held him. In another world he would have picked the injury O'Reilly got and O'Reilly would have scored. There was no way to predict this or Timber getting A just now from that xA. Like said on previous page, this is bumpy ride and even good and correct decisions can be punished with bad outcome.

        Open Controls
    7. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      Everyone doing Ekitike to J Pedro now?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        Have both

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        38 mins ago

        I've found 'don't sell players before they play Spurs' a decent rule of thumb!

        Open Controls
      3. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        37 mins ago

        Thiago or Haaland probs

        Open Controls
      4. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        37 mins ago

        Have both. Keeping Ekitike for GW31.

        Open Controls
      5. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        I took a hit and sold Guiu for Thiago and Timber to O'Reilly. For free I could have sold J P for Thiago (who scored). This week I sold Haaland for C Ekitike. My current forwards are Ekitike, Thiago and J-P.

        After today I really do wonder if MCI are going to win Magpies in an away game. Chance of no bgw31 for MCI and CP has to be bigger than previously thought.

        Open Controls
    8. Wet Bandits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      I think a hatrick bonus should be a thing. Maybe 2pts like defcon.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Why not really, rare enough

        Open Controls
        1. Wet Bandits
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Exactly. I little reward.. Tark has a goal and clean sheet and very nearly the same score.

          Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        I think we should be able to make a sub from our bench.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          28 mins ago

          Ultimate FPL was the goat game, we just didn't know it at the time.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Maybe it was just ahead of it's time. Bigger squad or even some sort of B team with less TV (and or same players) to start with might be interesting.

            Open Controls
      3. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        37 mins ago

        Every subsequent goal should be an additional point

        Open Controls
    9. Wet Bandits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Doesn't look possible;

      Tark (15) out scores; Alison, VVD, Nunes, Rice, Rogers, Haaland, Thiago, Eki (13pts)

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Chuck in Cash, Guehi, Mbuemo for another 1 point in total as well

        Open Controls
    10. GENERATION X
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      Seriously for those stuck in a rut do not give up. Ive just had two lucky gameweeks of 90 plus points it can happen at any time. Nobody has a bad side on this site just bad outcomes

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Subtle brag lol

        Open Controls
        1. GENERATION X
          • 12 Years
          41 mins ago

          Not this time I know the feeling of treading water

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            39 mins ago

            Yeah. This game is both brilliant and torturous. When my team does badly, I delete the app and take a few days' sabbatical from FPL. It's the only way.

            Open Controls
            1. GENERATION X
              • 12 Years
              37 mins ago

              Correct. You need years of playing to handle the variance. Not too high not too low if you can..

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 10 Years
                35 mins ago

                Yeah I feel this way and don’t mind doing badly this season but I don’t like the way the game is going with defcons and points being changed from day to day

                Open Controls
                1. GENERATION X
                  • 12 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Its got worse but there have always been dodgy assists and the like for years. Just have to hope you land the right side but thats the variance

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps Hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Having VAR and more correct results is more important than some changes. God's hand scoring isn't nice when everyone can see the situation and replay in slow motion with sharp ultra HD quality.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Baps Hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    I mean I agree.

                    Open Controls
    11. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Does Mark own Semenyo? Asking for a friend.

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        49 mins ago

        Yes and capt

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          48 mins ago

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/795/event/29

          Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          Oooo nice one! Second goal imminent.

          Open Controls
      2. GENERATION X
        • 12 Years
        49 mins ago

        And Bruno capper so he finds the extra defcon

        Open Controls
    12. Kantelele
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Rogers out, who in : ?
      A) Szobo
      B) Schade

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Neither?

        Open Controls
        1. Kantelele
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          so you would hold Rogers ?

          Open Controls
    13. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Carrick, difficult time starts here? 😉

      Open Controls
    14. emyoueffsee
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Why Semenyo 2nd goal not added?

      Open Controls
      1. DALEDOBACK
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        Hits his back. Very clear. Should be given

        Open Controls
        1. DALEDOBACK
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Semenyo capper!

          Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        It should be added soon. Definitely comes off Semen.

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Who does what now?

          Open Controls
        2. DALEDOBACK
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          Let's hope so

          Open Controls
        3. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          Sangare's arm if anything?

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            Sangare's arm even shakes after being hit by that ball

            Open Controls
          2. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            16 mins ago

            Correct.

            Open Controls
      3. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Check the slow motion on previous page. It didn't touch Semenyo.

        Open Controls
        1. Scoring freely
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          I've watched it twenty times, it definitely hits Semenyo's back and is heading towards the goal before it hits Sangare's elbow. According to fpl rules it should be awarded as a Semenyo goal.

          Open Controls
    15. DandyDon
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      My teams been doing much better last few weeks apart from one exception, Roger’s! Get out my team!
      Rogers - Gibbs White looks a good shout before he drops tonight?
      Just the 7.6 to spend.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        Would not be doing early transfers with FA cup at the weekend

        Open Controls
        1. DandyDon
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Good point, Forrest have a European game before next prem game as well

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        MGW does look a good pick

        Open Controls
    16. Manani
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      who would you bench out of these:

      Wilson Wirtz Rice Semenyo Dango
      Haaland Ekiteke JP

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        JP as I don't own him

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Wait for news on Wilson but him or Wirtz

        Open Controls
      3. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Rice or Dango. Injuries might decide for you though

        Open Controls
    17. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Rogers and Watkins to Semenyo and JP for free?

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        31 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    18. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Haaland (whu) to Big Teeks (TOT), or nah?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Agree. Feels wrong to not give Haaland a chance to feed on West Ham.

          Did you/anyone watch the game? Did he look in form?

          Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yes, Haaland doing absolrielt nothing now Semenyo is the main man

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Absolutely*

          Open Controls
      3. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Will Haaland even play the West Ham game?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
    19. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Senesi 11 pointer, Anderson 12 pointer. These are for 1 return btw

      If they make more changes to the game, like allowing changes after the deadline then it’ll time for FPL retirement

      Open Controls
    20. I have no Wirtz
        30 mins ago

        I need need need JP back in my team. Who should make space for him?

        A) Haaland
        B) Ekitike
        C) Thiago

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          30 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          Does Haaland play vs CP gw31? If he doesn't are you forced to take a hit or 2?

          Open Controls
          1. I have no Wirtz
              1 min ago

              No hit. I have 5 blankers gw31 but will have 2FT to make sure I can start 11.

              Semenyo
              O’Reilly
              Haaland
              Munoz
              Gabriel

              Open Controls
        3. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          Rogers, Rice or Mbeumo to Wirtz?

          Well... No matter what, I got away for selling Haaland to Ekitike before price rises. At least for now. FA cup injuries are possible and now is time to wait for everyone, even for those of us who value TV and SV almost too much.

          Open Controls
        4. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          NEW ARTICLE:

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/04/fpl-gameweek-29-weds-goals-assists-bonus-defcon-points

          Open Controls

