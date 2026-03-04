Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 29: Weds’ goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

4 March 2026 48 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Wednesday’s five Premier League matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 29: WEDNESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 29: WEDNESDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Newcastle United2 – 1Manchester United
Manchester City2 – 2Nottingham Forest
Fulham0 – 1West Ham United
Brighton and Hove Albion0 – 1Arsenal
Aston Villa1 – 4Chelsea
48 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Would like one more defcon for Bruno.

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah, still hoping

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      and Rice.
      and Palmer.

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Do you think that’s good for FPL

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Re City’s second goal https://x.com/carlosberginos/status/2029325072033284103?s=46&t=f3JoYJqxkSOgO7DlAzbrbQ

    Open Controls
    1. DandyDon
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Clear as day it changes direction off him

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hahaha people saying that’s Semenyo’s goal? How desperate can you be for points

      Open Controls
      1. Toby Lerone
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Desperate

        Open Controls
      2. Scoring freely
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        It's comes off his back and is heading towards goal, it also clips Sangare's elbow. I thought according to rules the goal should be awarded to Semenyo.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Are you okay? How can u watch that and say that comes off Semenyo’s back

          Open Controls
          1. Toby Lerone
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            It clearly hits him. Whether that's enough to class it as his goal is another matter.

            Open Controls
            1. Qaiss
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              It doesn’t clearly hit Semenyo because he’s in your team, sorry

              Open Controls
              1. Toby Lerone
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Ok Mr gaslighter

                Open Controls
                1. Qaiss
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  There’s a slow mo of the ball hitting Sangare’s arm and you call me that? Hehe

                  Open Controls
    3. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      You can literally see the impact of the ball hitting Semenyo’s shirt 😆

      Open Controls
    4. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      That’s Sangares elbow.
      I say that as a Semenyo captainer

      Open Controls
      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yes, but look just before that, brushes Semenyo first, look at his shirt just after

        Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      8 point (16 for some) goal. sort it out opta!

      Open Controls
      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        16 for me, but I never get luck so 100% won’t be awarded, I think it’s being reviewed though

        Open Controls
  3. tbos83
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Permacap Bruno for rest of the season? He gets points when not playing well

    Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    palmer x pedro legends. dont know what went wrong vs burnley but aside from that their attack is really clicking with rosenior in charge, i think he looks a good manager

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fixtures manager. They haven't played anyone of note.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        just now

        😉

        is there even a defence in this league worth fearing, aside from arsenals

        Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Wildcard locked (post FA Cup)

    Raya
    Gabriel, Timber, VVD, Hill
    Bruno (PC), Palmer, Semenyo, Anderson
    Ekitike, Pedro

    Hermansen, DCL, Ballard, KDH

    Plan for the blank? Not really.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No we just go Haaland, Le Fee, Keane >>> Pedro, Palmer, VVD for now

      Open Controls
  6. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Semenyo 2nd goal Kane vs Stoke away again all those years ago, if you know you know!

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      🙂

      what was that west brom one. i think it was mcauley nicking it when it just brushed his hair on the way in, brunt missed out on an assist. it was brunt vs mcauley in terms of brom defenders so was a big swing!

      Open Controls
      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        That was another one! Kane against Stoke was an Eriksen goal, Kane swore after he touched it and days later they updated it to a Kane goal to the horror and jubilee of many fpl fans!

        Open Controls
        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          I think it was during a DGW hence why it was also amended in fpl

          Open Controls
          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Also Aguero vs Leicester, brushed his hair on the way in and was given which meant I think he scored 4

            Open Controls
      2. Viper
        • 16 Years
        6 mins ago

        It was Evans vs. Mcauley I think

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          just now

          ah of course, just remember it being chaos at the time!

          Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Rogers owners holding or ejecting?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Holding until 31 and then cheering as soon as the final whistle blows in the Aston Villa - West Ham match

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      have to hold or he will haul instantly. logical option is to keep until 31

      Open Controls
    3. Viper
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gong to hold out at this stage but will be happy to be rid after 31!

      To think he could have been Semenyo all this time...

      Open Controls
  8. Viper
    • 16 Years
    9 mins ago

    Evening all! Would you bench boost this?

    Verbruggen

    Timber Gabriel VVD

    Bruno Rogers Wilson Dango

    Ekitike Thiago Haaland

    Dub (BOU) Anderson (FUL) Hill (bur) Richards (LEE)

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes, but put Anderson in the starting XI over Rogers then it's a bit more difficult.

      I think you'd get double figures, though.

      Open Controls
      1. Viper
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        Rogers scored a brace in the reverse fixture 🙂

        But has completely fallen off since...

        Open Controls
        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          just now

          He only does that when nobody owns him

          Open Controls
  9. Toby Lerone
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    How did Pedro get an assist for that??

    Open Controls
  10. Richm
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Time to replace rice?
    A Semenyo
    B tavernier
    C schade
    D wait

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Nah, hold for Everton I reckon. Sell in 31 with most up to date information

      Open Controls
  11. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bring in which one on a FT?

    A) Enzo to Mbeumo
    B) Thiago to J Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 16 Years
      just now

      A from those

      Open Controls
  12. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Wildcard 24 was the play

    Open Controls
  13. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    sorry didnt get to watch, seem highlights but worth keeping gordon? at least he played up top again, seemed alright

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.