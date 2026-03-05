Scout Notes

FPL notes: Saliba injury + Arsenal’s defence superb

5 March 2026 40 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
After a four-match run without a shut-out, Arsenal got back on the clean sheet trail on Tuesday night.

The Gunners’ 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, which extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table, saw them bank their 14th clean sheet of the season.

That’s already one more than they registered in the whole of 2024/25.

Here’s what we saw at the Amex.

SALIBA INJURY UPDATE

One Arsenal regular who unexpectedly missed out on the south coast was William Saliba (£6.1m).

An ankle injury put paid to his involvement, although it doesn’t sound very serious.

“He turned his ankle against Chelsea and he managed to finish the game somehow and he was too sore to play today.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

His omission was reported as “precautionary”, so there’s every chance we see him back in Gameweek 30 given that it’s a week and a half away.

Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m) lined up at centre-half in Saliba’s stead but was the one weak link in the Arsenal backline. Piero Hincapie (£5.1m), having started at left-back, moved over to centre-back later in the game.

BORING, ISN’T IT, JUST DEFENDING WITH YOUR LIVES? NOT FOR ME, I LIKE IT

Wednesday’s match was a grim spectacle, devoid of many highlights. If it wasn’t for the title race implications, it was ‘last on Match of the Day’ material.

“I’m sure you don’t want to watch these kinds of football games.” – Fabian Hurzeler

The finger of blame, particularly from Fabian Hurzeler, pointed at Arsenal. The Gunners grabbed a fortuitous early goal when Bukayo Saka‘s (£9.8m) optimistic strike went clean through Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m), then did what they do best: defend, waste time and pick up ‘injuries’.

Saka’s 0.01 xG effort was the Gunners’ only shot of the first 55 minutes. Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) was anonymous, unable to make the ball stick, and came off before the hour. While there were some half-decent late chances for substitutes Kai Havertz (£7.3m) and Leandro Trossard (£6.7m), it was all about the rearguard effort once it was 0-1.

injury Saliba

While the external criticism over Arsenal’s style of football mounts, this is exactly what you want to see if you’re a Fantasy manager heavily invested in the Gunners’ defence. Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) and Hincapie in particular were imperious, blocking and intercepting everything. Those two and Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) picked up DefCon points, as well as bonus.

David Raya (£6.0m) got in on the bonus action, too, but such were the efforts of the players in front of him that he only had two efforts to save: a bobbling shot from Georiginio Rutter (£5.6m) from the edge of the box and a tame header from Mats Wieffer (£4.9m) that the Dutchman should have done better with.

Other than those chances, the closest Brighton came with their 59% possession was when Raya committed an act of self-sabotage. The Arsenal ‘keeper vacated his goal and presented Carlos Baleba (£4.5m) with the ball, 35 yards out, but the midfielder’s chip was nodded away by a backpedalling Gabriel.

So, then, with the title race entering ‘squeaky bum time’, is this the type of display we’ll come to expect from Arsenal? Quite possibly: the Gunners’ six-match rolling xG average (see below) is now at its lowest since August.

injury Saliba

The old adage goes that “defences win titles”. The typically cautious Arteta seems to be increasingly leaning towards the low-risk, defence-first, ‘housery’-heavy approach.

RICE FALLS JUST SHORT OF DEFCON

Not a good advert for the Arsenal attack, then. Most of their performances ranged from tired-looking to ineffective, and even Saka was fortunate to bag a return from his deflected goal.

There were no extras for Declan Rice (£7.5m), either. He briefly inched over the defensive contribution threshold but an Opta recount had him finishing on 11.

That was his first blank (if we’re including DefCon) since Gameweek 24.

MITOMA INJURY

There are a few injury concerns to report from the Brighton camp.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) came off at half-time thanks to an ankle issue.

“He couldn’t continue the game. So, that was disappointing for us because I think he showed a good performance in the first half and now we have to wait for the scan and then we can say more but we don’t think that it’s a big injury.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

Solly March (£5.8m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) missed out altogether, meanwhile. March had a “minor issue” and “will be back in the next game”, while Dunk’s ongoing knee niggles saw him rested as a precaution.

40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. faux_C
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    I would never have guessed it would be Joao Pedro ruining my GW. He just wasn't on my radar at all.

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I suspect many sold him to Eki or Thiago this week. That will hurt big time

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      He wasn’t on the watchlist so we all missed it.

      Open Controls
    3. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Truth is stranger than fiction or imagination, mate.

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      I have a ML with 25 content creators/FPL influencers I follow. Precisely 0 of them have Joao Pedro. He's surprisingly low-owned among the FPL veteran template.

      Open Controls
    5. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      He is the form over fixtures poster boy. He has been unbelievable in recent weeks.

      I could have got him on my WC in GW22 but didn’t and went Palmer and Saka and 2 cheap forwards. I have been tempted to buy him since but have been too stubborn in the belief that surely his form can’t continue (he is, after all, rather a streaky player) and also partly because of my stupid sense of pride in that such a move would be “oh so casual” and chasing last weeks points.

      I have concluded I am indeed a proud casual and will chase the last 7 weeks points and buy him.

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    I’m establishing a Cargo Cult worshipping Semenyo’s second goal! We believe the goal will come, if not this week then the next, or next after that etc etc. We will be ready to accept the goal when it comes!

    Open Controls
  3. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Just seen some highlights from 2nd half of City match, City players are almost playing like Haaland doesn't exist. It's very weird, but hopefully lasts, because I'm sick off owning him.

    Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Bruno, Eki or Pedro for armband next week? Haaland still in contention?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Bruno or JP imo

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Also, do you think Semenyo starts vs WH?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Probably, but if there's any indication that he doesn't, it might be worth Cing Haaland

        Open Controls
    3. Gooner97
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bruno, Villa looks crap

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        So where Newcastle before playing MU, MU are these teams cup final.

        Newcastle main twitter account posted something alongside "there's only one United", like they're MUs rivals.

        Open Controls
        1. Gooner97
          • 12 Years
          35 mins ago

          Even if you don't fancy them, at least Bruno is involved nearly on almost every MUN goal

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I posted above that Bruno and JP are the main candidates. I'm talking about the teams.

            Open Controls
  5. Chinese_person
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    4 returns Joao Pedro? That's insane

    Open Controls
  6. Gooner97
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    So Rogers to a NFO mid next GW right?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      To anyone really...

      Open Controls
  7. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Mbeumo looks pointless playing on the wing and is a sub risk to Amad.

    I'm considering getting rid.

    United don't look as energetic and are apparently training less.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Pretty much spot on with everything

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Surely he's a hold until at least the Leeds game ?

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Should have had two goals last night

      Open Controls
  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    A Rogers to salah
    B Rogers to Palmer
    C mane to Pedro and bench Rogers

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      I’m benching him for now so C for me

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  9. Karan_G14
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Timber VVD
    Rice Mbuemo Bruno Dango
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    (Dubravka Hill Alderete Miley)
    2 FTs & 0.4m

    Haaland & Miley to Pedro & Palmer?

    Gives 11 players for BGW31.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      I’d start Hill over VVD all day

      Open Controls
      1. Karan_G14
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Sad part is I bought VVD this week to bench Alderete & Hill.

        Open Controls
        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          I did the same.

          I'll be getting Rogers' 1 point for Wilson's no-show, so they'll stay on the bench...

          Open Controls
          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            * And yes to those transfers.

            Open Controls
  10. WVA
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Did you watch the game Skonto? Their defence was far from superb, just super lucky yesterday!

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      We’re winning the league matey

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        just now

        For sure, it’s being handed to you

        Open Controls
  11. WVA
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who to start? Likely a 1 or 2 pointer either way!

    Dubravka (BOU)
    Verbruggen (sun)

    Open Controls
    1. Karan_G14
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Verb

      Open Controls
      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        just now

        The word "start"

        Open Controls
  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    6 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (140 teams)

    Current safety score = 51
    Top score = 86

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Uh oh, I’m on 52!

      Open Controls
  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    Desperately want rid of Rogers. But don't see a nice way.

    Lammens Darlow
    Gabriel VvD Nunes Chalobah Reinildo
    Fernandes Mbeumo Szoboszlai Rogers KDH
    Haaland Thiago Pedro

    0.3m ITB, 2 FTs.

    I don't even care that Rogers has a fixture in 31. I would have sold him this week but he was first sub so there was no point. Now KDH has Arsenal away so there's more of a need (although KDH probably starts on 4 points in this one so maybe I just play him anyway?)

    Not really impressed by anyone other than Semenyo and I can't afford Rogers > Semenyo without doing a downgrade elsewhere. Was thinking Chalobah > Hill or smth like that but then I'd be burning 2 of my transfers which I'll likely need to prepare ahead of DGW33. Might be a case of survive one more Semenyo less week and then bring him in for Rogers in GW32.

    Roll and play KDH? Rogers surely isn't better than KDH this week....

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.