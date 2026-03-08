UCL Fantasy: Matchday 11 best clean sheet odds

In this latest UCL Fantasy article, we break down the best Matchday 11 clean sheet odds, highlight the defences you can trust, and show where the hidden edges sit.

If you want clear direction for your goalkeeper and defender picks, these odds provide the strongest blueprint for building rank this week.

TOP 20 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

NOTE: BET365 odds, vig removed

SUMMARY

Arsenal top the odds this week with a 42% chance of keeping a clean sheet. Mikel Arteta’s side produced five shutouts and conceded just four goals during the League Phase, so they head into their clash with Leverkusen as the strongest defensive unit left in the competition.

Atletico Madrid are not far behind the Gunners. Diego Simeone’s side have a great opportunity to progress as they face Tottenham Hotspur. Sitting 16th in the Premier League shows just how poor Spurs have been domestically this season, which could give Atletico a strong platform for defensive returns.

The only other side above the 30% mark for Matchday 11 is Bayern Munich. The Bavarians kept just two clean sheets during Matchdays 1-8, which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. However, they face a hit-and-miss Atalanta side next, and that could present a good opportunity for Vincent Kompany’s team to keep the opposition out.

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City sit around the 29% mark. PSG host Chelsea but come into the game after conceding twice across their last two Champions League matches. Meanwhile, Man City face a seismic clash against European giants Real Madrid, which naturally lowers expectations for a shutout.

The only other side close to that group is Liverpool. Arne Slot’s men have kept three clean sheets in their last six matches in all competitions, suggesting some defensive improvement. Up next, they face Galatasaray, who failed to score against sides like Union Saint-Gilloise and Monaco during the league phase.