Gabriel, Rice, Saliba, Haaland, Estevao: The latest FPL team news

We heard from the managers of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City on Tuesday, ahead of their respective clubs’ UEFA Champions League last-16 ties.

We’ll round up the key injury updates below.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta confirmed, with a simple ‘yes’, that Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are all fit for the clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Those four players missed Saturday’s FA Cup win over Mansfield Town but, unsurprisingly, are now available for selection.

And there is positive news on Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard, who were forced off against the Stags. Both players were swiftly back in training on Tuesday.

“Those two are a possibility that they are available, and we’ll see tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard are available

Martin Odegaard (knee), however, remains sidelined.

“He’s out.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

Ben White (unspecified) and Mikel Merino (foot) are also unavailable.

CHELSEA

Jamie Gittens (hamstring) and Estevao (hamstring) aren’t quite ready to return for the Blues’ clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

And it’s far too soon for long-term absentee Levi Colwill (knee), despite his return to “modified training”.

Gittens was also involved in training on Tuesday but Estevao was absent.

Other than those three, Chelsea are in rude health.

“In my time I’ve tried to manage the minutes, the training load we do, the intensity we train with. A lot of staff have had an input to that and we’ve worked collaboratively in terms of that. The idea is that in these moments, the crunch games, we are as strong as possible. “If you look at our squad now, Levi [Colwill] is back in modified training, Jamie Gittens is back. We’re working really well in terms of our injury load and that has to continue.” – Liam Rosenior

All the usual suspects were on the flight to Paris.

Liam Rosenior unsurprisingly wouldn’t tell us who would start between the posts, following Robert Sanchez‘s recent demotion in the Premier League.

“With this squad, every position is a difficult position. That’s how it has to be for us to be successful. We have a fantastic squad, top players. Not even just the starting XI, making a decision who’s on the bench is difficult. That’s the job that I’m here to do. We’ll make that decision in terms of the goalkeeping position, in terms of the No.9 or No.10 or No.7 position. I’ve said before, for me, the goalkeeper position is no different to an outfield position. I will pick what I think is the right choice for each game. You’ll see what decision I make tomorrow on the teamsheet.” – Liam Rosenior

MANCHESTER CITY

We didn’t get much in the team news from Pep Guardiola, merely a comment on rotation following his 10 changes on Saturday.

“We play 11 against 11 tomorrow. Of course, when you have everybody fit, and we play a lot of competitions, a lot of games, it’s better to rotate. Fresh legs, fresh minds.” – Pep Guardiola

But there were no surprise absentees with the travelling squad, with Erling Haaland included after his rest in the FA Cup.

Max Alleyne, who hasn’t featured since the FA Cup fourth round, was also on the flight to Spain.

Missing were longer-term absentees Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle), although Kovacic is now training again.

Rico Lewis (ankle) was the other notable absentee. He’s been sidelined since Gameweek 27.