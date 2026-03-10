Eliteserien Fantasy 2026 preview

Norwegian top-flight football is back this weekend – and Eliteserien Fantasy 2026 gets underway, too.

In this article, we’ve compiled all of The Mentaculus’ excellent team previews into one place. There’ll be more clubs added to this over the coming days.

Bodø/Glimt

Easily the most settled side in the league. No transfers during the break (except Brynhildsen‘s loan ending, so Helmersen is once again the Høgh deputy). A clear first 11, with Evjen/Auklend the only slight question mark:

PREDICTED XI

(4-3-3)

Haikin

Sjøvold Bjørtuft Gundersen Bjørkan

Evjen Berg Fet

Blomberg Høgh Hauge

2026 PROSPECTS + BEST PLAYERS

Doesn’t look like Saltnes is going to regain the place he lost to Fet during his injury.

Glimt will be strong favourites to recapture the title, with the only major question being how they handle competing on multiple fronts, especially if they continue to progress in the Champions League. Ordinarily, starting with at least two of Høgh, Hauge, Blomberg, Berg, Bjørkan or Sjøvold would be a given for most teams. But the big issue here is obviously the initial schedule.

The Gameweek 1 fixture v Sarpsborg is postponed (no current date). Gameweek 2 is in doubt due to the scheduling of the Norwegian Cup. Gameweek 3 is set to take place only 1-2 days before a potential UCL quarter-final first leg, while Gameweek 4 could be sandwiched in between quarter-final ties against Arsenal. So, the first leg result against Sporting on Wednesday could still have a significant impact on Fantasy strategy, particularly whether it’s worth parking one (maybe two) players on your bench or whether to risk an entirely Glimt-free starting squad, perhaps with money in the bank or an early Wildcard plan.

Viking

Transfers out : Kristoffer Klaesson (Aalesund), Sander Svendsen, Nic D’Agostino

: Kristoffer Klaesson (Aalesund), Sander Svendsen, Nic D’Agostino Transfers in: Lubomir Belko

Belko is likely to take over as first-choice goalkeeper. Otherwise, Viking come into the new season with a settled squad, if not quite as obvious a first 11 as Glimt. We will actually get their Gameweek 1 lineup – not to mention 10 minutes of the match! – before deadline, but I’ll have a go at predicting it anyway:

PREDICTED XI

(4-3-3)

Belko

Bjørshol Stensness Falchener Auklend

Askildsen Bell Kvia

Fuglestad Mikaelsson Tripic

2026 PROSPECTS + BEST PLAYERS

The central midfield spots alongside Bell are far from set in stone and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Hansen or Alte. Fuglestad and Mikaelsson are likely to deputise for the injured Austbø (with Tripic moving to the left wing) and Christiansen; ditto Stensness (or perhaps Bærtelsen) for Roseth.

I’d expect Viking to make a decent title challenge again and probably finish a comfortable second. Falchener looks to be highly owned despite a big price hike. The injuries to Christiansen & Austbø mean it’s the Tripic show in attack, as much as ever, plus a bunch of lucrative short-term mid-priced punts like Mikaelsson/Fuglestad/Kvia, who could easily get flocked to if they nab a goal before the first deadline.

Brann

Transfers out : Emil Kornvig, Eivind Helland, Japhet Sery Larsen, Mads Hansen

: Emil Kornvig, Eivind Helland, Japhet Sery Larsen, Mads Hansen Transfers in: Jon Thorsteinsson, Kristall Ingason, Simen Vidtun Nilsen

An overhaul at centre-back looks slightly concerning, with Helland and Sery Larsen both departing. It looks like Boakye will have to step up to partner Pallesen. Injuries to Castro and Magnusson have prompted the loan signing of Thorsteinsson from Hertha Berlin, who looks set to start on the left wing. Ingason replaces Kornvig in central midfield. Vidtun Nilsen looks like back-up to Dyngeland.

PREDICTED XI

(4-3-3)

Dyngeland

De Roeve Pallesen Boakye Soltvedt

Ingason Sørensen Horn Myrhe

Mathisen Noah Thorsteinsson

2026 PROSPECTS + BEST PLAYERS

New season, same old Soltvedt dilemma… will it be Dragsnes for defensive solidity in the tougher fixtures, permanent rotation, or will Soltvedt get a good run in Brann’s appealing opening four fixtures? The rest of the 11 looks fairly straightforward, at least until Magnusson and Gudmundsson return to fitness, although Finne will be pushing for a spot in any of the front three positions.

Generally, I’d expect Brann to be around the top three/four once again, although probably falling some way short of Glimt and Viking. They haven’t really spent any of the €10m raked in through sales yet, so maybe a big signing or two could give them a boost.

Magnusson made an instant impact last year and would surely have been a popular pick if fit. The same can’t really be said of Noah Holm, although Brann’s early fixtures and a shortage of forward options to start (especially with Høgh & Karlsbakk blanking, Christiansen injured) put him somewhat on the radar. Thorsteinsson has a few pre-season goals (including a penalty) and could be an interesting punt. Horn Myhre has recently broken into the national team and will be a key part of their midfield, even if his Fantasy returns haven’t quite been prolific or consistent enough to compete with, for example, an in-form Magnusson. Soltvedt and De Roeve offer plenty of attacking threat to justify their premium prices.

Tromsø

Transfers out : Vegard Erlien, Ieltsin Camões

: Vegard Erlien, Ieltsin Camões Transfers in: Lars Olden Larsen, Mathias Tønnessen (KFUM), Troy Nyhammer (Haugesund), Victor Ekblom, Jesper Grundt

Two huge blows to their attack, with last season’s most-used forward partnership wiped out. Erlien did seem to be drifting out of favour, but the loss of top scorer Camões could be massively detrimental (perhaps not surprising that he might have wanted to move to a bigger club, but technically it is a loan deal to Al Ahly, albeit with an option to buy, which I don’t really get…).

Olden Larsen joined at the tail-end of last season and seems to have inherited Erlien’s second striker role (with Nyhammer for competition). Like his predecessor, he is classified as a midfielder. Ekblom will be competing for Camões’ place, although youngster Daniel Braut has mainly been playing there in pre-season. Tønnessen adds depth at centre-back but may not be a regular starter; ditto Grundt in central midfield.

PREDICTED XI

(3-5-2)

Rønning Haugaard

Vådebu Guddal Kinteh

Cornic Edvardsson Y.Jensen Hjertø-Dahl Warneryd

Olden Larsen Braut

2026 PROSPECTS + BEST PLAYERS

Last season’s third-place finish will be tough to replicate with the loss of Camões and the more demanding schedule of Conference League Thursdays (assuming they make it through the qualifying rounds), and I imagine they could well slide back down towards mid-table.

The recruitment in attacking positions doesn’t seem to have inspired Tromsø fans, who are already busy plotting Camões’ return (apparently out of favour at Al Ahly already). Hjertø-Dahl, Olden Larsen and perhaps Braut could be decent mid-priced options. But it’s primarily the defence that looks as ripe for investment as ever, with some very highly-rated young centre-halves (particularly Kinteh), as well as the attacking threat of wing-backs Cornic and Warneryd. Double Gameweeks in rounds 4 and 6 present early opportunities to load up and deploy Park the Bus.

Sandefjord

Transfers out: Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson, Christopher Cheng, Loris Mettler (HamKam)

Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson, Christopher Cheng, Loris Mettler (HamKam) Transfers in: Nikolaj Möller, Xander Lambrix, Jakob Vester

Another major blow to our forward pool with Sigurdarson off to Eredivisie. But an intriguing addition too, with Möller scoring in every one of his four pre-season appearances so far. Lambrix looks set to slot in alongside Smajlovic.

PREDICTED XI

(4-3-3)

Hadaya

Carson Smajlovic Lambrix Walle-Egeli

Sundbø-Pettersen Risan-Mork Vester

Patoulidis Möller Dunsby

2026 PROSPECTS + BEST PLAYERS

Last season’s fifth place was a significant overachievement (and I think their highest ever finish), largely built on their superb home record. Maintaining that level without Sigurdarson will be challenging but I don’t see them regressing all that much. Their recent recruitment has been excellent and the early signs for Möller are encouraging. This still looks like quite an exciting attacking side to me, with Patoulidis and Dunsby among the league’s stand-out wingers and some promising young midfielders. Defensive solidity is the main question, although 42 goals conceded last year was only bettered by four other sides, so they could potentially offer some value at 4.5m almost across the board. The one exception is Smajlovic, whose set-piece threat justifiably sees him priced 0.5m more.

Våleranga

Transfers out : Vinicius Noguiera (end of loan)

: Vinicius Noguiera (end of loan) Transfers in: Ole Sæter (Rosenborg), Magnus Westergaard

PREDICTED XI

(4-4-2)

Hedvall

Sjåtil K.Olsen Näsberg Finnsson

Thorvaldsen Westergaard Lange Sørensen

Bjørdal Grundetjern

Ambina is suspended in Gameweek 1 but will come back in for Lange. Bjørdal has been ‘out of position’ (OOP) as a second striker in pre-season. Grundetjern looks likely to start ahead of Sæter for now. A long-term injury for Ofkir should give Thorvaldsen and Sørensen free rein on the wings.

2026 PROSPECTS + BEST PLAYERS

After a turbulent start to their Eliteserien return, Våleranga played some electric attacking football in the second half of the season and wound up in sixth. If they continue to play like that, they could even find themselves in contention for European qualification this year.

Bjørdal’s OOP shift could see him rival the Fantasy appeal of last season’s top scorer, Elias Sørensen, while the pace and direct running of Thorvaldsen could easily be overlooked among such attacking riches. Although probably not an option to start with, I think Sæter could be an excellent signing, particularly if restored to a more classic #9 role.

Rosenborg

Transfers out : Ole Sæter (Våleranga), Ulrik Yttergård Jensen (Lillestrøm), Erlend Dahl Reitan (Start), Sander Tangvik

: Ole Sæter (Våleranga), Ulrik Yttergård Jensen (Lillestrøm), Erlend Dahl Reitan (Start), Sander Tangvik Transfers in: Amin Chiakha, Mads Bomholt, Jonas Svensson, Leopold Walhstedt, Johan Bakke

A typically busy transfer window for Rosenborg. Wahlstedt will replace Tangvik in goal. Veteran full-back Svensson returns to his old club; capable of playing on both sides, he has been filling in on the left with Pereira largely absent from pre-season. Bomholdt looks likely to start in central midfield, at least until Bolkan Nordli returns to fitness. The big name signing is Amin Chiakha, evidence of Rosenborg’s considerable pull in the market as they saw off the likes of Sevilla, Rennes, and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

PREDICTED XI

(4-3-3)

Wahlstedt

Witry M.Ceïde Singsdal Volden Svensson

Bomholdt Fossum Chiakha

Duris Islamovic E.Ceïde

Nemcik misses the start of the season with a knee injury but should replace Singsdal Volden when fit.

2026 PROSPECTS + BEST PLAYERS

A truly bizarre 2025 season. Unbeaten in the first seven, with just two goals conceded, Rosenborg seemed to be flirting with a title challenge until the 4-0 defeat to Glimt began a quite spectacular derailing that peaked with 4-1 defeats to Kristiansund and KFUM and a 4-0 humbling at HamKam. The one bright spot in the second half of their season was Dino Islamovic finally clicking with 13 goals in the latter 16 games.

It’s very difficult to gauge expectations for the coming season. Certainly, the individual quality is there to furnish some exciting Fantasy options, but an iffy pre-season, culminating in a 4-2 cup defeat to Bryne on Sunday, suggests a ‘wait and see’ approach might be prudent. The most obvious target, Islamovic, has played 587 minutes in pre-season without an attacking return, but Chiakha fans might be encouraged by three goals in his last four.

Molde

Transfers out: Magnus Wolff Eikrem (KFUM), Alwande Roaldsøy, Jacob Karlstrøm

Magnus Wolff Eikrem (KFUM), Alwande Roaldsøy, Jacob Karlstrøm Transfers in: Trent Kone-Doherty, Victor Bender, Mads Kikkenborg, Sivert Sira Hansen, Fredrik Kristensen Dahl (Strømsgodset)

Kikkenborg replaces Karlstrøm in goal. Dahl will compete with Kabini. Sira Hansen joins the centre-back ranks, among whom there’s plenty of uncertainty as to who will start as the preferred pair. Right-back also looks a little unclear.

PREDICTED XI

(4-2-3-1)

Kikkenborg

Stenevik Sira Hansen Risa Kabini

Christensen Møller-Dæhli

Eriksen Breivik Zady Sery

Gulbrandsen

2026 PROSPECTS + BEST PLAYERS

Molde’s transition from their classic 3-5-2 set-up has been long and gruelling, but perhaps they are finally starting to find glimpses of form in the current 4-2-3-1. Interim manager Martin Falk is, however, scheduled to be replaced in May by Sindre Tjelmeland, which could bring further disruption.

Kristian Eriksen still hasn’t really gelled in their new system, but Emil Breivik put himself back on the Fantasy radar with his performances as a 10. Caleb Zady Sery also looks quite a threat on the left wing, where he should be fairly nailed until the return to fitness of highly-rated 18-year-old Oskar Spiten-Nysæter.