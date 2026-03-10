RSL Fantasy: Round 26 Scout Squad

Just ahead of the new deadline, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 26 players for Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Amer, Chubbs and Louis are discussing the best picks.

N.B: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL).

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 26

﻿ AMER CHUBBS LOUIS GK Marcelo Grohe Marcelo Grohe Marcelo Grohe ﻿ Kewin Kewin Kewin ﻿ Bono Bono Bono DEF Roger Ibanez Danilo Pereira Roger Ibanez ﻿ Danilo Pereira Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez ﻿ Inigo Martinez Mohamed Simakan Mohamed Simakan ﻿ Saad Yaslam Balobaid Inigo Martinez Inigo Martinez ﻿ Alhwsawi Mohammed Saad Yaslam Balobaid Saad Yaslam Balobaid MID Joao Felix Joao Felix Yannick Carrasco ﻿ Yannick Carrasco Julian Quinones Joao Felix ﻿ Sadio Mane Yannick Carrasco Julian Quinones ﻿ Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Valentin Vada Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ﻿ Jason Remeseiro Josh Brownhill Valentin Vada FWD Karim Benzema Karim Benzema Karim Benzema ﻿ Enrique Ivan Toney Ivan Toney ﻿ Youssef En-Nesyri Abderrazak Hamdallah Enrique ﻿ Yakou Meite Yakou Meite Youssef En-Nesyri ﻿ Roger Martinez Enrique Yakou Meite AMER SAID… GOALKEEPERS In a matchup where a clean sheet is expected against Al-Okhdood, Marcelo Grohe looks like a strong option, especially with the opposition struggling throughout the season. After delivering a strong performance in the previous round, Kewin now faces Al-Najma, another side that has struggled this season. That gives him a good chance of a clean sheet, while his ability to rack up saves adds extra potential for points. With Al-Hilal showing strong defensive form recently, Bono heads into this round with a big chance of another clean sheet. DEFENDERS Despite a difficult matchup on paper, Roger Ibanez remains a standout thanks to his bonus potential and defensive actions. Even if the clean sheet disappears, he still has the ability to deliver points. A match where Al-Ittihad are expected to keep a clean sheet also puts Danilo Pereira firmly on the radar. Strong defensively and dangerous from set pieces, he also has the ability to collect bonus points. Operating from full-back, Inigo Martinez offers more than just defensive stability for Al-Nassr. His willingness to push forward and take shots increases his attacking potential, and with the team’s solid defensive form, he has a good chance of delivering points again this round. Creativity from defence has been a major strength for Saad Yaslam Balobaid over the last two rounds. Facing an Al-Okhdood side that has struggled all season gives the Al-Shabab defender a great chance to produce attacking returns. Fresh from a 15-point haul last round after scoring, Alhwsawi Mohammed continues to look like an exciting option. He offers both attacking threat and defensive reliability, and against Al-Najma, he has a strong chance to deliver again. MIDFIELDERS Having produced 23 points across the last two rounds, Joao Felix enters this match in excellent form. Facing an Al-Khaleej defence that has struggled recently gives the Al-Nassr attacker a strong opportunity to score again. Few attacking options arrive in better form than Yannick Carrasco, who faces the league’s weakest defence in Al-Okhdood. Contributions in the last five matches, combined with penalty duties, make him a standout option to deliver points once again. Against an Al-Khaleej side that struggles defensively, Sadio Mane looks like another strong attacking pick for Al-Nassr. With Cristiano Ronaldo absent, Mane’s role on penalties further boosts his chances of attacking returns. Momentum is also on the side of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who scored 18 points last round and continues to rank among the players creating the most big chances. Al-Hilal’s clash with Al-Fateh offers another favourable opportunity for attacking returns. Another player coming off a big performance is Jason Remeseiro, who scored 17 points in the previous round. Playing in a forward role and facing an Al-Ettifaq side with defensive problems gives him a good chance to score again. FORWARDS Among the standout attacking options this week is Karim Benzema. After delivering 16 points last round, he now faces an Al-Fateh defence that has struggled against forwards, making him a strong candidate to find the net. Consistency in front of goal keeps Enrique firmly in the conversation. With Al-Hazem struggling defensively against strikers, the matchup provides a good opportunity for him to continue his scoring run. Goals could also be on the cards for Youssef En-Nesyri, who leads the line for Al-Ittihad in a fixture where attacking returns are expected. Facing an Al-Riyadh side that struggles against forwards increases his chances of scoring. Following Damac’s strong performance last round, Yakou Meite looks capable of capitalising on another favourable matchup. A meeting with Al-Najma, one of the weakest defensive teams this season, gives him a good opportunity to score. Finally, the forward who earned the most points last round, Roger Martinez, now faces a Neom side that concedes plenty of chances to strikers. That matchup gives him another strong opportunity to deliver attacking returns.

CHUBBS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

There are few safer options between the posts this week than Marcelo Grohe. His side face an opponent that has struggled badly in attack this season, which immediately raises the chances of a clean sheet. With his defence performing well and limiting chances, Grohe looks well-positioned to collect another strong Fantasy return.

Also firmly on the radar is Kewin, who continues to benefit from favourable matchups. Facing a side that has struggled to score regularly gives him a solid opportunity to keep things tight at the back. Even if the clean sheet is tested, his ability to accumulate saves keeps him firmly in contention for points.

Another goalkeeper worth serious consideration is Bono. Al-Hilal’s defensive strength has been clear for much of the campaign, and when they control matches defensively, it usually results in Fantasy returns for their goalkeeper. This round presents another opportunity for him to add to that tally.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Danilo Pereira stands out as a very dependable option. Strong in defensive actions and dangerous during set pieces, he offers multiple routes to points. With his side expected to control the match defensively, the clean-sheet potential only increases his appeal.

Attacking threat from defence also makes Theo Hernandez an exciting pick. Few defenders carry the same forward drive, and his willingness to push into attacking areas often creates opportunities for goals or assists. If his team dominate possession as expected, he could easily get involved in the attacking returns.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Simakan offers a strong balance of defensive reliability and bonus potential. When his side keep things organised at the back, he tends to accumulate points through defensive contributions.

Another option capable of delivering at both ends of the pitch is Inigo Martinez. Comfortable pushing forward and getting involved in attacking phases, he has the kind of profile that can produce points even if a clean sheet is not guaranteed.

Creativity from defence has also been a feature of Saad Yaslam Balobaid’s recent performances. His ability to support attacks from deeper areas makes him an interesting option, particularly against teams that leave space in wide areas.

MIDFIELDERS

Few midfielders arrive in better form than Joao Felix. With attacking involvement increasing in recent matches, he looks capable of continuing his run of returns if the opposition struggle defensively once again.

Creativity and attacking movement also make Julian Quinones a player worth keeping an eye on this week. His ability to get into dangerous positions means he can quickly turn promising chances into Fantasy points.

One of the most dangerous wide threats in the league remains Yannick Carrasco. When his side dominate matches, Carrasco tends to be at the centre of their attacking play. With penalties and attacking involvement on his side, the potential for another strong haul is very real.

Midfield balance and attacking support also highlight the value of Valentin Vada. He often finds himself involved in key moments and can contribute through both goals and assists when his team push forward.

Offering a slightly different route to points is Josh Brownhill, whose ability to influence matches from midfield makes him an appealing option. His involvement across different phases of play means he can quietly build a solid Fantasy score.

FORWARDS

Leading the attacking line, Karim Benzema once again looks like one of the standout forward picks. His ability to convert chances consistently means he always carries the potential for big Fantasy returns.

Another forward capable of making a serious impact is Ivan Toney. With his physical presence and finishing ability, he tends to thrive in matches where chances are created regularly. If the supply line is strong, Toney could easily deliver.

Goal threat also makes Abderrazak Hamdallah a very appealing pick. Few strikers in the league possess his instinct in the penalty area, and when his team dominate attacking phases, he tends to be the one finishing moves.

Momentum could also favour Yakou Meite, who thrives in attacking systems that create space behind defences. If the opposition struggle to deal with physical forwards, he could become a major threat.

Finally, Enrique completes the forward selections. With strong attacking involvement and the ability to convert chances, he remains a dangerous option whenever his side face vulnerable defences.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Starting in goal, Marcelo Grohe is someone I really like this week. The matchup looks very favourable and when his side face weaker attacks, clean sheets usually follow.

Another keeper I’m quite keen on is Kewin. The fixtures line up nicely and he’s the type of goalkeeper who can still produce points even if the clean sheet is under pressure, thanks to his ability to rack up saves.

I also think Bono deserves attention. Al-Hilal can be reliable at the back, and when they control matches, the goalkeeper often benefits. For me, Bono looks like one of the safer picks again this round.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Roger Ibanez is someone I like a lot from a Fantasy perspective. Even when the clean sheet is not guaranteed, he tends to collect points through defensive actions and bonus. That kind of floor always makes him a strong option in my eyes.

Going forward from defence is where Theo Hernandez becomes really interesting. I think he’s one of the defenders who can genuinely produce attacking returns, because he’s always willing to push forward.

Another defender I think could quietly do well is Mohamed Simakan. He might not always get the headlines, but his defensive contributions often add up. When his team performs well defensively, those points tend to stack up nicely.

For similar reasons, Inigo Martinez catches my eye this week. I like defenders who are comfortable pushing forward and getting involved higher up the pitch, and Martinez definitely fits that profile. Even if the clean sheet is not guaranteed, he still has routes to points.

I also think Saad Yaslam Balobaid is an interesting option. His attacking involvement from defence has been noticeable recently, and when a defender is getting forward that often, the potential for returns is always there.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Yannick Carrasco is someone I always enjoy backing. He’s one of those players who seems to be involved in everything his team does in attack. When the fixtures look good, I think he’s easily capable of delivering a big haul.

I also like the look of Joao Felix this week. His form has been improving and he’s starting to look more dangerous in attacking positions. If the opposition defence struggles, Felix could easily get on the scoresheet.

Another attacking player I think could do well is Julian Quinones. He’s the type of midfielder who gets into dangerous areas regularly, and when players are that involved in attacks, it usually leads to Fantasy returns sooner rather than later.

Then there’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is always worth considering. His ability to arrive in the box and create chances makes him a constant threat.

I also quite like Valentin Vada as a slightly different midfield pick. He might not always be the most obvious choice, but the fixture looks good for him.

FORWARDS

Up front, it’s hard not to like Karim Benzema as an option. When chances come his way, he usually finishes them, and that kind of reliability is exactly what you want.

Ivan Toney remains a shoo-in. His presence in the box and ability to convert opportunities make him a constant threat whenever his side create chances.

Another forward I’m quite interested in is Enrique. He’s the type of striker who always seems to find himself in the right positions, and if the opposition defence gives him space, he could easily take advantage.

A player I’m also keeping an eye on is Youssef En-Nesyri. I like strikers who rely on movement inside the box, and that’s exactly what he does well.

Finally, Yakou Meite rounds out the attacking picks. I think he’s a really interesting option because of his physical presence and ability to trouble defences. If the matchup suits him, he could easily produce a return.