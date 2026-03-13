Alisson, Chiesa, Isak: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 30

Arne Slot is hopeful that Alisson (muscle) will return for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur, although there is still some lingering doubt.

“He’s been with the physios and with rehab until now. We are training today, as you know, so let’s see if he can join the team session today. That is something I expect but I’m not 100% sure yet because I haven’t spoken to him or the medical staff this morning yet. “I’m hopeful [he’ll play] but that’s not to say I’m 100% sure. “He felt something when he passed the ball in one of his muscles but after we checked it, it was so minor that we think it doesn’t have to take very long. But as always, games follow up so fast that he had to miss the one against Galatasaray. Hopefully, he’s available and ready for Sunday. If not, I’m expecting him – if things go as planned – definitely against Galatasaray.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

Federico Chiesa (illness), like Alisson, missed the midweek defeat in Turkey but should return.

“I expect he feels better now because he felt unwell the day before the game and I think we’re now three or four further ahead. So, I think he’s able to train with us today again.” – Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa

Alexander Isak (ankle) remains sidelined, while Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are on the long-term injury list.

“With the rehab team, still, not with the team yet.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Slot hinted that Rio Ngumoha could start in the next week, whether that’s in Gameweek 30, Gameweek 31 or the rematch with Galatasaray. Rotation could be on the cards for the Reds.