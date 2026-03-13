Dunk, March, Mitoma: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 30

Lewis Dunk and Solly March are both fit, having been rested for precautionary reasons for the defeat to Arsenal.

“Yes, [Lewis Dunk] will be an option. Solly March, as well.” – Fabian Hurzeler

There are some “concerns” over Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), however. The winger came off at half-time against the Gunners, and while a scan has shown no injury, he has reported some pain.

“We have to see how training is going today. So, he’s the only player where we have some concerns. We have to wait till the training finishes today and then we can make a decision about that. All the others will be fine. “The scan shows no injury and therefore it’s just a question of pain and if he can handle it or not. “It has nothing to do with his old injury.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

Long-term absentees Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain out.