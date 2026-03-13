Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

13 March 2026 86 comments
avfc82 avfc82
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

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  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

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  2. ebb2sparky
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    When can we expect the predicted line ups to be updated?

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  3. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    What to do here with 2 FT?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel VVD Hill
    BrunoF Wirtz Rogers Rice
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dub Richards Mukiele Ba

    A) Roll (Rice to Wilson or Gordon next week)
    B) Rice to Tavernier (enough itb to do Ba to Wilson next week)
    C) Rogers + Rice to Tavernier + Mbeumo

    Leaning towards A to save a FT to sort out my wildcard team after bench boost.

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    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Not sure i understand your logic of saving a transfer. Won't you need to use your 2ft and next week's transfer just to field 11 in gw31? Or does Ba play or is Mukiele back from injury?
      Either way, id pick A from those options since im not convinced tavernier is that much better a pick than Rice this week and there'll be better options next week

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  4. Manani
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Rice > Tavenir?

    Will be switching out Rice next week anyway, so basically who score more this week

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  5. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Good bench boost potential?

    Verbruggen
    VVD, Gabriel, Munoz
    BrunoF, Semenyo, Palmer, Mbeumo
    Ekitike, JP, Thiago

    Dubravka, Szobo, Kayode, Rodon

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  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Pick a combo, which one score more the next 2 weeks?

    A)
    Gw30 & 31 : Ekitike & Pedro x2

    Vs

    B)
    Gw30: Haaland , Enzo
    GW31: Gordon, Kroupi
    +1Free transfer

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    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Probably A although this week could be a lottery in terms of who starts.

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  7. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Keep and play Munoz in light of Glasner's upbeat comments or sell to VVD for free?

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  8. Coupes
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Start Wilson or Rogers?

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      W

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    2. differentgravy
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Wilson

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  9. MGD
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Start Munoz or FT to Van Dijk?

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    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Van Dijk

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  10. dshv
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    1. Wilson to Wirtz (triple liverpool)
    2. play Hill

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      2

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  11. Sfowl123
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Is it worth -4 to move Watkins & Kroupi to J.Pedro and Thiago this week?

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yes

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  12. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Rogers -> Wirtz and GTG?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Virgil Hill
    Palmer Bruno(C) Semenyo Rogers
    Ekitike Pedro Thiago

    Roefs* KDH Guehi Chalobah
    1FT 5.4ITB

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    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Have u thought about Szoboszlai?

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Have no interest in him tbh

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  13. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Risk it with starting Timber or do Dorgu to Hill and play him over Timber?

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  14. EDEN THE MAN
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Who gets benched? Was set on Rogers but then dreamt he got a 15pter.

    A) Wilson
    B) Rayan
    C) Rogers
    D) Mbeumo

    Cheers

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Still Rogers

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  15. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    What’s better?

    A) Rice -> Szoboszlai / Wirtz

    OR

    B) Saliba -> VVD

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    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Like B

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    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      A.

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  16. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Hi. 1ft and 0.1mitb. Am I good to go here and save ft? Thanks

    Raya
    Gabriel vvd alderete (andersen Richards)
    Bruno (c) mbeumo dango anderson (wilson)
    Haaland ekiteke thiago

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  17. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Only 1 FT.
    Play Stach or bench and use FT to do Rogers > Szob or Wirtz

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  18. George James
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Play one

    A) Wilson

    B) Alderete

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    1. Visionaries
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      A

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      A

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    3. differentgravy
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

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  19. Visionaries
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Benching head ache.
    Play 1 of each

    A Dango vs WOL
    B Wilson vs forest

    1 Hill Vs bur
    2 O'Reilly Vs whu

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    1. cfc_andrew4
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      B1

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  20. cfc_andrew4
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Zubimendi to Wilson, or save until next week? Or other alternatives below 7m? Cheers

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Tavernier

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    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Tavernier is ready to haul

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    3. differentgravy
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I think Wilson is a good shout now.

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    4. cfc_andrew4
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Should have said, ideally want to play them for at least GW31 too, not sure about Bou fixtures after this week

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  21. differentgravy
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    I know downside of fact that Wolves playing a bit better but anyone else captaining Thiago at home against them this weekend? Usually plays 90 and on penalties. What’s not to like?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      His many blanks I suppose...but I am also tempted.

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  22. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    a rogers to salah and c
    b munoz to vvd and c bruno
    c save and c bruno

    cheers and gl !

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    1. Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      C

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        the voice of reason. cheers 🙂

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    2. differentgravy
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Save and Bruno the safe pic but Salah (C) way more exciting

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  23. Radulfo28773
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Bench 2 here?

    A- Rogers
    B- Wilson
    C- Kroupi
    D- Alderete

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      a d probably

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    2. C0YS
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Who plays whom?

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    3. C0YS
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      AC

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  24. C0YS
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Have Wilson who is a doubt and bench is Enzo (NEW), Tark (ars) and Mukiele (out).

    Would you upgrade this bench with FT for this game & with BGW31 in mind?

    A. Enzo -> Anderson (FUL)
    B. Mukiele -> Hill
    C. Hold

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    1. Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      C

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  25. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Probability of Munoz starting?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I think that he either starts or doesn't play at all.

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  26. Wag the Drog
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Chalobah, Rogers > Virgil, Tavernier?

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  27. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Nunes -> VVD?

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  28. Joyce1998
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Best option here?
    4 FTs. 1.3 itb

    A- Sanchez> Raya
    B- Sanchez, Palmer, Wilson, Mane> Raya, Wirtz, KDH, J.Pedro
    C- Any other suggestions
    D- Hold

    Sanchez, Dubravka
    Gabriel, VVD, Guehi, Hill, Reinildo
    Palmer, Bruno.F, Semenyo, Rice, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago, Mane

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      A

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  29. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    BB activated:

    Raya
    Gabriel Timber Hill Alderete
    Bruno(c) Cunha Rogers Semenyo
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Wilson DCL Chalobah

    0.4m itb, 0ft

    GTG?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Is,Wilson certain to start? If yes, then g2g

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  30. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Start two of the following players?
    A) O'Reilly
    B) Muñoz
    C) Dango Outtara
    D) Andersen
    E) Rogers

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