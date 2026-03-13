FPL Gameweek 30 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’re hoping to hear from 15 Premier League managers on Friday as the Gameweek 30 team news continues to arrive.

You can find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

For the headline news from Thursday’s five pressers, check out this round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🍒 9am – Iraola

🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🔴 9am – Slot

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🍬 9.45am – Moyes

🧿 12pm – Rosenior

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🐓 1.30pm – Tudor

🕕 TBC – Emery, Glasner,… pic.twitter.com/1vTMKsljtm — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) March 13, 2026

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Erling Haaland is fine, when asked the striker missing a couple of recent games.

“Yep.” – Pep Guardiola, when asked if Erling Haaland is fit

The City boss also said he’d make changes this weekend, with the quick turnaround between the two Real Madrid games in mind.

“We cannot play the same 11, same 11, same 11, every three days. That is not going to happen. Of course, there will be changes, but not thinking about [the return leg against Madrid].” – Pep Guardiola

The only three absentees in midweek were Rico Lewis (ankle) and longer-term injury victims Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle), although Kovacic is now training again. Lewis has been sidelined since Gameweek 27.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot is hopeful that Alisson (muscle) will return for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur, although there is still some lingering doubt.

“He’s been with the physios and with rehab until now. We are training today, as you know, so let’s see if he can join the team session today. That is something I expect but I’m not 100% sure yet because I haven’t spoken to him or the medical staff this morning yet. “I’m hopeful [he’ll play] but that’s not to say I’m 100% sure. “He felt something when he passed the ball in one of his muscles but after we checked it, it was so minor that we think it doesn’t have to take very long. But as always, games follow up so fast that he had to miss the one against Galatasaray. Hopefully, he’s available and ready for Sunday. If not, I’m expecting him – if things go as planned – definitely against Galatasaray.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

Federico Chiesa (illness), like Alisson, missed the midweek defeat in Turkey but should return.

“I expect he feels better now because he felt unwell the day before the game and I think we’re now three or four further ahead. So, I think he’s able to train with us today again.” – Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa

Alexander Isak (ankle) remains sidelined, while Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are on the long-term injury list.

“With the rehab team, still, not with the team yet.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Slot hinted that Rio Ngumoha could start in the next week, whether that’s in Gameweek 30, Gameweek 31 or the rematch with Galatasaray. Rotation could be on the cards for the Reds.

“He’s definitely an option to start in one of the upcoming three games. As you know, for the fifth time this season, I think, we have to play three games in seven days, with an early kick-off [next Saturday], an away game at Brighton. “That means you need more than 11 players and of course, the midweek game can also be longer than 90 [minutes]. “Every player that is fit has the chance to play, or to start, in the upcoming three games.” – Arne Slot on Rio Ngumoha

CHELSEA

Jamie Gittens (hamstring) returns to the Chelsea squad this weekend, having trained this week.

It’s too soon for Estevao (hamstring), however.

“Jamie is back involved, which is great. Este is still a little bit further away. We want to be careful with Este because of the nature of his hamstring injury. We don’t want it recurring at a crucial stage of the season. We will see what he’s like for Tuesday’s game against PSG.” – Liam Rosenior

Long-term absentee Levi Colwill (knee) also won’t feature, despite a return to first-team training this week.

As for the decision over who to start between the posts, Rosenior was predictably effusive about both of his goalkeepers.

“I made a decision to pay Filip against Aston Villa and his performance was outstanding and contributed to a very good win against a very good team. I think his performance [against PSG] for 75 minutes was magnificent. He makes a mistake, we get punished, and we go on to lose a game in a manner we definitely shouldn’t have lost. “Rob Sanchez is one of the best goalkeepers in the league. There’s no question about those two players’ quality at this level. It’s more about my decision for each game and which way I go in that position. “For sure [Jorgensen is mentally ready to start again]. Everybody makes mistakes, in life, in football. It’s how you recover, it’s how you respond to a setback.” – Liam Rosenior on his goalkeepers

As for potential changes, and looking ahead to the rematch with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Rosenior said his focus was only on Newcastle United.

“I don’t think too far ahead to the next game. At this stage of the season, it’s about the importance of each game – starting with the game tomorrow. My thoughts on the team for PSG, and what that looks like, hasn’t even entered my head for Tuesday.” – Liam Rosenior

ARSENAL

Arsenal have no fresh injuries from the draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

“No.” – Mikel Arteta on whether he has any fresh concerns from midweek

There was very little update on Leandro Trossard (unspecified) and Martin Odegaard (knee), with Mikel Arteta giving his usual “let’s see” response.

“Let’s see. We will have to wait and see and speak to the doctors on whether they are involved or not.” – Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard

Mikel Merino (foot) is out longer term.

More to follow

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

It goes from bad to worse for under-fire Igor Tudor and his beleagured Spurs side.

Tudor confirmed that Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha will miss the trip to Liverpool following their midweek clash of heads.

Micky van de Ven is suspended, too.

Yves Bissouma (muscle) has also joined the list, while Conor Gallagher is ill – although the latter might recover.

“No, [Romero and Palhinha] are out. Micky is also out. Bissouma is out, with a muscle problem. Conor has a fever but probably we hope he will be in. So we have again, a lot of problems to make the first XI. “I think [Romero and Palhinha] will be back for sure for Nottingham Forest, maybe even for the Champions League.” – Igor Tudor

This match may come too soon for Destiny Udogie (hamstring) but Tudor says “for sure” he’ll be back in Gameweek 31.

Wilson Odobert (knee), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) or Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain out, meanwhile.

“Destiny is almost back. “Yeah, for sure [he could be back for the Nottingham Forest game].” – Igor Tudor

Tudor meanwhile confirmed that Guglielmo Vicario will start in goal.

“He’s good. He will be in the goal.” – Igor Tudor on Guglielmo Vicario

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe isn’t expecting anyone back for the trip to Chelsea, so the game looks set to come too soon for Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle).

“We were hoping that he’d be fit for [Barcelona away next Wednesday] and I don’t actually know if that’s deviated at all. He’s not training with the group currently. He’s on the grass now, running again and working incredibly hard, but all the feedback I’ve had from the medical team is that we just have to be careful with this injury. We don’t want it to turn into something a lot more serious. So, it’s gone on longer than anyone had hoped but the main thing is that he comes back fit.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley

Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) are out longer term.

“No, I don’t think so. “Pretty much [the same squad].” – Eddie Howe on if he was expecting anyone back for the Chelsea game

Bruno should return to action after the March internationals.

“He’s back on Monday. Typical Bruno, he wants to come to Barcelona and support the team. We hope that he won’t be too far away once he’s back with us. We’ll obviously have to assess him, and I know he’s been working incredibly hard on his rehab with the Brazilian national team physios and doctors, so I think he’d be in a good place. He’s such a big player, so I’d love to think by the time the international break has ended, he’d be back fit and available.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

Anthony Gordon could start this weekend, having only been a substitute in midweek due to illness.

“He trained yesterday, so feels better. I do have to clear something with Anthony Gordon. He was absolutely willing to play in the game against Barcelona. I know there’s [been] a lot of comments. It was my decision not to start him, based on the fact that he’d been ill that morning and hadn’t attended the training session. He was prepared to play but in consultation with the medical team, we didn’t think he was fit to play.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

ASTON VILLA

Villa will check on Matty Cash (calf) ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

John McGinn (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) and Harvey Elliott (unknown) all returned to the matchday squad on Thursday.

That left just Cash, Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Youri Tielemans (ankle) on the treatment table, and the latter two remain out.

“Matty Cash is progressing well and tomorrow we’ll see if he can be with us on Sunday or not. “Ross Barkley and Alysson are not in the list for Europe but will come back for Sunday. “Good news that John McGinn is back, Kamara is still out. “Youri Tielemans is progressing well but there’s still time to work individually to join us.” – Unai Emery

Loanee Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club on Sunday.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Mason Mount has returned to training this week and could feature in Gameweek 30.

It sounds like the Aston Villa game comes too soon for Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Matthijs de Ligt (back), however.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) is also out longer term.

“Mason’s back with the group, which is fantastic. “He’s not, you know, 100 per cent in terms of [being] back because he’s only trained a very small amount of time, but he’s back and that’s good for us. “We’ll see whether he’s involved or not on Sunday, but it’s a big step for him, so we’re happy with that. “That’s it in terms of players coming back for now.” – Michael Carrick

Noussair Mazraoui has trained this week despite coming off with a knock in the defeat to Newcastle.

FULHAM

Marco Silva says that Harry Wilson (ankle) is likely to be “in contention” for Sunday’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Fulham boss did hint at an issue for another unnamed player, however.

“Yes, Harry Wilson is going to be probably in contention for the game. As you know, we have another session before the game and of course, we have to assess. One of the players, we still have some doubts [whether] they are going to be ready or not, or fully fit for the game, but Harry Wilson, it looks as though he’s going to be ready. “We don’t want to mention [who the doubt is] because we are not sure about it. Let’s see how he’s going to be the next day before the game.” – Marco Silva, when asked if Harry Wilson was fit again

The sad news about the death of Raul Jimenez‘s father was announced on Friday, although the striker has trained.

“Very sad news, really sad news for him. It’s a moment for us to support him. He was in the session this morning. “He is going to get all the support that he needs in this moment.” – Marco Silva

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner is “quite hopeful” that Daniel Munoz will recover from a shoulder injury to feature.

“It’s more likely [he plays] than yesterday! It’s still a question mark. “Sometimes it seems that Dani doesn’t feel pain where everybody else is feeling pain, so I’m quite hopeful. Let’s see if he can train with us tomorrow. “Of course, we have to be a little bit aware of his shoulder, but if he can train fully with us on Saturday, then he will be in the squad here.” – Oliver Glasner on Daniel Munoz

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) will remain out until April, while Cheick Doucoure (knee) has been on the grass recently and featured for the under-21s but it’s not clear how close he is to a first-team comeback after being sidelined for 12 months.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) made his comeback as a substitute in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

“We have just one league game and one Conference League game [this month]. It was the plan now to get him back and also have him available and give him a few minutes to get him back in. Then, we have three weeks. “Of course, I wish for him to be called up by France, but I can’t see it right now because he was injured for a long time. “Then, we’ll use the three weeks to get him into a better shape and into a better rhythm. Hopefully, we are then qualified for the quarter-finals, but again, respect for Larnaca. It will be a tricky game as well there. “And then having JP in a better shape than he is now and helping us maybe for 30 minutes or 45 or even for 60 minutes. “I think after the international break, Eddie Nketiah will be back for us and also on Sunday, Christantus Uche is available. I was really pleased with his 15 or 20 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur – Uche fought and really made it difficult for them, and we need this now. “We have more players available and that should help us.” – Oliver Glasner

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola says there are no new injury concerns for the Cherries and that no one will be returning.

Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) has started training with the team but the Burnley game comes too soon for him.

Lewis Cook (hamstring), Justin Kluivert (knee) and Julio Soler (hamstring) remain out, too.

“I think we are in the same situation we were, I think, from the last game. We don’t have any new injuries. No player will also come back. I think Ben [Gannon-Doak] has started training with us, but it’s, I think, early for him. Lewis Cook also is still running on his own and not ready, but we will have all the ones that were available in the last game against Brentford.” – Andoni Iraola

Budget FPL defender James Hill is on course to start his 12th successive Premier League game alongside Marcos Senesi. Both centre-halves were praised by their manager on Friday.

“I think they are putting me very difficult to change them. Now, in this case, if you are asking about the centre-backs, Hilly and Marcos are playing so well lately defensively and offensively. I think we are reducing a lot the numbers of goals we are conceding. It wasn’t difficult because we were conceding a lot, but this is giving us points, this is giving us a good run of games without a loss.” – Andoni Iraola on James Hill and Marcos Senesi

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Lewis Dunk and Solly March are both fit, having been rested for precautionary reasons for the defeat to Arsenal.

“Yes, [Lewis Dunk] will be an option. Solly March, as well.” – Fabian Hurzeler

There are some “concerns” over Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), however. The winger came off at half-time against the Gunners and while a scan has shown no injury, he has reported some pain.

“We have to see how training is going today. So, he’s the only player where we have some concerns. We have to wait till the training finishes today and then we can make a decision about that. All the others will be fine. “The scan shows no injury and therefore it’s just a question of pain and if he can handle it or not. “It has nothing to do with his old injury.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

Long-term absentees Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain out.

EVERTON

David Moyes reports no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s game at Arsenal.

“Nothing really now, no. We’re hoping everybody is fine. Jarrad [Branthwaite], we think will be okay. We’ll go into the game and hopefully we’re all fine.” – David Moyes

Moyes expanded on his mention of Branthwaite, who had a long spell on the sidelines before returning in January.

He also missed last week’s warm-weather training camp in Portugal, instead focusing on individual rehab back home.

“We do [want to play him]. We had to leave him out of one of the games and I think there was a bit of criticism because we changed the team around for different reasons, but it was mainly because we couldn’t play him at the time. “He’s now back long enough – we played him Saturday, Tuesday, also because after it we had a 10-day rest and recovery period as well. “I think there are times where you have to look after the players. I think the time of Jarrad’s injury and the length of hs injury meant that we were always going to have to be mindful of it but, look, he plays a big part, he’s a really good player. We want him fit for every game but we’ve also just got to take some [medical] advice at different times.” – David Moyes

Jack Grealish (foot) remains on the sidelines.

The Everton website says that Seamus Coleman (knock) and Charly Alcaraz (unknown injury) are expected to miss out again, too.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Jair Cunha (ankle) is a fresh worry for Forest after coming off early in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League game.

John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee) and Chris Wood (knee) are still out, while Vitor Pereira said earlier in the week that he expected Stefan Ortega (calf) to remain out for a “couple of matches”.

Dan Ndoye missed the clash with Midtjylland with a minor issue.

LEEDS UNITED

Noah Okafor (hamstring) remains a major doubt for the weekend, having been out for the last month.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) is a more minor concern, with Daniel Farke optimistic his striker will recover.

Quotes to follow