FPL Gameweek 30 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

13 March 2026
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
We’re hoping to hear from 15 Premier League managers on Friday as the Gameweek 30 team news continues to arrive.

You can find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

For the headline news from Thursday’s five pressers, check out this round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Erling Haaland is fine, when asked the striker missing a couple of recent games.

“Yep.” – Pep Guardiola, when asked if Erling Haaland is fit

The City boss also said he’d make changes this weekend, with the quick turnaround between the two Real Madrid games in mind.

“We cannot play the same 11, same 11, same 11, every three days. That is not going to happen. Of course, there will be changes, but not thinking about [the return leg against Madrid].” – Pep Guardiola

The only three absentees in midweek were Rico Lewis (ankle) and longer-term injury victims Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle), although Kovacic is now training again. Lewis has been sidelined since Gameweek 27.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot is hopeful that Alisson (muscle) will return for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur, although there is still some lingering doubt.

“He’s been with the physios and with rehab until now. We are training today, as you know, so let’s see if he can join the team session today. That is something I expect but I’m not 100% sure yet because I haven’t spoken to him or the medical staff this morning yet.

“I’m hopeful [he’ll play] but that’s not to say I’m 100% sure.

“He felt something when he passed the ball in one of his muscles but after we checked it, it was so minor that we think it doesn’t have to take very long. But as always, games follow up so fast that he had to miss the one against Galatasaray. Hopefully, he’s available and ready for Sunday. If not, I’m expecting him – if things go as planned – definitely against Galatasaray.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

Federico Chiesa (illness), like Alisson, missed the midweek defeat in Turkey but should return.

“I expect he feels better now because he felt unwell the day before the game and I think we’re now three or four further ahead. So, I think he’s able to train with us today again.” – Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa

Alexander Isak (ankle) remains sidelined, while Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are on the long-term injury list. 

“With the rehab team, still, not with the team yet.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Slot hinted that Rio Ngumoha could start in the next week, whether that’s in Gameweek 30, Gameweek 31 or the rematch with Galatasaray. Rotation could be on the cards for the Reds.

“He’s definitely an option to start in one of the upcoming three games. As you know, for the fifth time this season, I think, we have to play three games in seven days, with an early kick-off [next Saturday], an away game at Brighton.

“That means you need more than 11 players and of course, the midweek game can also be longer than 90 [minutes].

“Every player that is fit has the chance to play, or to start, in the upcoming three games.” – Arne Slot on Rio Ngumoha

CHELSEA

Jamie Gittens (hamstring) returns to the Chelsea squad this weekend, having trained this week.

It’s too soon for Estevao (hamstring), however.

“Jamie is back involved, which is great. Este is still a little bit further away. We want to be careful with Este because of the nature of his hamstring injury. We don’t want it recurring at a crucial stage of the season. We will see what he’s like for Tuesday’s game against PSG.” – Liam Rosenior

Long-term absentee Levi Colwill (knee) also won’t feature, despite a return to first-team training this week.

As for the decision over who to start between the posts, Rosenior was predictably effusive about both of his goalkeepers.

“I made a decision to pay Filip against Aston Villa and his performance was outstanding and contributed to a very good win against a very good team. I think his performance [against PSG] for 75 minutes was magnificent. He makes a mistake, we get punished, and we go on to lose a game in a manner we definitely shouldn’t have lost.

“Rob Sanchez is one of the best goalkeepers in the league. There’s no question about those two players’ quality at this level. It’s more about my decision for each game and which way I go in that position.

“For sure [Jorgensen is mentally ready to start again]. Everybody makes mistakes, in life, in football. It’s how you recover, it’s how you respond to a setback.” – Liam Rosenior on his goalkeepers

As for potential changes, and looking ahead to the rematch with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Rosenior said his focus was only on Newcastle United.

“I don’t think too far ahead to the next game. At this stage of the season, it’s about the importance of each game – starting with the game tomorrow. My thoughts on the team for PSG, and what that looks like, hasn’t even entered my head for Tuesday.” – Liam Rosenior

ARSENAL

Arsenal have no fresh injuries from the draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

“No.” – Mikel Arteta on whether he has any fresh concerns from midweek

There was very little update on Leandro Trossard (unspecified) and Martin Odegaard (knee), with Mikel Arteta giving his usual “let’s see” response.

“Let’s see. We will have to wait and see and speak to the doctors on whether they are involved or not.” – Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard

Mikel Merino (foot) is out longer term.

More to follow

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

It goes from bad to worse for under-fire Igor Tudor and his beleagured Spurs side.

Tudor confirmed that Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha will miss the trip to Liverpool following their midweek clash of heads.

Micky van de Ven is suspended, too.

Yves Bissouma (muscle) has also joined the list, while Conor Gallagher is ill – although the latter might recover.

“No, [Romero and Palhinha] are out. Micky is also out. Bissouma is out, with a muscle problem. Conor has a fever but probably we hope he will be in. So we have again, a lot of problems to make the first XI.

“I think [Romero and Palhinha] will be back for sure for Nottingham Forest, maybe even for the Champions League.” – Igor Tudor

This match may come too soon for Destiny Udogie (hamstring) but Tudor says “for sure” he’ll be back in Gameweek 31.

Wilson Odobert (knee), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) or Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain out, meanwhile.

“Destiny is almost back.

“Yeah, for sure [he could be back for the Nottingham Forest game].” – Igor Tudor

Tudor meanwhile confirmed that Guglielmo Vicario will start in goal.

“He’s good. He will be in the goal.” – Igor Tudor on Guglielmo Vicario

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe isn’t expecting anyone back for the trip to Chelsea, so the game looks set to come too soon for Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle).

“We were hoping that he’d be fit for [Barcelona away next Wednesday] and I don’t actually know if that’s deviated at all. He’s not training with the group currently. He’s on the grass now, running again and working incredibly hard, but all the feedback I’ve had from the medical team is that we just have to be careful with this injury. We don’t want it to turn into something a lot more serious. So, it’s gone on longer than anyone had hoped but the main thing is that he comes back fit.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley

Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) are out longer term.

“No, I don’t think so.

“Pretty much [the same squad].” – Eddie Howe on if he was expecting anyone back for the Chelsea game

Bruno should return to action after the March internationals.

“He’s back on Monday. Typical Bruno, he wants to come to Barcelona and support the team. We hope that he won’t be too far away once he’s back with us. We’ll obviously have to assess him, and I know he’s been working incredibly hard on his rehab with the Brazilian national team physios and doctors, so I think he’d be in a good place. He’s such a big player, so I’d love to think by the time the international break has ended, he’d be back fit and available.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

Anthony Gordon could start this weekend, having only been a substitute in midweek due to illness.

“He trained yesterday, so feels better. I do have to clear something with Anthony Gordon. He was absolutely willing to play in the game against Barcelona. I know there’s [been] a lot of comments. It was my decision not to start him, based on the fact that he’d been ill that morning and hadn’t attended the training session. He was prepared to play but in consultation with the medical team, we didn’t think he was fit to play.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

ASTON VILLA

Villa will check on Matty Cash (calf) ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

John McGinn (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) and Harvey Elliott (unknown) all returned to the matchday squad on Thursday.

That left just Cash, Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Youri Tielemans (ankle) on the treatment table, and the latter two remain out.

“Matty Cash is progressing well and tomorrow we’ll see if he can be with us on Sunday or not.

“Ross Barkley and Alysson are not in the list for Europe but will come back for Sunday.

“Good news that John McGinn is back, Kamara is still out.

“Youri Tielemans is progressing well but there’s still time to work individually to join us.” – Unai Emery

Loanee Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club on Sunday.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Mason Mount has returned to training this week and could feature in Gameweek 30.

It sounds like the Aston Villa game comes too soon for Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Matthijs de Ligt (back), however.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) is also out longer term.

“Mason’s back with the group, which is fantastic.

“He’s not, you know, 100 per cent in terms of [being] back because he’s only trained a very small amount of time, but he’s back and that’s good for us.

“We’ll see whether he’s involved or not on Sunday, but it’s a big step for him, so we’re happy with that.

“That’s it in terms of players coming back for now.” – Michael Carrick

Noussair Mazraoui has trained this week despite coming off with a knock in the defeat to Newcastle.

FULHAM

Marco Silva says that Harry Wilson (ankle) is likely to be “in contention” for Sunday’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Fulham boss did hint at an issue for another unnamed player, however.

“Yes, Harry Wilson is going to be probably in contention for the game. As you know, we have another session before the game and of course, we have to assess. One of the players, we still have some doubts [whether] they are going to be ready or not, or fully fit for the game, but Harry Wilson, it looks as though he’s going to be ready.

“We don’t want to mention [who the doubt is] because we are not sure about it. Let’s see how he’s going to be the next day before the game.” – Marco Silva, when asked if Harry Wilson was fit again

The sad news about the death of Raul Jimenez‘s father was announced on Friday, although the striker has trained.

“Very sad news, really sad news for him. It’s a moment for us to support him. He was in the session this morning.

“He is going to get all the support that he needs in this moment.” – Marco Silva

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner is “quite hopeful” that Daniel Munoz will recover from a shoulder injury to feature.

“It’s more likely [he plays] than yesterday! It’s still a question mark.

“Sometimes it seems that Dani doesn’t feel pain where everybody else is feeling pain, so I’m quite hopeful. Let’s see if he can train with us tomorrow.

“Of course, we have to be a little bit aware of his shoulder, but if he can train fully with us on Saturday, then he will be in the squad here.” – Oliver Glasner on Daniel Munoz

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) will remain out until April, while Cheick Doucoure (knee) has been on the grass recently and featured for the under-21s but it’s not clear how close he is to a first-team comeback after being sidelined for 12 months. 

Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) made his comeback as a substitute in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

“We have just one league game and one Conference League game [this month]. It was the plan now to get him back and also have him available and give him a few minutes to get him back in. Then, we have three weeks.

“Of course, I wish for him to be called up by France, but I can’t see it right now because he was injured for a long time.

“Then, we’ll use the three weeks to get him into a better shape and into a better rhythm. Hopefully, we are then qualified for the quarter-finals, but again, respect for Larnaca. It will be a tricky game as well there.

“And then having JP in a better shape than he is now and helping us maybe for 30 minutes or 45 or even for 60 minutes.

“I think after the international break, Eddie Nketiah will be back for us and also on Sunday, Christantus Uche is available. I was really pleased with his 15 or 20 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur – Uche fought and really made it difficult for them, and we need this now.

“We have more players available and that should help us.” – Oliver Glasner

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola says there are no new injury concerns for the Cherries and that no one will be returning.

Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) has started training with the team but the Burnley game comes too soon for him.

Lewis Cook (hamstring), Justin Kluivert (knee) and Julio Soler (hamstring) remain out, too.

“I think we are in the same situation we were, I think, from the last game. We don’t have any new injuries. No player will also come back. I think Ben [Gannon-Doak] has started training with us, but it’s, I think, early for him. Lewis Cook also is still running on his own and not ready, but we will have all the ones that were available in the last game against Brentford.” – Andoni Iraola

Budget FPL defender James Hill is on course to start his 12th successive Premier League game alongside Marcos Senesi. Both centre-halves were praised by their manager on Friday.

“I think they are putting me very difficult to change them. Now, in this case, if you are asking about the centre-backs, Hilly and Marcos are playing so well lately defensively and offensively. I think we are reducing a lot the numbers of goals we are conceding. It wasn’t difficult because we were conceding a lot, but this is giving us points, this is giving us a good run of games without a loss.” – Andoni Iraola on James Hill and Marcos Senesi

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Lewis Dunk and Solly March are both fit, having been rested for precautionary reasons for the defeat to Arsenal.

“Yes, [Lewis Dunk] will be an option. Solly March, as well.” – Fabian Hurzeler

There are some “concerns” over Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), however. The winger came off at half-time against the Gunners and while a scan has shown no injury, he has reported some pain.

“We have to see how training is going today. So, he’s the only player where we have some concerns. We have to wait till the training finishes today and then we can make a decision about that. All the others will be fine.

“The scan shows no injury and therefore it’s just a question of pain and if he can handle it or not.

“It has nothing to do with his old injury.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

Long-term absentees Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain out.

EVERTON

David Moyes reports no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s game at Arsenal.

“Nothing really now, no. We’re hoping everybody is fine. Jarrad [Branthwaite], we think will be okay. We’ll go into the game and hopefully we’re all fine.” – David Moyes

Moyes expanded on his mention of Branthwaite, who had a long spell on the sidelines before returning in January.

He also missed last week’s warm-weather training camp in Portugal, instead focusing on individual rehab back home.

 “We do [want to play him]. We had to leave him out of one of the games and I think there was a bit of criticism because we changed the team around for different reasons, but it was mainly because we couldn’t play him at the time.

“He’s now back long enough – we played him Saturday, Tuesday, also because after it we had a 10-day rest and recovery period as well.

“I think there are times where you have to look after the players. I think the time of Jarrad’s injury and the length of hs injury meant that we were always going to have to be mindful of it but, look, he plays a big part, he’s a really good player. We want him fit for every game but we’ve also just got to take some [medical] advice at different times.” – David Moyes

Jack Grealish (foot) remains on the sidelines.

The Everton website says that Seamus Coleman (knock) and Charly Alcaraz (unknown injury) are expected to miss out again, too.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Jair Cunha (ankle) is a fresh worry for Forest after coming off early in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League game.

John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee) and Chris Wood (knee) are still out, while Vitor Pereira said earlier in the week that he expected Stefan Ortega (calf) to remain out for a “couple of matches”.

Dan Ndoye missed the clash with Midtjylland with a minor issue.

LEEDS UNITED

Noah Okafor (hamstring) remains a major doubt for the weekend, having been out for the last month.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) is a more minor concern, with Daniel Farke optimistic his striker will recover.

Quotes to follow

75 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Chrisaa87
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Gtg? And bench ok?

    Kelleher
    Hill gab vvd guehi
    Salah o.dango b.fernandes Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dub rayan Rodin kroupi

    Open Controls
    1. ljuta zena
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Thats it

      Open Controls
  2. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Very tempted by Haaland and Mane to Ekitike and JPedro this week

    Open Controls
    1. ljuta zena
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Lvpool is the only PL club which have some chances in EL. Expect Ekitike low mins in order to match with Galata

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
  3. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Anyone watching Silva presser? Wilson fit?

    Open Controls
    1. ljuta zena
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      For me benched

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        As in, you’re benching him or you think he’s going to be on the bench?

        Open Controls
    2. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Get a feeling he will be benched. They have nothing to play for so pointless risking him. He can't be 100% match fit

      Open Controls
      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        just now

        If we've got nothing to play for it doesnt matter if he gets injured, particularly since he'll most likely be off at the end of the season. I'm confident he starts.

        Open Controls
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Probably starts imo...

      Open Controls
  4. ljuta zena
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Pep will rotate a lot imo

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah Marmoush will probably start

      Open Controls
  5. ljuta zena
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Flipping a coin, Mbeumo to Bruno...

    Open Controls
  6. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel, Munoz*, Hill
    Bruno F, Wilson, Rice, Dango
    Haaland, Ekitike, Thiago

    Dub, Enzo, Andersen, VdV**

    2FT but £0 ITB

    G2G?

    Wilson over Enzo?

    Open Controls
  7. Gazwaz80
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Hi everyone.
    I want to play my triple captain this weekend and I can’t choose between Bruno and Ekitike. Any ideas and what is your reasoning? Both Villa and Spurs are awful at the moment, edging towards Bruno simply for the reasons being defcons more points per goal and clean sheet potential.
    Cheers everyone…

    Open Controls
    1. ljuta zena
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. Brazooka
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Minutes risk is a important point in favor of Bruno.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      (@BigManBakar - rank 5k)

      If not captaining Salah, I would captain Bruno Fernandes. Manchester United are at home and under Michael Carrick he has returned 10, 10, 10 and 13 points in his four home matches so far.

      Since Carrick took over, Fernandes has been operating at around 0.7 xGI per 90 which compares very favourably with Haaland’s 0.5 over the same period.

      He has also averaged 7.5 points per start as opposed to Haaland's 5.17 in that spell.

      Minutes security also favours Fernandes. He has had a full week of rest while City face Real Madrid next midweek, which could affect Haaland’s minutes.

      Home fixture, strong data and secure minutes make Bruno the superior pick for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        I never listen to them really but this guy is the very last person I would take advice from

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Why compared with only Haaland? Haaland hasn't compared favourably in stat tables for months now. Even with the pens

        If you're going by stats, it's Pedro perma-cap until someone else takes over in form

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          The algorithm will never recommend Pedro (no pens, xMins, being a FWD, etc.) so analytics managers will never take him into consideration either.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Interesting advantage to be had there, then

            It's like Palmer over Pedro too

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Mal
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yeah, they love Palmer - and Salah, Saka, etc. You get the gist.

              Open Controls
  8. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    51 mins ago

    Better one week Bournemouth defensive punt between Hill & Jimenez?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Hill

      Open Controls
  9. Pringle
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who would you bench this weekend? Rogers or DCL?

    Open Controls
    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’ve benched Rogers

      Open Controls
  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Silva on team news: "Harry Wilson is going to be in contention. We have another session tomorrow."
    https://x.com/i/status/2032452125343535514

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers Tony

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Tx. I'll play him

      Open Controls
  11. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    Not sure what to do here. 0.3TB 2FT.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Timber Munoz*
    Bruno F Dango Wilson Mbuemo
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka Alderete Enzo Gudmundsson

    A) Roll and Play Alderete (BHA H) if Munoz out
    B) Sanchez to Kelleher
    C) Munoz to Andersen/any defender
    D) Enzo and Munoz to Semenyo and Hill
    E) Haaland and Enzo to Salah and Raul/ J Pedro

    Open Controls
  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Igor Tudor on team news: "No, Romero and Palhinha out. Micky is out. Bissouma has a problem and Conor has a fever but we hope he will be ok. Always something happen. Very rare and I've never seen this in my career."
    https://x.com/i/status/2032453140474179998

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      My goodness

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      How many chances will Ekitike have to miss on Sunday to avoid a hat trick?

      Open Controls
    3. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      10-0 incoming.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        to Spurs?

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          To Liverpool.

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yes I guessed that, t'was sarcasm

            But you could absolutely see Spurs beating Liverpool. Just one of those football things that happens.

            Open Controls
            1. CoracAld2831
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yeah, i figured.

              Could deginitely see a surprise happening here though albeit unlikely.

              Open Controls
  13. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    I currently have
    Rice and Bowen starting and Rogers in bench

    Thinking about bringing in Wirtz

    But Wirtz just came back from injury and Champions league game is 3 days later.

    So should I bring Wirtz in?

    If bringing, who to sell Rogers or Rice? If Rogers, then Rice needs one more transfer next week

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  14. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Start alderete or Enzo fernandez?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Enzo

      Open Controls
    2. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Enzo for his yellow card

      Open Controls
  15. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Play Kroupi or Rogers?

    Open Controls
  16. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Etikite TC shout

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      That Tudor quote is nuts

      Craziest thing I've seen at Spurs since three days ago

      Open Controls
    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      you know it's a televised game, right?

      Open Controls
  17. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Getting closer to starting Hill over O'Reilly. Still NO'R for now, but I can't predict what Pep will do here

    Open Controls
  18. GW30 Fixtures and Clean Sheet Odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    GW30 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/EKa33OhG8Tmm
    (Provided by williamhill.com)

    GW29 clean sheet results:
    EVE: 44% ✅
    MCI: 44% ❌
    LIV: 43% ❌
    ARS: 42% ✅
    LEE: 40% ❌
    FUL: 31% ❌
    TOT: 29% ❌
    CHE: 26% ❌
    BOU: 24% ✅
    CRY: 24% ❌
    SUN: 24% ✅
    AST: 23% ❌
    NEW: 23% ❌
    BRE: 22% ✅
    MNU: 22% ❌
    WHU: 22% ✅
    BHA: 18% ❌
    BUR: 18% ❌
    NFO: 11% ❌
    WOL: 11% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season: 45.4% (up from 45.1% on the previous GW)

    GW30 clean sheet odds:
    ARS: 56%
    LIV: 43%
    BRE: 42%
    BHA: 34%
    CRY: 34%
    MNU: 34%
    BOU: 33%
    MCI: 33%
    NFO: 31%
    CHE: 29%
    LEE: 28%
    SUN: 26%
    FUL: 23%
    BUR: 18%
    AST: 17%
    WOL: 17%
    NEW: 15%
    EVE: 14%
    WHU: 14%
    TOT: 10%
    (Provided by fantasyfootballpundit.com)

    GW30 clean sheet % from market odds:
    ARS: 51%
    BRE: 38%
    LIV: 38%
    BHA: 33%
    MNU: 33%
    BOU: 31%
    CRY: 31%
    NFO: 30%
    MCI: 29%
    LEE: 27%
    CHE: 26%
    SUN: 26%
    FUL: 23%
    BUR: 17%
    AST: 15%
    EVE: 14%
    NEW: 14%
    WOL: 14%
    WHU: 13%
    TOT: 8%
    (Provided by pinnacle.com)

    Market odds highest weekly clean sheet % success rate this season: 48.6% (up from 47% on the previous GW)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Arsenal: 14*
    Man City: 12
    Crystal Palace: 10
    Everton: 10*
    Chelsea: 9
    Liverpool: 9
    Sunderland: 9*
    Aston Villa: 8
    Bournemouth: 8*
    Brentford: 7*
    Newcastle: 7
    Spurs: 7
    Brighton: 6
    Nottingham Forest: 6
    Fulham: 5
    Man Utd: 5
    Leeds: 4
    West Ham: 4*
    Wolves: 4
    Burnley: 3

    *team kept a clean sheet in GW29

    Good luck for GW30 everyone! 😀

    G

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      8% is higher than what Tudor thinks

      Open Controls
  19. Yozzer
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Why would a fit Haaland be rested. He's already missed a game for rest. He's not in the best of form. A couple of goals Vs West ham could give him a lot of confidence going into the Madrid game. He's also not a player who runs about a lot like the others

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      His role in the team has changed. Minutes aren't his biggest issue. Stats since GW18 are

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        What about a word where Semenyo is benched and Haaland starts. Then. Haaland is the attacking focal point once again

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          You'd have to accurately predict the exact GW that would be

          Semenyo wasn't there for GWs 18 to 21 though

          Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      He wouldn't be rested, but he might get dropped

      Open Controls
  20. jeffa79
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Missed out on Ballard in a draft (for Cash, Villa have been rubbish). Any value in going for Hume as a close alternative, or shall I stick with Matty?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ballard's draw is more individual than team-dependent: DCs and sky high attacking threat among defenders. Hume is just investing in Sunderland clean sheets, which I don't see many of for the rest of the season. At least Villa has some nice fixtures in that run

      Open Controls
  21. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    JP in for -4? Or Thiago for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Needs more context

      Pedro's form is evidently better, but a hit is easier to justify when both players are upgrades

      Open Controls
  22. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    “Yep.” – Pep Guardiola

    Open Controls
    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      “Pep.” – Yep Guardiola

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        just now

        His title rival responding in kind (see above)

        "No" - Mikel Arteta

        Open Controls
  23. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Any changes?

    Martinez
    Alderete Gabriel Timber Munoz*
    Iwobi Bruno Dango Wilson*
    Thiago Haaland (c)

    Dubravka Rogers Bowen VdV

    A couple of flags but figure my bench is strong enough

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      How many FTs? How much ITB?

      Liverpool vs Spurs...

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        0.6m, 1FT

        I have no faith in Pool

        Open Controls
  24. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Cheers, Chalobah Rodon or Mane first sub to cover Wilson?

    Open Controls
  25. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    This Spurs game is in danger of getting seriously overhyped now. People keep getting amnesia when it comes to Liverpool this season...

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Stoppable force vs movable object

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Liverpool have scored a grand total of 2 goals in their 3 home games against the newly-promoted sides this season.

      Open Controls
    3. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yep. People thinking it's the Liverpool of old that'll come out guns blazing from KO. Their style of football is arguably the most boring to watch in the league.

      More likely it's 90 minutes of slow, laboured passing & Ekitike playing nowhere near the opposition box as per usual.

      Open Controls
  26. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    FT

    A) Rice -> Szoboszlai

    OR

    B) Saliba -> VVD

    Open Controls
    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Or Wirtz?

      Open Controls
  27. Tinmen
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Afternoon folks.
    In the mood for a risk. Chasing like mad.
    Which differential to do 2 weeks until wildcard.

    Gakpo
    Wirtz

    Open Controls

