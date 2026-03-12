Team News

FPL Gameweek 30 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

12 March 2026 39 comments
The Gameweek 30 press conferences begin on Thursday, with five managers scheduled to face the media.

You can find all the big injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

We should hear from the managers of the other 15 Premier League teams on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

SUNDERLAND

This weekend’s match comes too soon for Nordi Mukiele (calf), Robin Roefs (hamstring) and Reinildo Mandava (knee). Those three are targeting a return in the Tyne-Wear derby in Gameweek 31.

Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle) and Romaine Mundle (hamstring) remain unavailable, too, while Bertrand Traore (knee) is now out for 6-8 weeks.

Brian Brobbey (groin) and Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) are hoping to make their comebacks against Brighton and Hove Albion, however.

“Injury-wise, Brian and Dennis have trained fully this week, so they might be available. We’ll see tomorrow because there’s still one [more] training session.

“Nordi, Robin and Rei are in a good place but won’t be available for that fixture. Probably they will train next week, Rei 100%, but for Robin and Nordi, we’ll see during the week. So, it’s more about the Newcastle game, but they are progressing well.” – Regis Le Bris

“We received many opinions, so it’s going to be six to eight weeks minimum. We’ll try the conservative treatment, then depending on the reaction, we’ll see if we need to think about something else.” – Regis Le Bris on Bertrand Traore

BRENTFORD

Rico Henry will be out for “numerous weeks” with a hamstring injury but Keith Andrews can’t put an exact date on his return.

Aaron Hickey (hamstring) and Vitaly Janelt (foot) will remain out until after the March international break, too.

“[Henry] will be out for numerous weeks, for sure. It’s a decent hamstring injury, so we just have to make sure we get that right for him, more so than us. We want him to get back to a good place. How long will that be? I’m not entirely sure.

“The others are the same as we discussed last week; they won’t be in contention for a few weeks, until the other side of the international break.” – Keith Andrews, via the Brentford website

Josh Dasilva (knee) is in “modified training” and likely won’t be seen in a matchday squad for a good while yet.

Antoni Milambo and Fábio Carvalho (both knee) are out for the season.

Reiss Nelson (calf) is the one player who could return on Monday night.

“Reiss Nelson is going to be part of the [training] group tomorrow. It’ll be similar to last week: we’ll see how it goes and then make a decision on his involvement.” – Keith Andrews, via the Brentford website

WEST HAM UNITED

Crysencio Summerville will miss the visit of Manchester City after picking up a calf issue in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday.

“We have Summerville that is out. We will assess him day by day and see how he goes but he’s not going to be available for the game.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Crysencio Summerville

Pablo Felipe returned from a calf problem of his own in the penalty shootout win over Brentford.

Freddie Potts was back in the squad for that fixture after a three-match ban.

Adama Traore and Oliver Scarles came off at half-time against the Bees, with Nuno Espirito Santo saying at the time he’d have to assess them. There was no update on either player on Thursday.

BURNLEY

Top scorer Zian Flemming (calf) and Marcus Edwards (knock) have both trained, so Scott Parker will assess them before the visit of Bournemouth.

“Marcus has been training this week, Flemming as well has been training this week. Both, early on in the week, were in modified [training but] they trained at the back-end of the week. Both of them, we will have to see where we’re going to from tomorrow, to see if they are fully up to speed to go into a full game where they’ve had some reduced training minutes on the grass. We’ll make that decision closer to Saturday.” – Scott Parker

Long-term absentees Zeki Amdouni (knee) and Connor Roberts (Achilles) made part-returns to training this week but are not yet ready for action.

“These guys ain’t ready yet, they’re some weeks away. They’ve missed a lot of football, both of those players you’ve mentioned. They’re in the early stages of coming back, which is a positive.” – Scott Parker on Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni

Josh Cullen (knee) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) also remain out.

Armando Broja (unspecified) and Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles) had been earmarked for a comeback around about now, and Broja was indeed sighted in training this week.

In the written section of the presser, Parker provided mixed news on those two.

“Armando’s out training as well again, but only light training. But he’s on the right pathway. We’ll see where we are again at the weekend.

“Axel’s still not on the grass or has been on the grass but only one day, so I can’t see Axel being back until after the international break.” – Scott Parker on Armando Broja and Axel Tuanzebe, via Burnley Express

The Burnley boss also provided an update on Mike Tresor (ankle).

“Mikey’s back in training again now, he’s probably had a full week with us training, so that’s been positive. He’s on the right journey now.” – Scott Parker on Mike Tresor, via Burnley Express

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Rob Edwards is hopeful Jose Sa will be fit, despite an ongoing ankle issue.

Sa was rested in the FA Cup tie against Liverpool last Friday but has trained since.

“We’re managing his ankle, still sore but he’s been able to do some light training and we’re really hopeful he will be available.” – Rob Edwards on Jose Sa

There are no other known concerns for Wolves, although three players are sitting precariously on nine bookings.

Budget forward Matheus Mane could make his 14th successive start.

“Fairly early on, he had a big impact for us with a couple of goals but he’s still been affecting games really well without scoring. He was still involved in the goals against Arsenal, he still does things in games that maybe a lot of people won’t actually see that make him really important to the team. Like, he is top of our running every game and most days in training. So, I don’t think we have got to worry about his energy too much.” – Rob Edwards on Matheus Mane

39 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Kelleher
    (V)Gabriel VvD O'Reilly
    (C)BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo Rice
    Haaland Pedro Thiago
    .
    Roefs Hill Rogers Chalobah
    .
    2 FTs. 1.1 ITB. 1.3m OR. TC & FH left

    GW30: Haaland Rice to Ekitike Wirtz
    GW31: Rogers to Anderson
    GW32: Chalobah to Timber

    Out of my options, this probably gets me closest to the DGW33 template

    6.0 ITB to decide on Haaland vs Palmer vs Saka by then too

    What even is this season?

  2. Questions for Zophar's GW30 Q&A article
    zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Taking questions for the Gameweek 30 Q&A, send them in!

    Answers will be posted in a separate article

    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Do you think that Sanchez could come straight back in after that horror show from Jorgensen vs PSG? If you have Sanchez+Dub and no wildcard left, would you use a FT to bring in a GK for Sanchez this week or play Dub until there is clarity?

      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I've got Roefs and Dubravka, and I'm planning to play Dubravka till we've got past BGW31.

    2. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Would U pick guehi or O'Reilly to start, set And forget until the end of the season

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Is Haaland a reliable captain? If your answer is no, then surely he's not worth £14m?

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        A forward line of Ekitike, Thiago and Haaland is quite template. Would you sell any one of them for Pedro this gameweek?

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        How dumb is it not to have Semenyo?

        1. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          37 mins ago

          Very

        2. z13
            10 mins ago

            It would be just like you

        3. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          42 mins ago

          If you have already used your wildcard but have a free hit, what teams should you target with your transfers?

        4. z13
            22 mins ago

            As someone who already used Wildcard, without Haaland, I am finding new ways of using transfers every week. This week I might do Kroupi to Pedro, giving me a solid front 8 and a benching dilemma. Should I hold off and roll until GW33, or as I have most likely 7-8 doublers, which I can obviously increase by one or two, should I keep attacking?

          • z13
              16 mins ago

              The FH33 WC34/35 ideas are coming up, but a lot of us have a GW31 Arsenal + City bench and Chelsea assets who will probably double, plus two or three transfers, is FH33 being any good compared to FH34 when all those players don't play?

            • Dean1980
              • 2 Years
              10 mins ago

              Play Kelleher or Ellborg this week ?

            • z13
                8 mins ago

                What's your captaincy ranking this week, between Salah, Ekitike, Thiago, Haaland, Bruno, Gab and Joao Pedro?

              • Dazzler
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                2 mins ago

                With all chips available and money to cover a buy-back, should I switch Haaland to JP or wait a week (have Ekitike and Thiago)

            • PGR
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Bench one out of:
              A) Elliot Anderson
              B) Enzo
              C) Szoboszlai

              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                b

              2. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                That's tough

                Enzo

              3. NoOneCares
                  22 mins ago

                  A, easily.

              4. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                GTG? Want to start Richards but think I'll get more points out of Dango / Rice.

                Raya
                Hill Gabriel VVD
                Dango Rice Semenyo Bruno(c)
                JP Thiago Haaland

                Subs: Richards Enzo Dalot

              5. Manani
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                would you ditch any of my front 8 for Tavenir?

                Smenyo Dango Rice Wirtz
                Ekiteke Haaaland JP
                (Wilson)

                1. Ze_Austin
                  • 7 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  No

                2. #1 Salah Hater
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Yeah, Dango... woeful footballer

                3. NoOneCares
                    just now

                    Yes for Dango, Rice, Wirtz or Ekiteke

                4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                  • 12 Years
                  56 mins ago

                  GTG?

                  Kelleher
                  Guehi VVD Gabriel Hill
                  Semenyo Bruno (c) Rogers
                  Haaland JP Thiago

                  Bench: Dubravka Enzo Wilson Van Hecke
                  0 FT

                  1. ebb2sparky
                    • 15 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Id play Enzo or Wilson (if fit) rather than 4 at the back.

                    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                      • 12 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Who would you bench from those four?

                      1. Manani
                        • 14 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        guehi

                5. ebb2sparky
                  • 15 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  Who is the best pick for gw30, Pedro or Haaland?

                  1. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Buy/(C)/(VC)Pedro, sell Haaland

                  2. tbos83
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Pedro

                6. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
                  • 14 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Tavernier for Dango this week? 1FT 0.3ITB

                  Raya
                  Hill Gabriel VVD
                  Dango Rice Semenyo Bruno(c)
                  JP Thiago Haaland

                  Subs: Richards Enzo Dalot

                  1. z13
                      16 mins ago

                      Bit sideways

                    • Manani
                      • 14 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      i am currently leaning towards Rice > Tave more

                      seems like you want one of ARS/MCI out next week anyway, so just to look at Rice vs Tav for this week only I think Tav is in favour

                  2. Hibbopotamus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    2 FT, 3.2m ITB, lots of options

                    Dubravka (Roefs)
                    Gabriel, Timber, Richards (Alderete, Andersen)
                    Bruno (c), Mbeumo, Dango, Szobo, Rogers
                    Haaland, Thiago (Guiu)

                    A. Roll (impossible to predict rotation)
                    B. Rogers > Wirtz
                    C. Haaland + Rogers > Joao Pedro + Salah
                    D. Roefs > Kelleher
                    E. Richards > VVD
                    F. Haaland + Rogers > Bowen + Tavernier (and just go full differential because I'm chasing)

                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 12 Years
                      1 min ago

                      C

                  3. Dynamic Duos
                    • 12 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    A or B?

                    A) Rogers to Wirtz
                    B) Haaland to Pedro

                    1. Wolfman180
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      B

