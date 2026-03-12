FPL Gameweek 30 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The Gameweek 30 press conferences begin on Thursday, with five managers scheduled to face the media.

We should hear from the managers of the other 15 Premier League teams on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

SUNDERLAND

This weekend’s match comes too soon for Nordi Mukiele (calf), Robin Roefs (hamstring) and Reinildo Mandava (knee). Those three are targeting a return in the Tyne-Wear derby in Gameweek 31.

Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle) and Romaine Mundle (hamstring) remain unavailable, too, while Bertrand Traore (knee) is now out for 6-8 weeks.

Brian Brobbey (groin) and Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) are hoping to make their comebacks against Brighton and Hove Albion, however.

“Injury-wise, Brian and Dennis have trained fully this week, so they might be available. We’ll see tomorrow because there’s still one [more] training session. “Nordi, Robin and Rei are in a good place but won’t be available for that fixture. Probably they will train next week, Rei 100%, but for Robin and Nordi, we’ll see during the week. So, it’s more about the Newcastle game, but they are progressing well.” – Regis Le Bris

“We received many opinions, so it’s going to be six to eight weeks minimum. We’ll try the conservative treatment, then depending on the reaction, we’ll see if we need to think about something else.” – Regis Le Bris on Bertrand Traore

BRENTFORD

Rico Henry will be out for “numerous weeks” with a hamstring injury but Keith Andrews can’t put an exact date on his return.

Aaron Hickey (hamstring) and Vitaly Janelt (foot) will remain out until after the March international break, too.

“[Henry] will be out for numerous weeks, for sure. It’s a decent hamstring injury, so we just have to make sure we get that right for him, more so than us. We want him to get back to a good place. How long will that be? I’m not entirely sure. “The others are the same as we discussed last week; they won’t be in contention for a few weeks, until the other side of the international break.” – Keith Andrews, via the Brentford website

Josh Dasilva (knee) is in “modified training” and likely won’t be seen in a matchday squad for a good while yet.

Antoni Milambo and Fábio Carvalho (both knee) are out for the season.

Reiss Nelson (calf) is the one player who could return on Monday night.

“Reiss Nelson is going to be part of the [training] group tomorrow. It’ll be similar to last week: we’ll see how it goes and then make a decision on his involvement.” – Keith Andrews, via the Brentford website

WEST HAM UNITED

Crysencio Summerville will miss the visit of Manchester City after picking up a calf issue in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday.

“We have Summerville that is out. We will assess him day by day and see how he goes but he’s not going to be available for the game.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Crysencio Summerville

Pablo Felipe returned from a calf problem of his own in the penalty shootout win over Brentford.

Freddie Potts was back in the squad for that fixture after a three-match ban.

Adama Traore and Oliver Scarles came off at half-time against the Bees, with Nuno Espirito Santo saying at the time he’d have to assess them. There was no update on either player on Thursday.

BURNLEY

Top scorer Zian Flemming (calf) and Marcus Edwards (knock) have both trained, so Scott Parker will assess them before the visit of Bournemouth.

“Marcus has been training this week, Flemming as well has been training this week. Both, early on in the week, were in modified [training but] they trained at the back-end of the week. Both of them, we will have to see where we’re going to from tomorrow, to see if they are fully up to speed to go into a full game where they’ve had some reduced training minutes on the grass. We’ll make that decision closer to Saturday.” – Scott Parker

Long-term absentees Zeki Amdouni (knee) and Connor Roberts (Achilles) made part-returns to training this week but are not yet ready for action.

“These guys ain’t ready yet, they’re some weeks away. They’ve missed a lot of football, both of those players you’ve mentioned. They’re in the early stages of coming back, which is a positive.” – Scott Parker on Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni

Josh Cullen (knee) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) also remain out.

Armando Broja (unspecified) and Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles) had been earmarked for a comeback around about now, and Broja was indeed sighted in training this week.

In the written section of the presser, Parker provided mixed news on those two.

“Armando’s out training as well again, but only light training. But he’s on the right pathway. We’ll see where we are again at the weekend. “Axel’s still not on the grass or has been on the grass but only one day, so I can’t see Axel being back until after the international break.” – Scott Parker on Armando Broja and Axel Tuanzebe, via Burnley Express

The Burnley boss also provided an update on Mike Tresor (ankle).

“Mikey’s back in training again now, he’s probably had a full week with us training, so that’s been positive. He’s on the right journey now.” – Scott Parker on Mike Tresor, via Burnley Express

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Rob Edwards is hopeful Jose Sa will be fit, despite an ongoing ankle issue.

Sa was rested in the FA Cup tie against Liverpool last Friday but has trained since.

“We’re managing his ankle, still sore but he’s been able to do some light training and we’re really hopeful he will be available.” – Rob Edwards on Jose Sa

There are no other known concerns for Wolves, although three players are sitting precariously on nine bookings.

Budget forward Matheus Mane could make his 14th successive start.