Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 30?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 30.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Joao Gomes (£5.3m) has joined Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m), Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) and Andre (£5.2m) on nine cautions for the season. All four players are one booking away from a two-match ban.

Despite what the FPL site says, Mosquera is on nine bookings and not 10. It transpired that he did not get booked in Gameweek 24.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) and Joelinton (£5.9m) were booked for the eighth time this season in Gameweek 29.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 30?

Micky van de Ven (£4.4m) was sent off for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO) in the final match of Gameweek 29, so he’ll be suspended for Gameweek 30. It’s just a one-match ban for him.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 30

Tottenham Hotspur do at least get Cristian Romero (£5.0m) back from a four-match suspension.

West Ham United’s Freddie Potts (£4.4m) is also available in Gameweek 30 after the completion of his three-match ban.

Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) and Pedro Neto (£7.0m) return after serving one-match suspensions in Gameweek 29, meanwhile.

Jacob Ramsey (£5.3m) was dismissed for two bookable offences in Newcastle United’s win over Manchester United but his ban will be served in the FA Cup fifth round.