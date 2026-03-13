Gittens, Estevao, Colwill: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 30

Jamie Gittens (hamstring) returns to the Chelsea squad this weekend, having trained this week.

It’s too soon for Estevao (hamstring), however.

“Jamie is back involved, which is great. Este is still a little bit further away. We want to be careful with Este because of the nature of his hamstring injury. We don’t want it recurring at a crucial stage of the season. We will see what he’s like for Tuesday’s game against PSG.” – Liam Rosenior

Long-term absentee Levi Colwill (knee) also won’t feature, despite a return to first-team training this week.

As for the decision over who to start between the posts, Rosenior was predictably effusive about both of his goalkeepers.

“I made a decision to pay Filip against Aston Villa and his performance was outstanding and contributed to a very good win against a very good team. I think his performance [against PSG] for 75 minutes was magnificent. He makes a mistake, we get punished, and we go on to lose a game in a manner we definitely shouldn’t have lost. “Rob Sanchez is one of the best goalkeepers in the league. There’s no question about those two players’ quality at this level. It’s more about my decision for each game and which way I go in that position. “For sure [Jorgensen is mentally ready to start again]. Everybody makes mistakes, in life, in football. It’s how you recover, it’s how you respond to a setback.” – Liam Rosenior on his goalkeepers

As for potential changes, and looking ahead to the rematch with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Rosenior said his focus was only on Newcastle United.