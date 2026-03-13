Gordon, Bruno G, Miley: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 30

Eddie Howe isn’t expecting anyone back for the trip to Chelsea, so the game looks set to come too soon for Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle).
“We were hoping that he’d be fit for [Barcelona away next Wednesday] and I don’t actually know if that’s deviated at all. He’s not training with the group currently. He’s on the grass now, running again and working incredibly hard, but all the feedback I’ve had from the medical team is that we just have to be careful with this injury. We don’t want it to turn into something a lot more serious. So, it’s gone on longer than anyone had hoped but the main thing is that he comes back fit.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley
Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) are out longer term.
“Pretty much [the same squad].” – Eddie Howe on if he was expecting anyone back for the Chelsea game
Bruno should return to action after the March internationals.
“He’s back on Monday. Typical Bruno, he wants to come to Barcelona and support the team. We hope that he won’t be too far away once he’s back with us. We’ll obviously have to assess him, and I know he’s been working incredibly hard on his rehab with the Brazilian national team physios and doctors, so I think he’d be in a good place. He’s such a big player, so I’d love to think by the time the international break has ended, he’d be back fit and available.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes
Anthony Gordon could start this weekend, having only been a substitute in midweek due to illness.
“He trained yesterday, so feels better. I do have to clear something with Anthony Gordon. He was absolutely willing to play in the game against Barcelona. I know there’s [been] a lot of comments. It was my decision not to start him, based on the fact that he’d been ill that morning and hadn’t attended the training session. He was prepared to play but in consultation with the medical team, we didn’t think he was fit to play.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon