Gordon, Bruno G, Miley: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 30

Eddie Howe isn’t expecting anyone back for the trip to Chelsea, so the game looks set to come too soon for Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle).

“We were hoping that he’d be fit for [Barcelona away next Wednesday] and I don’t actually know if that’s deviated at all. He’s not training with the group currently. He’s on the grass now, running again and working incredibly hard, but all the feedback I’ve had from the medical team is that we just have to be careful with this injury. We don’t want it to turn into something a lot more serious. So, it’s gone on longer than anyone had hoped but the main thing is that he comes back fit.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley

Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) are out longer term.

“No, I don’t think so. “Pretty much [the same squad].” – Eddie Howe on if he was expecting anyone back for the Chelsea game

Bruno should return to action after the March internationals.

“He’s back on Monday. Typical Bruno, he wants to come to Barcelona and support the team. We hope that he won’t be too far away once he’s back with us. We’ll obviously have to assess him, and I know he’s been working incredibly hard on his rehab with the Brazilian national team physios and doctors, so I think he’d be in a good place. He’s such a big player, so I’d love to think by the time the international break has ended, he’d be back fit and available.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

Anthony Gordon could start this weekend, having only been a substitute in midweek due to illness.