Arsenal v Everton + Chelsea v Newcastle team news: Sanchez starts

We’ve got a rare double-header of matches at 5.30pm GMT this evening, thanks to the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal take on Everton at the Emirates, while Chelsea host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

TEAM NEWS

There’s no mucking about from Liam Rosenior this evening, with the much-feared rotation not materialising.

There are only two changes from the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, both of which are – officially – enforced.

Pedro Neto‘s one-match domestic ban sees Alejandro Garnacho come in on the left wing.

Meanwhile, Rosenior recalls Robert Sanchez between the sticks, although he may have had his hands forced as Filip Jorgensen is out, reportedly with a minor groin injury.

The busiest manager of the evening, in terms of changes, is unsurprisingly Eddie Howe.

Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Nick Woltemade, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon are all brought into the side after midweek benchings.

Sandro Tonali misses out through illness, while Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, William Osula, Anthony Elanga and Dan Burn drop down to the bench.

Mikel Arteta has gone strong at the Emirates, too.

Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Riccardo Calafiori for Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli and Piero Hincapie are the only three changes from Wednesday.

There’s still no Leandro Trossard or Martin Odegaard in the Gunners’ squad.

Everton are without both Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski at the Emirates.

Michael Keane and Tim Iroegbunam come into the side.

That’ll prompt a reshuffle, too, with James Garner moving to right-back and Jake O’Brien shifting across to centre-half.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Madueke, Eze, Saka, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Jesus, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

Everton XI: Pickford, Garner, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Dibling, Coleman, Patterson, Barry, George, Rohl, Aznou, Armstrong.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, James, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Adarabioyo, Delap, Guiu, Hato, Lavia, Andrey Santos, Badiashile, Sarr.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Willock, Woltemade, Ramsey, Murphy, Gordon, Barnes.

Subs: Pope, Ruddy, Trippier, Joelinton, Wissa, Osula, Elanga, Burn, A.Murphy

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: