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Arsenal v Everton + Chelsea v Newcastle team news: Sanchez starts

14 March 2026 398 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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We’ve got a rare double-header of matches at 5.30pm GMT this evening, thanks to the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal take on Everton at the Emirates, while Chelsea host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

TEAM NEWS

There’s no mucking about from Liam Rosenior this evening, with the much-feared rotation not materialising.

There are only two changes from the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, both of which are – officially – enforced.

Pedro Neto‘s one-match domestic ban sees Alejandro Garnacho come in on the left wing.

Meanwhile, Rosenior recalls Robert Sanchez between the sticks, although he may have had his hands forced as Filip Jorgensen is out, reportedly with a minor groin injury.

The busiest manager of the evening, in terms of changes, is unsurprisingly Eddie Howe.

Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Nick Woltemade, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon are all brought into the side after midweek benchings.

Sandro Tonali misses out through illness, while Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, William Osula, Anthony Elanga and Dan Burn drop down to the bench.

Mikel Arteta has gone strong at the Emirates, too.

Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Riccardo Calafiori for Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli and Piero Hincapie are the only three changes from Wednesday.

There’s still no Leandro Trossard or Martin Odegaard in the Gunners’ squad.

Everton are without both Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski at the Emirates.

Michael Keane and Tim Iroegbunam come into the side.

That’ll prompt a reshuffle, too, with James Garner moving to right-back and Jake O’Brien shifting across to centre-half.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Madueke, Eze, Saka, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Jesus, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

Everton XI: Pickford, Garner, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Dibling, Coleman, Patterson, Barry, George, Rohl, Aznou, Armstrong.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, James, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Adarabioyo, Delap, Guiu, Hato, Lavia, Andrey Santos, Badiashile, Sarr.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Willock, Woltemade, Ramsey, Murphy, Gordon, Barnes.

Subs: Pope, Ruddy, Trippier, Joelinton, Wissa, Osula, Elanga, Burn, A.Murphy

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Arsenal Everton
price change predictions
398 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Teacher " What did you do at the weekend Max ? "

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Downed 11 men

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  2. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Pickford and Timber - heartbreaking

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  3. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Sell Saka, and keep Madueke as back up to Dowman next season.

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  4. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Seen the livescore assist for (Gabriel Ma... Thought i was in dreamland

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  5. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Benched Sanchez for Dub, Timber goes off injured...just end this season already

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Dub for Sanchez*

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    2. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Is benching Sanchez not what you want??

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  6. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Lol @ Pickford

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  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    What were you doing when you were 16YO

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    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      sniffing poppers and head banging to Nirvana

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    2. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Avoid the guards while also listening to Nirvana

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      1. LarryDuff
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Avoiding*

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    3. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Playing Match Day on ZX Spectrum, pretty similar to Dowman really.

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    4. el polako
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Bashing Arsenal.

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    5. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Climbing the ranks with a 3rd division club to a PL win on Fifa

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  8. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    It will be so good getting rid of Rice and Enzo this week.

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  9. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    A minute of silence for arsenal haters watching with excitement for 90 mins

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Good goal by the young lad as well

      He's definitely old enough, he's almost growing a mustache!

      Seriously, well played to him and the team.

      Looks like they can get over the line this time.

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  10. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Palmer nearly gets a bonus point lol

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  11. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    fair play to Arsenal.
    That sky commentary was so Arsenal bias though. Alan Smith needs someone opposite him who can counteract him.

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    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Sky reporter is more excited than Gyokeres.
      lol

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  12. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Any chance for Gabby defcon?

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    1. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Think he's working for talk sport nowadays

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  13. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Can Gab find 1dc for the + 2?

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  14. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Gabriel 9defcon... Someone fire up the Batman signal for Tom Hadley

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  15. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    I have Ekiteke, Pedro and Calvert Lewin
    Who should I move DCL onto? Any price and not Haaland 🙂

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Keep if he's fit

      If not, Sesko or Thiago

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      1. LarryDuff
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Thank you. Would worry for Seskos gametime and Brentford have good fixtures

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        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          I think it's now Sesko's spot to lose, but I understand the reservation

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  16. Make United Great Again
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    João Pedro vs Newcastle:

    0 goals
    0 assists
    0 shots on target
    0 chances created
    0 big chances created
    0 successful take-ons
    0 key passes

    Cardio.

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    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Long, long, long overdue

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Palmer was the outlet today. Hasn't been that way for a while

      I'd say credit goes to the Newcastle backline

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    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      My most loathed FPL player of all time I think. Absolutely rotten.

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  17. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Why the feck is Pickford coming up for a corner anyway, the guy is 5’7

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    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      To distract people with his way too short shorts.

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    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Practicing for when England face their first credible opponent at the WC

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  18. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    To get eleven for next GW.. which transfer:

    A) Haaland to Bowen
    B) Timber to Thiaw

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    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      B

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Injured lad goes first

      Unless he's expected back for GW32

      In a straight fight for points, Bowen slightly above Thiaw for me

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  19. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Joao Pedro on fire, blanks first game I buy him lol

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    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Same

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Frustrating, just don’t get much luck with some players

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        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Same all season for me. Rims out.

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    2. Mainoo Magic
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Ditto very frustrating

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  20. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Very satisying that Pedro blank after the painful prior gameweeks!

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Not if you bought him

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      This is usually a sign to buy a player

      You're relieved that he blanked, rather than being surprised when he scores

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  21. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Have the following team. Only 2 transfers. Should I WC or FH in next GW31?

    Raya, Dubravka
    O’Reilly, Gabriel, Munoz, Thiaw, Hill
    Bruno, Semenyo, Rice, Rogers, Szoboszlai
    Halland, Thiago, Guiu

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      What's your plan for BGW34?

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      1. EL tridente
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        If I WC now, I will FH in 34

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  22. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Pedro has single handedly kicked my butt for weeks on end. Brought him in this week though!

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      He blanked before his hat trick

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Snap

      At least he didn't hurt this week!!

      Rice scored 3 points and I get an extra player next week for Guiu

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  23. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Enzo G+A midweek in the UCL, blank in FPL, swear it always happens! Gordon did the inverse for once this week

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  24. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/14/west-ham-v-man-city-team-news-haaland-semenyo-oreilly-start

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  25. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Did not watch the match.

    Any updates on Timber?

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  26. Hirrel87
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    How TF is Thiaw not getting bonus points from that game?? Top for defensive contributions, and numerous blocks/tackles. I don't get it

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