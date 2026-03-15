Liverpool v Spurs team news: Salah + Ekitike benched

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur rounds off the day’s Premier League football.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Arne Slot has made five changes to the Liverpool XI that lost to Galatasaray in midweek.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez, and, most notably from a Fantasy perspective, Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike drop to the bench.

In come Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Jeremie Frimpong, Rio Ngumoha and Cody Gakpo.

Spurs, meanwhile, make four alterations from Europe: Guglielmo Vicario, Radu Dragusin, Souza and Dominic Solanke for Antonin Kinsky, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Randal Kolo Muani.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Ngumoha, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo

Subs: Mamardashvili, Ramsay, Kerkez, Konate, Nyoni, Jones, Ekitike, Chiesa, Salah

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, Dragusin, Spence, Gray, Sarr, Souza, Tel, Richarlison, Solanke

Subs: Austin, Kinsky, Rowswell, Simons, Olusesi, Kolo Muani, Wilson

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: