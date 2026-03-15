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Liverpool v Spurs team news: Salah + Ekitike benched

15 March 2026 416 comments
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Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur rounds off the day’s Premier League football.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Arne Slot has made five changes to the Liverpool XI that lost to Galatasaray in midweek.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez, and, most notably from a Fantasy perspective, Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike drop to the bench.

In come Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Jeremie Frimpong, Rio Ngumoha and Cody Gakpo.

Spurs, meanwhile, make four alterations from Europe: Guglielmo Vicario, Radu Dragusin, Souza and Dominic Solanke for Antonin Kinsky, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Randal Kolo Muani.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Ngumoha, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo

Subs: Mamardashvili, Ramsay, Kerkez, Konate, Nyoni, Jones, Ekitike, Chiesa, Salah

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, Dragusin, Spence, Gray, Sarr, Souza, Tel, Richarlison, Solanke

Subs: Austin, Kinsky, Rowswell, Simons, Olusesi, Kolo Muani, Wilson

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

price change predictions
416 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AYEW KI-EDEN MEE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    how stupid to do have to be to bring in Salah at 14m, never mind (C). You couldnt justify him if he was a 7m asset.

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/13/who-is-the-best-captain-for-fpl-gameweek-30-4?hc_page=1#hc_comment_27589697

      And another

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      1. Total Slotball
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        brother Salah has shown nothing all season. He was a rotation risk going into this game and in awful form. Its not hindsight. its called using your eyes.

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        1. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Well said, Mr. Slot

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        2. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          It is hindsight cause you’re saying it once the match is over and not before

          It was also clearly the wrong decision from Slot to bench him and Ekitike because you dropped points

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          1. Total Slotball
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            you're using the fact they where benched as reason why you got unlucky, rather than realising you brought in a 14m rotation risk in bad form. thats just the facts here.

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            1. Qaiss
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              My comment above still applies

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  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Save FT unless injuries right?

    Roefs
    Virgil Chalobah Hill
    Palmer Bruno Wirtz KDH
    Ekitike Pedro Thiago

    No bench
    1FT

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  3. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Football is dead, as soon as money touched it, it's gotten corrupted and died. You don't see much skills and passion in top flight football.

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    1. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      It's all tactical stay behind the ball pass sideways bs

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    2. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Atleast this is not related to money. It's more about robotic playing styles these days

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    3. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Alive and thriving in non-league. Been to 24 games this season and loving it.
      The PL is just a tourist league now compared to when I was a regular match goer in the '90s.

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  4. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Just checked my rank and im currently on a green arrow by just 2 places haha

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  5. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Semenyo -> Gordon a good shout this week? Gives me XI and might even cap him. WCing in 32.

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Yep, am doing it and considering [C]

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Newcastle v Sunderland not in danger being a tight, low scoring affair?

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        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Could be but Gordon OOP and on pen ...

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Yeah good shout, I wasn’t even considering him as my 11th man for 31 but it does sound decent.

            Haaland > Ekitike/Raul/Bowen/Sesko not particularly exciting anyway.

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            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              That's the problem by selling Haaland, no striker options good enough

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  6. ManofKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Been a bit of a washout week. Good job Ive got Thiago and Django's guaranteed hat-tricks to come...

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  7. el polako
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    So Slot to Spurs next?

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    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Imagine the Klopp games vs Slot games, I’m thinking he’s gone soon.

      Where’s the excitement gone, they play at walking pace 🙁

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  8. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Bench: dub Stach Andersen

    They probably won’t get me them pts next week in the blank !

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  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    How many players left to play?

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    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Just Dango left to be unchained

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Just Thiago left go fk shite up for me.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Two.

      Thiago © and Kelleher.

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  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Slot is a boring listen, deary me. No wonder the players are not inspired.

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    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I think there is truth to that...these players used to get the energy of Klopp, now they have Slot...big difference

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Yeah they seemed to thrive off that energy Klopp injected into the club. They went from Rock n Roll to Soft Jazz.

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        1. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          And not even very good soft jazz 😀

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  11. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    If I do Semenyo > Gordon I will have at least one player in each match in GW31 😎

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  12. JohnnyB10
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Newcastle will be a bit tired from that Barsa game, plus an early kickoff. Time for 0.6% owned Brobbey to shine lol

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