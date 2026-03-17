Scout Notes

FPL notes: Why Mane was subbed, creative Dango + Damsgaard injury

17 March 2026 57 comments
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Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concluded at the Brentford Community Stadium on Monday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers again played party-pooper, producing a performance and result belying their 20th-placed standing.

As for Brentford, this was a missed opportunity to push on for Europe as they spurned a 2-0 lead.

Here are our Scout Notes.

Damsgaard injury

THIAGO + DANGO DELIVER – BUT POINTS LEFT ON THE TABLE

It wasn’t all doom and gloom from a Fantasy perspective, with Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) and Igor Thiago (£7.3m) delivering for their owners.

The two combined for the Bees’ second goal, the former producing a superb touch to collect Caoimhin Kelleher‘s (£4.8m) excellent long ball and teeing up Thiago for a tap-in.

There should have been other/further returns. too. Ouattara created a game-high four chances, all of them in the first half, setting up Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.6m) for an early shot and then supplying a cross that Thiago headed wide.

Thiago also nodded against the woodwork from a long throw.

The two missed (Opta-defined) ‘big chances’ cost Thiago on the bonus point front but Dango’s creativity helped him to maximum bonus:

Above: A bonus points breakdown from our Members Area. Big chances created (BCC) and key passes (KP) elevated Dango’s score, with Thiago’s big chances missed and shots off target costing him eight baseline bonus points.

The third musketeer in attack, Kevin Schade (£6.8m), had a poor game. A lot of the threat from his flank, including a superb assist for the opener, came from Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m) at left-back.

The German failed to have a single shot and was peripheral to the attack, eventually being subbed off. That saw Lewis-Potter move to a left-wing position, with Kristoffer Ajer (£4.4m) brought in at left-back.

KAYODE SCORES AMID MORE CENTRE-HALF DISRUPTION

Keith Andrews reverted to the centre-half partnership that gained a (lucky) clean sheet in Gameweek 29.

There’s been a period of upheaval in the second half of the season, with Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) (initially through injury) and then Nathan Collins (£4.9m) losing their places, post-Christmas.

MatchCentre-half partnership
Gameweek 28 v BurnleyAjer + van den Berg
Gameweek 29 v BournemouthCollins + van den Berg
FA Cup fifth round v West HamAjer + Collins
Gameweek 30 v WolvesCollins + van den Berg

Despite regaining his spot recently, Collins looks short of his best. Ajer was done no favours at left-back, either, looking wobbly in that role.

Vitaly Janelt (£4.9m) is also a big miss in front of the back four.

The centre-half uncertainty has been a good advert for the nailed Michael Kayode (£4.5m). He’s not a great defensive pick, lacking the DefCon potential of the centre-backs, although he is inside the top five defenders for chances created this season.

What we weren’t expecting was him to score. He’s not taken a single shot in 23 of his 29 appearances this season but there he was, six yards out from goal during open play, to nod in Lewis-Potter’s cross.

Andrews’ comments below suggest he’s aiming to add to his goals, so that’s something worth monitoring.

“I felt like that goal has been coming for him, he’s been getting into the right areas. Even against West Ham the other night, the way he arrives into the box.” – Keith Andrews on Michael Kayode

DAMSGAARD INJURY

The Bees emerged with an injury concern from last night, with Damsgaard limping off.

“I think it’s his knee. He picked up a knock [on it] a few weeks ago against Nottingham Forest. I haven’t seen him after the game, I’ll go in now and suss that out and see how he is.” – Keith Andrews on Mikkel Damsgaard

WHY MANE CAME OFF

Also exiting the field early was Matheus Mane (£4.5m). The budget forward was making his 14th successive start, a few days after Edwards had hailed his physical efforts amid questions about the youngster’s diminishing impact.

This wasn’t an injury-enforced substitution, however. Mane was under-par in the first half, to put it kindly, before making way at the interval. Perhaps he could do with coming out of the starting XI, although Wolves do now have a 25-day period without a fixture in which he can rest up!

“[Mane’s] fine, I just thought it maybe wasn’t his night tonight, and that Angel [Gomes] could really affect it, which he did.” – Rob Edwards

Wolves are becoming a bit of a problem for FPL managers. Even Andrews said after full-time that they’re in a “false position” on current form. Only once in their last six matches, in fact, have they tasted defeat.

Wanderers have spoiled the clean sheets of Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Brentford in that time and while they still probably are Championship-bound, they’re seemingly intent on rescuing a bit of dignity from their situation.

“We owe it to the supporters of the football club, to ourselves, to everyone, our families, to continue to fight all the way to the 38th game. So, we’ll do that.” – Rob Edwards

Adam Armstrong (£5.3m), an ever-present starter since his winter move, lashed in Wolves’ first goal before Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) nodded in a late leveller. Those two also hit the woodwork with separate efforts.

You’d still be happy enough to have your FPL picks facing them (Thiago/Ouattara could/should have hauled), but they’re no longer the easiest fixture in the division.

price change predictions
57 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    If BGW31 is on, would you get Gordon,Thiaw and Andersen for free? Or rather MGW, Thiago or Bowen over Gordon?
    I would be selling Rayan for Gordon while keeping Enzo and playing him as well, I'm fed up with Rayan...Most likely WC32.

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  2. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Is there any chance that GW 31 may not go ahead?

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Yeah, both City and CP losing their Europe duels

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    2. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      almost no chance

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    3. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Is the King going to croak or something?

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        If I speak

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  3. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hi all. Current team for the BGW, with 11 players (probably 10, I don't think Mukiele will play)

    Dubravka
    Virgil, Cash*, Hill, Mukiele**
    Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Wilson, Anderson
    João Pedro, Thiago

    (Raya, Haaland, Semenyo, Gabriel)

    I have only one FT and no money in the bank, but I've got WC and FH available. What would you do? Many thanks indeed.

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    1. coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      It's the time of the season where each transfer should be considered carefully. Analyze what your chip usage scenarios are and plan accordingly.

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    2. mg12
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      I'd hold on to those chips and use your FT to drop Mukiele, maybe for Konsa.

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  4. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Which City blanker would you get rid of and for who?

    O'Reilly
    Semenyo
    Haaland

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    1. Lignja
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I am between O'Reilly to Thiaw or Semenyo to Gordon

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    2. coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours ago

      How much will you lose in value if you sell Semenyo and can you get him back? Haaland is useless.

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      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        I got Semenyo at 7.9 and he's 8.3 now.

        As you say, Haaland has been useless so I ws leaning to getting Pedro if he's fine after today's game

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  5. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Who score more ? Only this GW

    A Andersen/Thiaw and Enzo

    B Van Hecke and Gordon/Wilson

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    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      I think Gordon/Wilson have higher ceiling than Andersen/Thiaw, so I prefer B

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  6. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Hi all,
    Any suggestions for transfers or roll? 1FT £0.1 ITB (No WC left)
    A) Haaland to Ekitike
    B) Timber to ___
    C) Roll & play 10

    Verbruggen
    Hill Cash Alderete
    Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Wilson Semenyo
    Pedro Thiago
    (Dub Timber Gabriel Haaland)

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    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      If Palace lose to Larnaca, keep Haaland (possible double in 32).
      If they win, sell him.

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  7. Count Olaf
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Must sell 2 of the following to field 11 players

    1) Rice
    2) Semenyo
    3) Haaland

    and buy 2 from

    A) Wilson
    B) Gordon
    C) Palmer (affordable only by selling Haaland)
    D) Pedro

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      1 and 3

      BD

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      1. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        3 hours ago

        Thanks

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  8. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      For just this GW:
      A Andersen
      B Thiaw
      & why please?

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    • CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Those with Timber are you selling or keeping? (I own him too)

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        I'm probably selling myself. Not sure who though.

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      2. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Selling, but plan to get him back on WC

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      3. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Owned him all season so not long value on him when I would want him back on wildcard the following game week.

        Plus I already have a back 3 for GW31

        Semenyo > Wilson for me

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      4. coriswrasse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Sold for Thiaw

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      5. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        It makes sense to sell, my love. Thiaw could be a good replacement

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    • Moon Dog
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        With both Tarkowski & Branthwaite missing from the Everton squad on the weekend, do you think Palmer is the best captain if you have him?
        He's done okay against Everton in the past: https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68758438

        David "knocks & niggles" Moyes will almost certainly not give an update.

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        1. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Depends... do Everton tend to give away many penalties?

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          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Just three this season!

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            1. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Tough one then, considering his sole purpose of being on the pitch is selling shirts and taking penalties.

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            2. Moon Dog
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                Arguably should have been more after Keane's push on the weekend!

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          2. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Chelsea are away though so that might dampen it a bit

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          3. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Interesting shout as he's not been discussed much this week. Everton did pretty well with Keane/JOB at centre-half at Arsenal in GW30, mind, and might have kept a clean sheet had Pickford not missed that Dowman cross. Maybe enough of a differential just to own him?

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            1. Moon Dog
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Yeah that sounds sensible. Everton are a good team and Moyes will organise them well whoever plays. There's always that hope of catching a big differential captaincy haul...

                Bruno in a Bournemouth basketball game looks the most likely.

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          4. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            No WC left.
            Still a toss up between BB33, FH34, or FH 33 and build a 34-38 team

            Would you move Mbeumo to Gordon this week, on the assumption that Arsenal progress and Newcastle double? This would lock me into the BB33 strategy, although I wouldn't have 15 doublers

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            1. coriswrasse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              I'm in the same boat. Planning on FH34. Use transfers to max on doublers for 33 and bench boost 33. TC 36/35/32 depending on fixtures.

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          5. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Captain? A and B pen takers.
            A. Gordon (SUN)
            B. Bruno (bou)
            C. Wilson (BUR)

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            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Team: Durbravka
              Thiaw Virgil Hill
              Bruno Wilson Gordon Dango Ndiaye
              Ekitike Thiago

              Raya* Gabriel* Haaland* Richards*

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            2. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              As many discovered GW30, never bet against the best player in world football. B easy.

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              1. PartyTime
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                Too bad you don't know Harry Kane

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                1. #1 Salah Hater
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  Good player. Shame he retired from competitive football back in 2023

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                  1. PartyTime
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 53 mins ago

                    Shame you lack football intellect

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                    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • 9 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      Lol at you

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          6. EDEN THE MAN
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            How does Guehi > Thiaw sound, allowing me to field VVD - Thiaw - Senesi for this GW?

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          7. Swissbob
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            1 FT and have Mukiele and Miley coming back from injury with 2.1 in the bank. Any chance one of them plays? Which one to replace?

            And still holding all wildcards. Is there a wildcard strategy article somewhere?

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            1. coriswrasse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              I think many of us are hoping Muki is back, but Sunderland have not been good lately so he may not get more than a point or 2.

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          8. CoracAld2831
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Regarding my Timber question earlier, what are you going to do with Rice, if you still own him, like i do?

            A: Keep him
            B: Sell him for Gordon
            C: Sell him for Palmer (if you still own Haaland)
            D: Sell him fot Wilson
            E: Other?

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            1. CoracAld2831
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Currently leaning on selling for Gordon myself, but might go Wilson instead.

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              1. PartyTime
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                B, however, Howe can't be trusted.

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                1. CoracAld2831
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  So going Wilson would be preferred?

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                  1. PartyTime
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Both are good options imo.

                    Newcastle - Sunderland could be tight due to tired legs after the clash in Barcelona. It's also a derby. Think it will be a 2 nil game for the boys in black & white.

                    Wilson more nailed, 100% fit. Gordon not nailed, 75% fresh. I have both players so it's tough to pick between them. Maybe monitor the CL game first.

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          9. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Repost:
              For just this GW:
              A Andersen
              B Thiaw
              & why please?

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              1. CoracAld2831
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Both are good this week for clean sheet, but B because of more attacking return potential.

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            • thetommy14
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              I already have a starting 11 for this blank gameweek.

              Is it worth to do Mbeumo to Gordon with 1FT?

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              1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  NO in CAPITAL letters

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              2. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Who to dump for Gordon? A frees up funds but Cunha might be better if Boomo has a fitness issue

                A - Cunha
                B - KDH

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