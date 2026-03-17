UCL Fantasy: FPL Milanista’s Matchday 12 tips + team reveal

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy continues in midweek with Matchday 12, aka the round of 16 second legs.

We’ve already got plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage ahead of tonight’s deadline, which you can read here.

Here, one of our Pro Pundits, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares some expert tips and his team for Matchday 12. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons. He currently sits at a lofty 213th in the world.

The first legs went pretty well for me, as I currently sit at an overall rank of 213. It’s a strong position, but with everything still to play for, the focus now shifts to making the right transfer decisions ahead of the return fixtures.

WHAT TO CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING YOUR TRANSFERS

Most of us will use all three transfers in this round. But before deciding what moves to make, I think it’s important to weigh up two main factors.

Firstly, the potential of the player coming in to deliver points in this specific Matchday. And secondly, the likelihood of that player’s team progressing to the quarter-finals. Striking the right balance between these two can make a huge difference not just for this round, but for squad structure moving forward.

This becomes even more important depending on how your team is currently set up. For example, if you’re heavily invested in teams like Chelsea, Sporting, and Manchester City, you’ll need to be more measured with your transfers, targeting players from teams that are in strong positions to qualify. Otherwise, you risk being stuck with multiple players who won’t feature in the next round.

UCL Fantasy managers do, at least, get five free transfers before the quarter-finals, so you may already be in a good-looking position for Matchday 13 and able to take a few one-week punts on teams going all-out to overturn first-leg deficits.

FPL MILANISTA’S MATCHDAY 12 TEAM