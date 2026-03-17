Champions League

UCL Fantasy: FPL Milanista’s Matchday 12 tips + team reveal

17 March 2026 19 comments
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UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy continues in midweek with Matchday 12, aka the round of 16 second legs.

We’ve already got plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage ahead of tonight’s deadline, which you can read here.

Here, one of our Pro Pundits, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares some expert tips and his team for Matchday 12. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons. He currently sits at a lofty 213th in the world.

The first legs went pretty well for me, as I currently sit at an overall rank of 213. It’s a strong position, but with everything still to play for, the focus now shifts to making the right transfer decisions ahead of the return fixtures.

WHAT TO CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING YOUR TRANSFERS

Are the next few Chelsea fixtures actually tough? 7

Most of us will use all three transfers in this round. But before deciding what moves to make, I think it’s important to weigh up two main factors.

Firstly, the potential of the player coming in to deliver points in this specific Matchday. And secondly, the likelihood of that player’s team progressing to the quarter-finals. Striking the right balance between these two can make a huge difference not just for this round, but for squad structure moving forward.

This becomes even more important depending on how your team is currently set up. For example, if you’re heavily invested in teams like Chelsea, Sporting, and Manchester City, you’ll need to be more measured with your transfers, targeting players from teams that are in strong positions to qualify. Otherwise, you risk being stuck with multiple players who won’t feature in the next round.

UCL Fantasy managers do, at least, get five free transfers before the quarter-finals, so you may already be in a good-looking position for Matchday 13 and able to take a few one-week punts on teams going all-out to overturn first-leg deficits.

FPL MILANISTA’S MATCHDAY 12 TEAM

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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19 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    I also have the Oblak situation. I used my FT because there aren't pressing issues elsewhere

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  2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    morning, biatches

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Afternoon snoopie

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  3. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Hi, quick question if I may: With only being able to field 7 players but have 3FT what is smart move, take a -4 to field 11 or FH. Still have WC.
    Initially planned to FH to avoid losing player value but now I'm unsure.

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I'd probably the save the FT and use FH this week tbh.

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        That's where I was leaning just worried there was better uses on the FH, doubles etc

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        1. Dazzler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          FH34 seems to be the preferred choice on here to catch the probable doubles. You’re likely to lose less ground by fielding 10 this week and playing FH in 34 than using FH this week and using FT later.

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          1. Bobby Crush
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            this

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          2. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Thank you

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    2. z13
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        If you FH you are locked to WC in 34 because the players who double in 33 will blank in 34 and if you get 10/11 doublers in 33 then you have to WC them all out in 34

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    3. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Play Kroupi this week or take a hit for Thiago?

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      1. ct mariner
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Coin toss although Thiago has better fixtures over next few weeks

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    4. ct mariner
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      1 FT to field 11 this week - may WC 32

      1. Nunes to Thiaw (play 442 - defence Hill, Esteve, VvD)
      1. Haaland to Ekitike (play 343 - forwards Thiago, JP)

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      1. ct mariner
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        last one should be 2.

        Oops

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    5. SomeoneKnows
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      With 1FT + 5.5itb who should I transfer out and is it worth taking a -4 hit to field 11 players?

      A) Rice
      B) Timber
      C) Gudmundsson
      D) Semenyo

      Dubravka
      Hill, Chalobah, Timber*
      Bruno, Enzo, Wilson, Rice*
      Eketike, Pedro, Thiago

      (Roefs, Gabriel*, Gudmundsson*, Semenyo*)

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      1. tbos83
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I'd do Rice > Gordon or Timber > VVD (whichever you prefer), no hit though

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    6. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Pick one:

      A. Hall
      B. Virgil

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        To buy, sell, bench, captain, start a stan account for?

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          To buy

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