UCL Fantasy: Matchday 12 best clean sheet odds

In this latest UCL Fantasy article, we break down the best Matchday 12 clean sheet odds, highlight the defences you can trust, and show where the hidden edges sit.

If you want clear direction for your goalkeeper and defender picks, these odds provide the strongest blueprint for building rank this week.

TOP 20 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

NOTE: BET365 odds, vig removed

SUMMARY

Topping the clean sheet percentages heading into Matchday 12 is Arsenal, with 52%. The Gunners host Leverkusen in the second leg of their tie and will hope to show the same defensive strength they displayed during the League Phase.

The only other side above 40% this week is Liverpool. Arne Slot’s side failed to keep a clean sheet in the away leg, but their chances improve significantly at Anfield. Galatasaray are much weaker offensively away from home, which makes the Liverpool defence very appealing for this round.

Completing the top three in our graphic are Bayern Munich. The Bavarians came very close to a clean sheet in the first leg, but a 93rd-minute goal denied them. With injuries affecting their goalkeepers and potential rotation expected, their odds may be slightly overestimated heading into the new round.

We’re also not sure about Manchester City ranking among the stronger clean sheet candidates this week. Pep Guardiola’s side trail Real Madrid 3-0 heading into the second leg, so they will need to attack aggressively if they want any chance of turning the tie around. That approach could leave space in behind and increase the risk of conceding.

The only other team above the 30% mark is Sporting CP. Bodo/Glimt dismantled them in Norway during the first leg, so stopping the in-form Norwegian side from scoring will not be easy. However, Sporting were one of the strongest home teams during the League Phase, so a clean sheet can’t be completely ruled out.