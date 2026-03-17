UCL Fantasy: Matchday 12 best fixtures

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues with the round of 16 second legs, which equates to Matchday 12 in UCL Fantasy.

In this article, we highlight the best teams to back for attacking returns and clean sheets in the round ahead.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

Arsenal put in a solid performance in the first leg away from home, coming away with a 1-1 draw. This week, they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to London, which should hand them a clear advantage. Currently sitting top of the Premier League and having finished first in the League Phase, the Gunners will be extremely difficult to beat on home soil.

Another side expected to dictate proceedings, thanks to home advantage, are Barcelona. They also secured a draw on the road in the first leg and head into this tie as the second-highest scorers from the League Phase. Their opponents, Newcastle United, arrive with defensive concerns too, having only just kept their first clean sheet in 15 matches.

A narrow first-leg defeat means Liverpool must win – and likely by a comfortable margin – to progress. Historically, Anfield has been one of the toughest stadiums for visiting teams. And, after Galatasaray’s shaky performances during the play-offs, there is every chance Arne Slot’s side could take full advantage.

WHO ELSE COULD WE CONSIDER?

Another team UCL Fantasy managers should be looking at this week are Atletico Madrid. The Spanish outfit dismantled a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side 5-2 last time out. Spurs will need to attack if they want any chance of progressing, but they head into the tie on the back of a winless run.

Atalanta were heavily beaten 6-1 by Bayern Munich in the first leg, meaning they will likely need something close to a miracle to turn the tie around. It remains to be seen how the Italian side approach this second leg, but regardless, we could easily see another strong performance from Vincent Kompany’s team.

Both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have impressed going forward during this campaign. However, both sides have also shown defensive vulnerabilities on several occasions. We could see another open encounter this week, as Chelsea attempt to overturn a 5-2 deficit on home soil.