Suspensions

Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 31?

17 March 2026 56 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 31.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek ban 29 suspended ban Gameweek 31

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

ban Gameweek 31

Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) picked up their ninth bookings of the season on Saturday, joining the four others who were already on the precipice.

Diego Gomez (£4.9m) is the only new addition to the list of players who have eight cautions.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 31?

FPL notes: Henderson latest, Gudmundsson ban + why Gibbs-White was subbed off

Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) will have to serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 31 following his dismissal for two bookable offences on Sunday.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 31

Micky van de Ven (£4.4m) and Pedro Neto (£7.0m) return from one-match bans this weekend.

price change predictions
56 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Van Hecke VVD Rodon
    Enzo

    A Gudmunsson to Thiaw/Andersen bench Van Hecke

    B Enzo to Gordon/Wilson play Van Hecke

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      A
      Probably Anderson for this GW only

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  2. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Which two free transfers to make?

    1. Haaland to Ekitike
    2. Semenyo to Gordon
    3. Guehi to Anderson

    Dubravka
    VVD Hill Rodon
    Bruno Wilson Rogers Enzo
    Pedro Thiago
    Verbruggen Haaland Semenyo Gabriel Guehi

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    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Andersen

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Thanks, either of the other moves worth it for free?

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        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Seems you'll want them back pretty soon - depends on your chips and whether you can afford lost value in the transfers.

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          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            19 hours, 33 mins ago

            Highly unlikely I’ll want Haaland back without significant improvement

            WC32, don’t see value being a problem this season

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    2. I have no Wirtz
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        2 and 3

        Those strikers are all stinking it up.

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        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          19 hours, 33 mins ago

          Tend to agree but that’s also why I want rid of Haaland

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    3. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Which combination is better.

      A. Maguire, Justin, Stach.

      Playing all three in blank gameweek 31 and Maguire as part of starting XI most games afterwards

      B. Dalot, Alderete, Ngumoha

      Playing all three in blank gameweek 31 and Dalot as part of starting XI most games afterwards

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      1. I have no Wirtz
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          I like Stach,
          If that helps

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      2. paulojdsc
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Only for the next week:

        Andersen or Thiaw?

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        1. Vazza
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Thiaw

          No brainer

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        2. I have no Wirtz
            1 day, 6 hours ago

            Thiaw has a ceiling of 17
            Andersen of 6

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            1. I have no Wirtz
                1 day, 6 hours ago

                Ok, to be fair Andersen ceiling 8, with ca and defcon. No goal threat though.

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                1. TheBiffas
                  • 5 Years
                  1 day, 6 hours ago

                  Remember when he was at palace and couldn't stop getting attacking returns for a while?

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                2. paulojdsc
                  • 6 Years
                  1 day, 5 hours ago

                  Thanks guys

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              • The-Red-1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 day, 5 hours ago

                Just be warned that I'm playing Thiaw in 31. I've had him since gw22 and managed to bench all his hauls and catch all his 1 or 2 pointers

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                1. I have no Wirtz
                    1 day, 5 hours ago

                    His hauls were
                    Away Chelsea 9p
                    Away spurs 11p
                    Away wolves 9p
                    Home palace 17p
                    Away Everton 16p

                    Is there a pattern?

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                    1. The-Red-1
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 day, 5 hours ago

                      Yep. I'm not expecting more than 2 points vs Sunderland

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              • Ha.
                • 10 Years
                1 day, 5 hours ago

                Andersen for me

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            2. I have no Wirtz
                1 day, 6 hours ago

                Which 2 should go and which 2 come in?

                O’Reilly or Munoz->
                A) Andersen(BUR)
                B) Hill(MUN)
                C) Senesi(MUN)

                Haaland->
                1)JP(eve)

                Semenyo->
                2)Wilson(BUR)
                3)MGW(tot)
                4)Anderson(tot)

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                1. I have no Wirtz
                    1 day, 6 hours ago

                    5)Gordon(SUN)

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                2. Kloppen Schloppen
                  • 9 Years
                  1 day, 6 hours ago

                  Pick one for the next 2 weeks:
                  A) Pedro
                  B) Sesko

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                  1. I have no Wirtz
                      1 day, 6 hours ago

                      Sesko great punt, 6.9% ownership vs 50%

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                  2. ShaunGoater123
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 day, 6 hours ago

                    Currently looks like I have 9 for this week unless Mukiele recovers and then could have 10.

                    With that in mind would you do Semenyo > Gordon? Would give me the below

                    Current team:
                    Dubravka
                    Mukiele / Virgil / Hill
                    Wilson / Dewsbury-Hall / Fernandes / Rogers / Gordon
                    Thiago / Ekitike

                    Sanchez / Gabriel / Haaland / Munoz

                    2FT's, 1.5m ITB

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                    1. I have no Wirtz
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        Semenyo is great. But so is Gordon right now. Strong Midfield seems a good place to focus.

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                    2. CheesyGonzalez
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 day, 6 hours ago

                      Is it worth taking a -4 to have 11?

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                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 11 Years
                        1 day, 6 hours ago

                        It's only a -2 at that point

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                        1. Sir Michael Taker
                          • 11 Years
                          1 day, 5 hours ago

                          Depends who you bring in lol. I scored a 0 from DCL this week

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                          1. x.jim.x
                            • 11 Years
                            1 day, 5 hours ago

                            But it could have been 9

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                            1. Ha.
                              • 10 Years
                              1 day, 5 hours ago

                              But it was 0

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                              1. x.jim.x
                                • 11 Years
                                1 day, 5 hours ago

                                You should probably never make any transfers ever then

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                                1. Ha.
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 day, 5 hours ago

                                  This doesn't make any sense

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                                  1. x.jim.x
                                    • 11 Years
                                    1 day, 5 hours ago

                                    Every player could potentially get a 0 every week, sounds like cowardice to me

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                    3. TheBiffas
                      • 5 Years
                      1 day, 6 hours ago

                      Got £4.0m for a defender that will play GW31 only. Is Diouf the pick?

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                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 11 Years
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        Rodon surely

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                      2. lilmessipran
                        • 13 Years
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        Rodon

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                    4. Digital-Real
                      • 9 Years
                      1 day, 5 hours ago

                      Sitting at 78k
                      1FT 1.8m ITB

                      What moves can I makenher

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                      1. Digital-Real
                        • 9 Years
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        Trying again!
                        Sitting at 78k
                        1FT, 1.8M ITB
                        All chips left

                        What moves can I make here? Suggestions welcome

                        Pickford

                        Anderson| Collins | Guehi*

                        Bruno| Wilson| Szoboszlai | Semenyo*

                        Ekitike | Pedro | Thiago

                        Dubraka, Gabriel, Timber, Rice

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                    5. Sir Michael Taker
                      • 11 Years
                      1 day, 5 hours ago

                      12 points for the highest scoring players in the game in GW30. That must be close to a record low and thats with defcon included for Mavropanos

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                      1. Sir Michael Taker
                        • 11 Years
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        No hauls anywhere really

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                      2. x.jim.x
                        • 11 Years
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        Even Barkley's 12 points are somewhat farcical

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                        1. Sir Michael Taker
                          • 11 Years
                          1 day, 5 hours ago

                          They'll both be near 0% EO. Doubt even Mavropanos family played him vs Man City. In fact most of the team of the week would have been either not owned or benched bar Bruno and Thiago

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                          1. x.jim.x
                            • 11 Years
                            1 day, 5 hours ago

                            I was being generous when I said "somewhat" - it was clear from Onana's reaction that he got the last touch, which meant the goal should have been ruled out or at least been attributed to him.

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                    6. Ha.
                      • 10 Years
                      1 day, 5 hours ago

                      Munoz > Andersen with FT gives me 11

                      It's worth then doing Haaland > Pedro, so I can bench Alderete, right? (Also a FT and will WC in 32)

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                    7. SpaceCadet
                      • 12 Years
                      1 day, 5 hours ago

                      Best option for this team? 1ft, 2m itb. Plan to wc gw32.

                      A. Vdv > thiaw/ Andersen
                      B. Semenyo > Gordon
                      C. Semenyo > Iwobi

                      Sanchez
                      Vvd senesi vdv diouf
                      Bruno Wilson Szobo Anderson
                      Pedro Thiago

                      Dubravka semenyo Haaland Gabriel

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                      1. Ha.
                        • 10 Years
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        B and bench Diouf

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                        1. SpaceCadet
                          • 12 Years
                          1 day, 5 hours ago

                          Thanks

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                      2. Conners
                        • 7 Years
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        Provided the loss of value doesn't impact your WC draft too much, I'd go with B.

                        Plus, you'll likely want to keep Gordon on your WC assuming Newcastle double.

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                        1. SpaceCadet
                          • 12 Years
                          1 day, 5 hours ago

                          Valid point, cheers

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                    8. AAAFootball
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        Smart or stupid?
                        Just had the idea to buy El Hadji Malick Diouf instead of buying Joachim Anderson.

                        Feel like villa are rubbish up top, and Diouf has good GA potential.
                        Also feel like burnley likely to score, last week was actually Fulham's first clean sheet this year. Meanwhile West Ham have 3 in their last 6...

                        May not go through with this, but feel like this could be the play to beat all the template CC teams.

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                        1. Sir Michael Taker
                          • 11 Years
                          1 day, 5 hours ago

                          No I like it. I own Andersen and obviously I'm playing but I expect Burnley to score probably. Hes not a fun own at all.

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                      • Steavn8k
                        • 2 Years
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        Regretting to have used my WC already. What's the best chip strategy without it? FH 33 or 34?

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                        1. Conners
                          • 7 Years
                          1 day, 5 hours ago

                          Difficult to answer without seeing your team.

                          In the short-term, if you can currently field 9-10 this week, I'd consider bringing in a Newcastle player (extra player in the blank and a likely DGW coming up).

                          Then reassess how your team will look in 33/34 once we know how the land lies ahead of the GW33 deadline, and make a decision on FH at that point.

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                          1. Steavn8k
                            • 2 Years
                            1 day, 4 hours ago

                            Cheers. Sounds like a good strategy.

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