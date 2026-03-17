Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 31?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 31.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) picked up their ninth bookings of the season on Saturday, joining the four others who were already on the precipice.

Diego Gomez (£4.9m) is the only new addition to the list of players who have eight cautions.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 31?

Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) will have to serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 31 following his dismissal for two bookable offences on Sunday.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 31

Micky van de Ven (£4.4m) and Pedro Neto (£7.0m) return from one-match bans this weekend.