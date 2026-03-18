FPL

Gordon, Thiaw, Arsenal, City: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 31?

18 March 2026 92 comments
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With four teams set to blank in Gameweek 31, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face various transfer dilemmas.

Based on fixtures, form and injuries, these players are being transferred in/out the most.

Player Transfers in (round)PlayerTransfers out (round)
Anthony Gordon132,184Erling Haaland202,470
Bruno Fernandes106,400Antoine Semenyo154,619
Malick Thiaw102,685Marc Guehi137,889
Joao Pedro81,490Declan Rice135,902
Marcos Senesi80,344Jurrien Timber97,898
Dominik Szoboszlai66,994Gabriel Magalhaes51,866
Virgil van Dijk65,144Nico O’Reilly47,337
Hugo Ekitike61,736Bryan Mbeumo43,982
Igor Thiago60,983Nordi Mukiele43,640
Benjamin Sesko60,694Crysencio Summerville36,936
Lewis Hall58,808Robin Roefs36,930
Harry Wilson58,083Morgan Rogers34,486
Jarrod Bowen47,049Hugo Ekitike31,403

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to discussion.

Here, we share our thoughts on who to buy, keep and sell in Gameweek 31.

ANTHONY GORDON

­FPL notes: Gordon + Woltemade poor, Wolves’ defensive improvement

Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) delivered a superb performance in Gameweek 30, as he struck the winner at Stamford Bridge.

The England international is now up to 16 goals in all competitions, positioning himself nicely to finish the season well. 

“16 – not bad, is it?

“I want to keep going. I’ve said this plenty of times to you, we’ve had plenty of these interviews over the three-and a-half years I’ve been here, but I want to get to 17 first, and then we’ll see where we go from there.” – Anthony Gordon

Gordon has often saved his best for the UEFA Champions League this season, having scored only five times in the Premier League, as well as four assists.

But three of those attacking returns have arrived in the last five Gameweeks, which has coincided with improved playing time and some decent underlying numbers (14 shots, five chances created).

Potentially playing ‘out-of-position’ as a centre-forward, and on penalties, Gordon is understandably a popular target this week.

“I think he views himself probably as a centre-forward. I think he’s really enjoyed the role. I think you can see that with his performances right now. He wouldn’t be playing to the level that he is if he wasn’t, you know, really wanting to do it. I thought he was magnificent today in every respect.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

Sunday’s opponents, Sunderland, have injury issues ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby, especially at the back, with Robin Roefs (£4.8m), Dan Ballard (£4.7m), Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m) and Reinildo Mandava (£3.8m) all currently flagged.

Some may return in Gameweek 31, but with Sunderland ranked 17th for expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six Gameweeks, it feels like a really nice entry point for Gordon regardless.

VERDICT: BUY

MALICK THIAW

FPL notes: Frank sacked, Thiaw goal, but Bruno G seems hurt 2

Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) trails only teammate Gordon and Bruno Fernandes (£10.1m) for Gameweek 31 ‘transfers in’.

Owned by just 7.1% of the top 100k, the German centre-back has been in excellent form this season, starting every Premier League game from Gameweek 5 onwards.

Defensive contribution (DefCon) wise, he’s banked extra points in four of his last six matches, with a 40.7% success rate over the season so far.

At the other end of the pitch, he’s chipped in with four goals, the joint-most of any FPL defender, all from set-pieces.

That could be important, too: since the turn of the year, Newcastle’s next two opponents, Sunderland and Crystal Palace, rank 20th and joint-15th respectively for set-piece goals conceded.

Both fixtures also carry clean sheet potential.

Newcastle aren’t exactly watertight, but injury-hit Sunderland are the lowest scorers over the last six matches. Additionally, Palace have failed to find the net in each of their last two games in all competitions.

So, even factoring in the unpredictable nature of a Tyne-Wear derby, Thiaw is a really tempting transfer in.

VERDICT: BUY

BRYAN MBEUMO

FPL notes: Sesko injury, Kudus latest + Mbeumo scores in new role 2

Bryan Mbeumo’s (£8.6m) output has dipped considerably recently.

Gameweek 30 brought a third straight blank for the Cameroon international, who has produced just three shots in that period. 

He’s consequently dropped £0.1m in price, ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Bournemouth on Friday, which is far from the easiest of matchups.

Indeed, Andoni Iraola’s side rank second for xGC on home turf:

However, after that, it’s Leeds United and Chelsea, who have kept just one clean sheet in the league under Liam Rosenior.

In isolation, those fixtures make it difficult to advocate for selling Mbeumo.

This holds particularly true with so many other popular midfielders set to blank in Gameweek 31.

That said, Mbeumo was hobbling while walking off the pitch on 74 minutes on Sunday, so Michael Carrick’s Gameweek 31 presser will need to be closely monitored.

VERDICT: KEEP

JARROD BOWEN

FPL notes: Minteh early sub, Rutter “boost” + Bowen’s shots 3

Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) has blanked in just one of the last eight Gameweeks, thanks to a steady stream of points.

The England international has produced seven attacking returns in that time, in addition to four DefCon points and six bonus.

It’s coincided with some much-improved attacking output by West Ham United, who have found the net 14 times in nine matches since mid-January, the sixth-most of any team.

“I think going forward we have the quality to score lots of goals.

“So, I think we’ve just all bought into that, been a lot more as a team. The team spirit is so much better.” – Jarrod Bowen

Nine of those strikes have notably arrived on the road, where Nuno Espirito Santo’s approach, which focuses on quick transitions and counter-attacks, is arguably more effective.

Next up for Bowen is a trip to Villa Park, where Unai Emery’s men have been uncharacteristically poor in 2026.

After the international break, it’s Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in Gameweek 32.

Bowen has admittedly evolved into more of a creator than a finisher under Nuno. In fact, only Bruno Fernandes has created more chances than him over the last four Gameweeks, while he’s only recorded four shots.

But as West Ham’s primary penalty taker, with free-kicks and corners also in his locker, Bowen could really excel with the increased responsibility of trying to keep West Ham up.

VERDICT: BUY

ARSENAL/MAN CITY ASSETS

FPL notes: Saliba injury, Arsenal's defence

With the transfers out column dominated by Arsenal and Manchester City players, we thought we’d add in an extra section this week.

Much relies on your chip strategy, of course, but Gabriel Magalahes (£7.2m) is probably best kept on your bench if possible, given the value most will have tied up in him.

Arsenal are also very likely to ‘double’ in Gameweek 33.

Declan Rice (£7.4m) feels like an easier sell, however. He’s produced zero goals and just two assists in his last 10 matches, a period which has seen him average only 4.1 points per start.

As for Erling Haaland (£14.5m), the out-of-form Norwegian is likely to be without a fixture in Gameweek 31, before City return to action with a trip to Chelsea in Gameweek 32.

Given his output drop-off, Haaland could be sold if funds are needed, but sellers should be aware that Man City could also ‘double’ in Gameweek 33.

For those managers playing their Wildcard in Gameweek 32, a one-week punt before potentially bringing him back could consequently work.

For others who aren’t Free Hitting in Gameweek 33, however, it might be best to at least plan a potential route back, given that City’s ‘double’ will likely include a trip to Burnley.

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92 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 54 mins ago

    Heard a so called journalist on the radio criticising Morocco by saying winning a comp through their lawyers was bad form.

    Such bad journalism when it was the officials on the night who either failed to uphold the laws of the game (failing to disqualify Senegal and award a 3-0 win) or maybe they didn't know the laws in the first place.

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      It was unprecedented in fairness to the officials. Have you ever seen that before let alone in a tournament final?

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      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        7 hours, 10 mins ago

        It's just poor planning on the part of the confederation. There should have been an official in the stadium who knew the laws inside out just as there is an umpire in tennis and the TMO in rugby. In fact with rugby the ref would likely have known the laws inside out.

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    2. Bunk Moreland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 13 mins ago

      It is bad din. Senegal won the match. Whatever legal outcome (this decision can also be challenged) they will stay in people’s minds as winners.

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      1. Bunk Moreland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 12 mins ago

        It is bad form. Senegal won the match. Whatever legal outcome (this decision can also be challenged) they will stay in people’s minds as winners.

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        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 8 mins ago

          Don't really agree. Morocco's hand was forced due to failures by the officials not knowing the laws. If it happens again you can bet your bottom dollar the law would be upheld on the day

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        2. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          7 hours, 6 mins ago

          And they already paraded the street of Senegal with the trophy with people laughing, crying, dancing, smiling, pictures taken, family planning rate decreased etc only to lose it all via a legal decision.

          “Never give up” - the moral lesson. Vamooooos Maroccccccc

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    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      I hope Morocco can throw a party with some beautiful belly dancers around me

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      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        7 hours, 1 min ago

        I agree it's the worst way to win a comp but the Moroccan FA would have received serious stick from their fans, coaches and players if they'd say on their arses and accepted the outcome.

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    4. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      No one will acknowledge the re-ruling, let’s be honest

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 53 mins ago

        History would!

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      2. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 45 mins ago

        History books will even if there is an asterisk next to this one.
        The one good thing to come out of it is that no team will walk off in defiance of the match officials again knowing what the law is now.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 24 mins ago

          It'll take about a hundred years before people stop looking at this as a joke... that's if they don't change their minds again in a couple of months

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        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 21 mins ago

          That horrible panenka penalty from Diaz was grounds for Morocco to lose the alone.

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    5. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      its a win win really. senegal got to celebrate the win with their country and morocco get recorded in the history books

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        I'm sure Morocco are buzzing that Wikipedia got updated

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  2. FCSB
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 54 mins ago

    Dubravka
    VVD Hill Dalot VanHecke
    Fernandes Szobo Tavernier Wilson
    Thiago Ekitike

    Raya Gabriel Haaland Semenyo

    3FT, 0.4itb

    VanHecke Hill Semenyo >> Thiaw JAnderson Gordon

    GW31

    Dubravka
    VVD Thiaw Anderson
    Fernandes Szobo Tavernier Wilson Gordon
    Thiago Ekitike

    Raya Dalot Gabriel Haaland

    Thoughts??

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  3. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    7 hours, 47 mins ago

    Newcastle player's non-essential for this GW imo. They're going to be absolutely knackered (and deflated) after chasing shadows for 90 minutes in Catalonia tonight and Sunderland will give them a very hard time. I'm putting all my eggs in the one basket and tripling up on Fulham on Saturday. A customised league table of the teams in the bottom half of the PL table shows that they're actually comfortably better than the other nine sides and some of their players have some noteworthy ppg in those fixtures. I'm thinking Wilson, Bassey and Tete as there's some game time risk with Andersen and Robinson.

    Wildcarding GW32 of course.

    Thank you and good luck to me.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes. Howe’s full of late surprises. Gordon benched could happen 😆

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    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Could be 120 mins too for Newcastle.

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        7 hours, 6 mins ago

        Not sure I agree regards Fulham either. Just looking at recent form did not beat Forest and should have lost. Lost to West Ham. Lost to Southampton. Have not scored in either of those games

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    3. Conners
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      Relatively easy decision if you're on WC32 as you can dump your Fulham defenders, albeit I'm not sure I'd want to use up 2FTs bringing them in for one GW.

      For us with no WC left, a Newcastle defender is probably the better long-term choice taking fixtures and the potential DGW into account.

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    4. JBG
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Sticking with only Thiaw. Attackers will probably be more knackered. Having to chase lose balls or attempted through balls that go out of play :P.

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  4. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 47 mins ago

    All this talk about whether Haaland is a sell or not... Semenyo literally got dropped in a game they needed to win well and Doku looked great in his absence, as he did prior to his injury. The conversation might need to look wider at City players. Everyone doubted Semenyos minutes when he joined but there was little competition at the time for a place. Might need to revisit those doubts

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  5. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    For this GW only

    A Andersen Enzo
    B Van Hecke Wilson

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  6. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 31 mins ago

    UCL fantasy
    Will you keep Kvara(c) 22 pts or switch to Kane?

    Thanks

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    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      they'll surely rest Kane?

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 46 mins ago

        Kane will defo start. I’m 99.9% certain.

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      I'm sticking

      Do you expect Kane to start? Have only one blank, so need to make a choice here.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 43 mins ago

        Yes I expect Kane to start. He would’ve started against Bayer04 but the teak fell in love with Jackson again after scoring vs Atalanta. The red card at the weeken md doesn’t help his case. Kane is in the xi in my opinion.

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      2. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 42 mins ago

        22 pts ain’t ugly. I will keep as well.

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    3. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      Jackson will start today, Kane will be rested

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        Almost every prediction site with Kane benched. I still think he starts but definitely not worth risking the armband on.

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    4. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Keep

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thanks. I’m keeping.

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  7. Mayor of Flair
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 29 mins ago

    Newcastle and Chelsea likely to double in GW33?

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4611210/what-we-know-so-far-about-blank-and-double-gameweeks-this-season

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      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 56 mins ago

        Thanks

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  8. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 28 mins ago

    What moves do you recommend?

    2FT, 0.1 ITB. WC already used. Planning BB33 & FH34.

    A. Richards -> Andersen/Van Den Berg
    B. Haaland -> Bowen & then Rogers -> Salah for GW32
    C. Semenyo -> Wirtz
    D. Semenyo -> Gordon

    Dubravka
    Virgil Richards Hill Rodon
    Bruno(c) Rogers MGW Wilson
    J.Pedro Thiago

    Raya Haaland Gabriel Semenyo

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    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      I have the exact same four subs and so far have sold Raya for Leno.

      I may WC straight after but probably won't buy Raya back, with Gabriel. I will probably get rid ognHaaland for the last few games also. so may as well swap him for a striker, maybe Jimenez but again only for one match.

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      I would only be considering these moves if I still had a WC, or 4/5 FTs banked to reverse the transfer(s) if required.

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  9. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    7 hours, 23 mins ago

    A) Semenyo to Gordon
    B) Esteve to Andersen
    C) Esteve to Thiaw
    I have (hopefully 11) so perhaps I just roll.

    Dubravka
    VVD Kayode Esteve
    Bruno Mbeumo Dango KDH
    Ekitike Thiago Pedro
    (Roefs Semenyo Gabriel Lacroix)

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Assuming you have no WC left, I'd either roll or do C.

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      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        6 hours ago

        Have all chips left....

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        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 8 mins ago

          B or C I think as double Burnley def is not ideal.

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  10. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    If the GW31 is blank...

    Keep and play:
    1) Rayan
    2) Enzo

    Get and play:
    A) Gordon
    B) MGW
    C) Thiago
    D) Bowen

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    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      1
      A

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      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        I'm more set on Enzo now tbh, Rayan been super poor pick

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        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          There's your answer then

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  11. lekalatch
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    For someone who doesn’t know all the conditions properly, with WC played already, what are the pros and cons of playing FH in 33 or in 34?
    I have FH and TC left.

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    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      depends on your team. Most people would build a team to bench boost in 33 when more teams are likely to double, and then FH in 34

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    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      save as many transfers as you can because we dont know what the doubles and blanks are yet

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  12. hoganzo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thinking of a -4 to do Haaland/Rogers/Mainoo > Bowen/Gordon/Wilson.

    No WC, but could do Ekitike back to Haaland for GW33.

    Alternatively, I could keep Rogers (boooooo) for his upcoming fixtures and take out Semenyo instead.

    Who to lose?

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Haha held Rogers all this time then selling him for a hit the week you need him, do it, guarantee he hauls!

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      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Just like he hauled when I sold 2 GWs for KDH, who got me 9pts

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          Gws ago*

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      2. hoganzo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Maybe I'll put a bet on him to score. Then at least I'll get something out of him, other than high blood pressure.

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  13. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    Haaland > Pedro?

    Last night put me off to be honest

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Haaland could easily haul this blank GW

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      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        It's funny because Haaland could still outscore Pedro

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      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        You jest, but isn't there actually a chance the City games gets added into this gameweek after the deadline? Sure I read that somewhere.

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 40 mins ago

          Just people talking about it here, no? No actual talk about it from "correct" sources.

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 33 mins ago

            "I now think there's around a 5% chance that Man City and Palace don't Blank in GW31, and if that happens then it should be announced [Friday 20th March]."

            Just saw Crellin said this. Knowing the Prem, they'd probably leave the announcement til last minute, so I think it's probably worth starting any City players you may have.

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            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              5 hours, 28 mins ago

              Meh got rid of Haaland GW30 for Thiago, paid off

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            2. Captain Mal
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 21 mins ago

              Palace beating Larnaca would confirm the blank. If they go out, however, there's a small chance the game is included in GW31.

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    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Didn’t like it last week, still don’t now

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  14. tbos83
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    Could someone pls list the teams that are likely to double in gw33? I'm so confused

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      From Ben Crellin

      https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HDJtVH0XEAERBz5?format=png&name=small

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  15. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 50 mins ago

    Due to poor planning I've been forced into a wildcard this week. How does this look:

    Dubravka (Raya)
    VVD, Thiaw, Andersen (Senesi, Gabriel)
    Bruno, Szboz, Gordon, Wilson (Dango)
    JP, Thiago, Bowen

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    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Wouldn't get Andersen or VVD on a WC

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      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        why not?

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        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          Fulham fixtures are terrible

          Liverpool cannot defend

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          1. mcsteely
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            4 hours, 48 mins ago

            100% fair

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    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      In a suboptimal situation I think you have a few bases covered there

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    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      What does a WC32 look like? Would try to balance it up more with that unless you have lots of FTs.

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      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        I hear you! I wish I knew what a WC32 would look like but a lot of that will depend on the FA cup QF results

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        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          4 hours, 45 mins ago

          WC32 is likely DGW33 probable doublers so Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton, Arsenal and Bruno as a single GWer.
          As you can see, your WC team will be very different after a decent GW in 31.

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  16. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Got my wildcard left (probably 32) and 2FTs. I’m minded to roll as I have 12 players. What would you do?

    A) Roll
    B) Kadioglu for a second Fulham defender
    C) Dubravka to Leno

    2FT 1.4ITB

    Dubravka
    Andersen VVD Kadioglu
    BrunoF Mbeumo Wilson Dango Garner
    Ekitike Thiago

    Raya** Esteve Haaand** Gabriel**

    Cheers!

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    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      That transfer can be put to more use down the line than for a one week punt, where the upside is only really 4 clean sheet points. Roll

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Nice one, thanks. That’s what my instinct is telling me too

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    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Would want at least 4 extra points when using a FT this week. Works much better if you were short players.

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks. Agree

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  17. dansmith1985
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    A)Take a -4 to get 10 players for this GW
    B)Play FH

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      A or C (roll)

      Rather A if an attacker.

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    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      I guess the real question is how many of the 9 make the FH team?
      Would really try to avoid FH31 though as FH33 or FH34 is probably a much better use.

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  18. CheesyGonzalez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    Best mid or att for a 1 week punt?

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      https://rate-my-team.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/players/?&team=0&position=0&maxval=0&minval=0&order=0&first=31&last=31

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Salah being in the bronze medal position tells me RMT needs some TLC.

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  19. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    which one please. have 5 FTs and 10 starters atm. dont want to use more than 2 transfers. No WC

    A) Haaland and Enzo ---> Ekitike and Palmer

    B) Semenyo ----> Gordon

    C) Guehi ----> Hall

    D) Guehi and Semenyo ----> Hall and Gordon (bench alderete)

    not a big fan of enzo and if chelsea do get a dgw id want palmer over him eventually, which is why A is an option

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    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      B

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Sorry, meant to say C!

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    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      c

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