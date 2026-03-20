Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 31 Scout Picks: Gordon in Newcastle triple-up

20 March 2026 204 comments
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We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Blank Gameweek 31 ahead of Friday’s deadline.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 31 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL notes: Howe on Pope's injury + Ramsdale's league debut 2

Three of our Scout Squad pundits selected Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m) as the best goalkeeper option for Blank Gameweek 31. Sunderland come to St James’ Park with just eight goals in 15 away matches this season, the second-fewest in the division. If they do find the net in the Tyne-Wear derby, the fact Ramsdale has received a save point in each of his last two outings could come in handy.

DEFENDERS

FPL notes: van Dijk 17-pointer, Alderete, Cash + van Hecke injury latest

Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) is our chosen representative from a Liverpool defence that has kept three clean sheets in their last five away matches. The Dutch centre-back also carries plenty of points potential at the other end of the pitch: he’s delivered four attacking returns since the turn of the year. Just one other defender has had more big chances in that period, too. Additionally, van Dijk has banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 40% of his away games in 2025/26.

The only defender ranked above van Dijk for big chances in 2026 is Newcastle United’s Malick Thiaw (£5.1m). His threat in the opposition box has already seen him score five times in all competitions this season, while he’s also delivered DefCon points in four of the last five Gameweeks. At home to a blunt Sunderland attack, albeit in a fierce Tyne-Wear derby, there was never any doubt that Thiaw would be in the Scout Picks.

Rounding off the picks at the back is budget defender Joachim Andersen (£4.6m). Clean sheets look difficult to predict in Blank Gameweek 31, but on paper, Fulham just about look like favourites to shut out the opposition. Notably, all six of the Cottagers’ clean sheets this season have come against teams currently in the bottom half of the table. Andersen is a DefCon magnet, too, having produced extra points in 17 of his 27 starts.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL notes: Ekitike injury latest + another Wilson return   1
 

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204 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    28 mins ago

    Make this transfers sense?

    A) Guehi -> van Dijk
    B) Timber -> Thiaw
    C) Rice -> Szoboszlai/Gordon
    D) Haaland -> Bowen

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      For free Yay

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      This

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  2. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who to sell ?
    A- Rice
    B- Semenyo

    Who to get ?
    A- Gordon
    B- Sozbo

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      AA

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  3. Abaddon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    2 FT. Got wc, fh and bb left

    A) Rice to Wilson save one ft
    B) A + Ndiaye/KDH to Gordon

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

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  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who to get for Chalobah?

    A) VVD
    B) Andersen
    C) Thiaw

    Bench Hill or Senesi?

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  5. GC123
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Afternoon guys. Could do with some advice

    Dubravka
    Hill Keane VDV
    Mbeumo BrunoF Garner Wilson
    Thiago Kroupi Jr

    10 starters

    Raya Gabriel Munoz Rice Haaland

    2 FT £0.5M ITB

    1. Munoz > Thiaw and start Kroupi Jr (roll 1 FT)
    2. Munoz + Mbeumo > Thiaw + Gordon
    3. Munoz + Haaland > Bowen/JP/Ekitike (bench Kroupi Jr)

    Thanks in advance

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      3

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      1. GC123
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Thanks Jama. Which of the three would you go for please?

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        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Jp

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  6. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is this good to go?

    Dubravka (Henderson)
    Thiaw, van Dijk, Hill, Alderete (Gabriel)
    Wilson, Rogers, B. Fernandes (Rice) (Semenyo)
    Bowen, Joao Pedro, Thiago

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