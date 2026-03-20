FPL General’s Haaland-less Gameweek 31 team reveal

With Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before Friday’s deadline.

While some Fantasy managers are wondering what to do with a certain misfiring Norwegian, FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, has been without Erling Haaland (£14.5m) all season!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 30 Review

The Troops were disappointing in Gameweek 30, managing a mere 50 points. That’s back-to-back red arrows, resulting in a ranking drop from 595k to 681k. It’s time to get back on track this weekend.

Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) made way for Elliot Anderson (£5.5m), who came in for a rare two-pointer. And only three players returned – captain Bruno Fernandes (£10.2m), Igor Thiago (£7.3m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m).

Unfortunately, super-sub James Hill (£4.2m) wasn’t required to come in.

Blank Gameweek 31 Team