Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

20 March 2026 91 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next 45 minutes.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

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You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

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91 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Start Dubravka or Verbruggen?

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    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Verb. LFC love a shot from distance. Should get save points

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    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd start Verbruggen.

      Likely both concede but he should make some saves and Brighton have been decent defensively of late. They're actually top for xGC over the last six GWs.

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    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks both

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  2. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    53 mins ago

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  3. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Get one until the end of season

    A. Thiaw
    B. Hall

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      I think A if money no issue

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        A is cheaper than B

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        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          Well then money isn't an issue!

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    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      A prolly more reliable/consistent for minutes

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  4. Effe
    • 15 Years
    50 mins ago

    Any news on Tarkowski?

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  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Captain Wilson or Bruno?

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    1. Effe
      • 15 Years
      46 mins ago

      I have gone for Bruno

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    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Really tempted by the former. But the latter is such a sure thing...

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    3. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Depends if you’re chasing I think. Chasing Wilson not chasing Bruno

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      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        27 mins ago

        M chasing so I think I have to cap Wilson.

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        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          Agreed same here

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  6. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Currently have 9 starters, 1FT, prolly WC32.

    a) Chalobah > Thiaw
    b) Rice > Gordon/Szobo
    c) both (-4), field 11 players

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Simple maths if your WC next week.

      Do Thiaw and Gordon/Szobo score more than 4 points? Probably yes. So the hit pays off over blanks.

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      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        I'll be making the FT.
        The simple maths question is: does the second player score more than 4 points?

        Other questions are:
        Which transfer is priority?
        Then, Gordon or Szobo

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        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          I'd still do it. Gordon

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    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      C

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  7. Tinmen
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Folks. Is it worst a hit to swap Kroupi to JPedro ?

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  8. Bobby_Baggio
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Afternoon all. G2G or make use of 2FT & 0.1m ITB somewhere? Start Rogers or Hill?

    Verbruggen
    VVD - Hill - Thiaw - Anderson
    Mbeumo - Wilson - Bruno(C) - Dango
    Thiago - Ekitike

    (Roefs) - Rogers - Haaland - Gab

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    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      GTG mate, decent team

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      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Cheers - start Hill over ROgers?

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  9. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which is the better transfer to get 11:

    Rice to Gordon
    Haaland to Bowen

    Or both?? (Have 2 FTs)

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    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      If you only need a transfer to get 11, I'd just do one.
      Probably R to G. Depends on the usual factors.

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  10. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is this good to go?

    Dubravka (Henderson)
    Thiaw, van Dijk, Hill, Alderete (Gabriel)
    Wilson, Rogers, B. Fernandes (Rice) (Semenyo)
    Bowen, Joao Pedro, Thiago

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    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Looks good

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  11. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    What game is most likely to be high scoring?

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    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Everton v Chelsea
      Spurs v Forest
      Tonight’s game too

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Fulham
      Bournemouth v Manchester United?
      Leeds v Brentford
      Possibly Newcastle

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  12. YoungPretender
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    A) Xhaka > Gordon (-4)
    B) Play Xhaka

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      b - derby day screamer incoming

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  13. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    If you've still got WC, FH and BB available are you planning to

    A) Hit WC this evening to maximise TV gains
    B) Hold off WC until DGW's are known then decide between WC GW32 or GW35
    C) WC GW35
    D) Other

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    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Easy B

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  14. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    Team is
    Roefs Dubravka
    Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Dango KDH
    Ekitike Thiago Pedro
    6.8itb, 1ft

    Have all chips remaining, but I'm not a fan of late WCs. Do you think 32 makes sense for my team?

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  15. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    21 mins ago

    I can get 8 players out with one free transfer. Crucially, these are 8 of the scout picks!

    Is it worth using a free hit to get 3 additional players? Namely Gordon, Andersen, Szoboszlai

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    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      8 feels low....

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      No

      But I would take 2 hits even and save the FH34 when there could still be 8 teams not playing

      Albeit I've taken my eyes off the virtual ball this week again

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    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      8 of the scout picks? Sorry for your red arrow...

      I don't think I would FH for 3 players unless you have a surefire chip strategy in mind. Maybe one hit for a midfielder and go with 9

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  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Ambiguous from Le Bris

    Decision time.

    On injured players: “A late assessment for them… they are working hard behind the scenes… it might be a pure medical decision and we won’t take unnecessary risks”

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    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      LeFee included? Any updates on him from anywhere?

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      1. Jokesy87
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Mentioned 4 long term injuries and said rest will have late assessment. So no idea

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        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Ok. Thanks

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      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        just now

        https://www.youtube.com/live/lnItwoFLOC4?si=HZ9BmU9yPB-cbUEm

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  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    David Moyes on Branthwaite and Tarkowski:

    "Both, hopefully, will be in and around the squad tomorrow."

    Both back in first team training

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  18. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hi

    Who would play out of

    Szobozial
    KDH

    Any ideas would be welcomes

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    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Szob

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  19. Jokesy87
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Hill VVD Andersen Mukiele
    Bruno Dango Mbuemo Wilson
    Ekitike Kroupi

    subs: Raya, Semenyo, gabriel Haaland

    A) G2G
    B) Mukiele > another defender
    C) Haaland + Kroupi > JPedro and Thiago and switch to 3-4-3 (2FT)
    D) Just Haaland to Jpedro or Thiago (1FT)

    2 FT in total

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      D

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  20. ENGLAND1966
      14 mins ago

      I have 2 transfers to get 11 players

      Rice & Haaland to Wilson & Raul/Pedro/richarlson?

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      1. Jokesy87
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Pedro

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    • OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Which 3 to get
      1. Gordon
      2. Ekitike
      3. Thiago
      4. VVD
      5. Richarlison

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      1. Jokesy87
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        2,3,4

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        1
        2
        3

        Don't over think it

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    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      2 FT and 2.3 ITB. Leaning towards FH33, WC34/35, BB35/36, TC36/37

      A - Munoz & Gud > Virgil & Thiaw
      B - Munoz & Gud > Virgil & Cash
      C - Other?

      Kelleher
      Andersen - (Gudmundson) - (Munoz)
      BrunoF - Cunha - Dango - KDH - Wilson
      Ekitike - Thiago

      Dub - (Haaland) - (Gabriel) - (Timber)

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      1. Jokesy87
        • 11 Years
        just now

        A

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    • Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Capt thiago or brunoF?

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      1. Jokesy87
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bruno F

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        1. Letsgo!
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Early game really should do that??

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          1. Jokesy87
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Good point, well made haha

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    • RogueBlood
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      What players would you bring in on a free hit or use my 3 FT?

      Dubravka
      VVD, Guehi, Senesi, Andersen
      Enzo, Fernandes, Wilson, Rice
      Ekitike, Haaland

      Verbruggen, Gabriel, Semenyo, Mane

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    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm probably going fairly template but without Thiago and on (c) Wilson, good enough?

      Dub
      VVD/Thiaw/Andersen
      BrunoF/Gordon/Enzo/HWilson(c)/Dango
      Ekitike/JPedro

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    • Steavn8k
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      So I need Mukiele to feature on sunday to field 11, which is uncertain. I have to take a -4 to take him out, which would have me bring in Thiaw. Worth it?

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