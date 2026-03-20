Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 31?

20 March 2026 8 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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Four different players were captained by over one million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 30, only the second time that has happened in 2025/26.

Our pick, Bruno Fernandes (£10.2m), was the big winner, and the only one of the four to return. The Portugal international recorded his sixth consecutive double-digit haul in home matches.

Attention now turns to Blank Gameweek 31, with usual suspect Erling Haaland (£14.5m), his Manchester City team-mate Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) and Arsenal’s resolute defence all without a fixture. With the many millions of Haaland backers looking for an alternative, is there a case to look beyond Fernandes? That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 31

In a result similar to Haaland’s early-season dominance, Fernandes boasts a clear lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. The in-form Manchester United talisman has picked up well over 50% of votes cast ahead of the Red Devils’ trip to Bournemouth. In the reverse fixture, Fernandes returned a 13-point haul.

In second and third spot are Harry Wilson (£6.0m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m), respectively. Both players blanked last time out but have been in brilliant recent form

Elsewhere, Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m) is the only other player to garner more than 5% support, currently sitting just ahead of Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) in the standings. The former scored in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, while Gordon notched a double-digit haul in Gameweek 30.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

8 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    12 mins ago

    Play Kroupi or take hit for Thiago?

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    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends on WC strategy. If you are WC32 then I wouldnt take a hit unless there is any early team news suggesting kroupi doesnt start. If no WC and you want thiago for a few games then it might be worth a hit.

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      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Got WC. Thanks for your thoughts.

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  2. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sigh, Salah out of the game tomorrow

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      just now

      - Arne slot

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  3. Toplad
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which one:

    A) Rogers > Wilson
    B) Rogers > Gordon
    C) Hold (Maybe Rogers explodes)

    Thanks !

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  4. cutch
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    What's the general consensus for Guehi and Semenyo replacements for this GW?

    I was thinking of:
    Guehi > Thiaw
    Semenyo > Gordon

    Yes, 2 Newcastle players. Is that a bad idea?

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  5. BR510
      just now

      Team in a shambles... What do I even do?
      Kelleher Darlow
      Konate Konsa Alderete Hill Gabriel
      Salah Bruno Semenyo Dango Rayan
      Haaland Thiago Barnes
      3ft 0.2itb

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    • Bobby_Baggio
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Morning all. G2G or make use of 2FT & 0.1m ITB somewhere? Roefs out?

      Verbruggen
      VVD - Hill - Thiaw - Anderson
      Mbeumo - Wilson - Bruno(C) - Dango
      Thiago - Ekitike

      (Roefs) - Rogers - Haaland - Gab

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