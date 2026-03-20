Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 31?

Four different players were captained by over one million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 30, only the second time that has happened in 2025/26.

Our pick, Bruno Fernandes (£10.2m), was the big winner, and the only one of the four to return. The Portugal international recorded his sixth consecutive double-digit haul in home matches.

Attention now turns to Blank Gameweek 31, with usual suspect Erling Haaland (£14.5m), his Manchester City team-mate Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) and Arsenal’s resolute defence all without a fixture. With the many millions of Haaland backers looking for an alternative, is there a case to look beyond Fernandes? That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

In a result similar to Haaland’s early-season dominance, Fernandes boasts a clear lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. The in-form Manchester United talisman has picked up well over 50% of votes cast ahead of the Red Devils’ trip to Bournemouth. In the reverse fixture, Fernandes returned a 13-point haul.

In second and third spot are Harry Wilson (£6.0m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m), respectively. Both players blanked last time out but have been in brilliant recent form

Elsewhere, Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m) is the only other player to garner more than 5% support, currently sitting just ahead of Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) in the standings. The former scored in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, while Gordon notched a double-digit haul in Gameweek 30.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks