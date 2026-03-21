Brighton v Liverpool team news: Ekitike starts, Alisson out

Today’s lockdown-esque Premier League schedule sees four matches take place, each of them in different timeslots.

The first is Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool, which kicks off at a slightly delayed 12.45pm GMT due to a traffic accident.

TEAM NEWS

Despite the 63-hour turnaround between games, Liverpool boss Arne Slot has made just two changes from the 4-0 win over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

He’s had his hands forced with both of them, as Alisson and Mohamed Salah are out injured.

Giorgi Mamardashvili and Cody Gakpo come in for those two.

Joe Gomez is fit enough for bench duty.

Brighton’s team news is even more straightforward as Fabian Hurzeler goes unchanged from last weekend.

Kaoru Mitoma is back from injury and among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Milner, Gross; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Georginio, Baleba, Kostoulas, Boscagli, Mitoma, Ayari, De Cuyper, Veltman.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: