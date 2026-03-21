Dugout Discussion

Brighton v Liverpool team news: Ekitike starts, Alisson out

21 March 2026 106 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Today’s lockdown-esque Premier League schedule sees four matches take place, each of them in different timeslots.

The first is Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool, which kicks off at a slightly delayed 12.45pm GMT due to a traffic accident.

TEAM NEWS

Despite the 63-hour turnaround between games, Liverpool boss Arne Slot has made just two changes from the 4-0 win over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

He’s had his hands forced with both of them, as Alisson and Mohamed Salah are out injured.

Giorgi Mamardashvili and Cody Gakpo come in for those two.

Joe Gomez is fit enough for bench duty.

Brighton’s team news is even more straightforward as Fabian Hurzeler goes unchanged from last weekend.

Kaoru Mitoma is back from injury and among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Milner, Gross; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Georginio, Baleba, Kostoulas, Boscagli, Mitoma, Ayari, De Cuyper, Veltman.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Brighton Liverpool
price change predictions
106 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Autopick was offering up Gomes as a set of limited transfers yesterday

    His form continues

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  2. JBG
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Well done Brighton, go on and smash them now

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  3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Has Eki gone off?

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    1. Brazooka
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, subbed of at 8 mins

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    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

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      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        just now

        just excellent

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    3. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Injured and subbed out at the 8th minute.

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  4. SM001
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Why is VVD in my team again?

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fear!!

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Welcome back Timber
      VVD a failed experiment

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  5. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    And there goes the clean sheet.

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  6. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    LiverPure trash

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  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    4 points in three GWs for Ekitike, yuck
    At least his price has gone up 0.4m in that time!

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Literally the only thing he's been good for.

      Never known a player to promise so much, deliver so little and be so hyped every week.

      Can't wait to be rid

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  8. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    who else had VVD for whole of first half, sold him before he started scoring, then got him back for the blanks again?

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Me !

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  9. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    my season is pretty much over, cursed season this has been!

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  10. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Not sure why I started Dubravka over Verbruggen this GW. Must've been the whiskey.

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  11. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Went Hall over Virgil, looking good so far.

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Never wanted VVD, they've been trash atb

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah had a bit of FOMO

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Thx for letting us know

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        NP

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    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I benched van dijk on my FH Lmaoooo

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  12. el polako
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    2 games and 2 points from Ekitike.
    Consistent.

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's matched Haaland since I brought him in

      Time to switch back

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      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah.
        But beating him in points per million.

        Thats a success story.

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  13. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    v dijk owners mudded. Love to see it!

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      You just have low expectations from life mate.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Like your mom

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        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          just now

          What a kid XD

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  14. F4L
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    slot gets no luck. plays this set up vs marseille, does well, goes to bournemouth and frimpong injured straight away. same vs gala and then salah + eki injured straight away.

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    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      "No luck" gimmick for a manager that spent £446m this summer

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      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        just now

        when you twice move to a new set up and necessary cogs in that machine get injured immediately (and their backs ups are out bradley/isak), seems pretty unlucky

        regardless of anything else surrounding that

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      They barely had any injuries last season compared with the teams that could challenge them and pretty much had a free run at the league

      Slot’s in fact lucky that he got to use Klopp’s team

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  15. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Didn’t (c) Bruno, VVD CS gone, Ekitike gone, perfect…

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  16. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    van dijk on my bench because I knew! 😆

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Will you fap to that today?

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  17. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Szobo Range

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  18. Moon Dog
      just now

      I hope Liverpool lose to City in the FA Cup so I can be done with their players for the season

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      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Aye

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