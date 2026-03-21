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Everton v Chelsea team news: Tarkowski starts

21 March 2026 64 comments
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Everton v Chelsea continues the steady dribble of Premier League football on Saturday.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

The big team news for the hosts is that James Tarkowski starts after missing out last weekend due to injury.

His inclusion prompts a reshuffle: Jake O’Brien moves to right-back, James Garner to midfield and Tim Iroegbunam to the bench.

The Toffees are otherwise unchanged.

Another Everton centre-half who missed out in Gameweek 30, Jarrad Branthwaite, is among the substitutes.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior makes three changes from the 3-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

One is enforced as Trevoh Chalobah is out for six weeks with an ankle injury. Wesley Fofana replaces him.

Malo Gusto recovers from illness and comes in for Mamadou Sarr, while Romeo Lavia ousts Andrey Santos in midfield.

Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez, as expected, are in Rosenior’s line-up following their early withdrawals on Tuesday.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Branthwaite, Röhl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Lavia, Palmer, Enzo, Neto, Pedro.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Garnacho, Delap.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Brighton Liverpool Fulham Burnley Tarkowski starts
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64 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Palmer and Pedro turn up please

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      They’ve done that bit already!

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        This is true 🙂

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    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      1-0 Everton. Dewsbury-Hall.

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I have him too so wouldn’t be the worst

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  2. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    We, the J Pedro non-owners, bracing for impact one last time before WC !

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      If Chelsea are playing in the black kit he tends to play well

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      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Evertonian for a day. Let's go

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    2. Josh.E
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Pedro is a rank killer today, am in hiding.

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    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      No Pedro, no Thiago, fearing the worst

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      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        Pedro and Thiago. Fearing the worst.

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  3. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Any chance Esteve gets one more DC added 🙂

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  4. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Does anyone else wish the season through the summer?

    Eg started in say Jan rather than August?

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    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      No.

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Man would live footy throughout height of summer, always seems better with more goas

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          Love goals

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  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Need hatricks from Palmer and Pedro.

    Possible?

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      It’s possible yes

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    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Last time I can recall a PL side had two hat tricks for the same side was Arsenal v Southampton about 2002/03 when it was Robert Pires and Jermaine Pennant scoring

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Think Haaland and Foden did it 3 years ago

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          Against Man United

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        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ah yeah good shout

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  6. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    ICE COLD!!!

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  7. HD7
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Why does Bruno have an assist on Fantasy when officially he doesnt?
    Stuart Atteell level of consistency or what?

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Because it’s BS

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    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Because of the rules.

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    3. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      34 mins ago

      What’s official?

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      1. HD7
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Bruno doesnt have an assist

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  8. TOLV TUMS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best Eki replacement?

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    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Have Thiago and JP

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        18 mins ago

        Welbeck.

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    2. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Kroupi

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    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      Guiu

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  9. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Dubravka could've saved that pen and saved my season, but he didn't. These are the people that live amongst us in our societies.

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      They are the people our parents warned us about. The people who grinned themselves to death 😉

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  10. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Good start from Chelsea

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  11. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Caicedo wtaf was that

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  12. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Sanchez liability

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think he captained Beto

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  13. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Sanchez 😮

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  14. JBG
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Wouldn't mind a 0-0 here or 1-0 to Everton with a KDH goal

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Need Everton CS to bust

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      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        No you don't, hush you

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  15. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Chelsea slow & asleep so far

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Means a Chelsea G then lol

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  16. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Enzo what are you doing?

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  17. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would have liked a CS from one of Andersen/VVD, but i guess i'm content with double DC instead.

    Ekitike purchase has been a total flop however.

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  18. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    So HWilson would be on the same points as Bruno if not for that bs "assist" lol

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would be could be should be…isn’t

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Perfectly good fantasy assist.

      So Bruno would have outscored Wilson by 9 points had it not been for the poor penalty decision by the ref and Var

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  19. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Beto G

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Chalo CS busted

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Luckily for him, he’s not playing

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        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I know boys...

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      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Injured

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Garner A

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  20. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Garner isn’t KDH, that won’t do at all at all

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  21. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Damn KDH assisting assister.

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  22. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    That’s not KDH

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  23. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Pickford saves Enzo

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  24. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    T-Rex massive Save

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  25. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    just now

    KDH owner but still got to admire that pass from Garner

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  26. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Palmer not happy

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  27. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Chelsea managers should be building the team around Palmer.

    Great talent being wasted on the pitch and in my FPL team.

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