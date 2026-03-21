Everton v Chelsea team news: Tarkowski starts

Everton v Chelsea continues the steady dribble of Premier League football on Saturday.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

The big team news for the hosts is that James Tarkowski starts after missing out last weekend due to injury.

His inclusion prompts a reshuffle: Jake O’Brien moves to right-back, James Garner to midfield and Tim Iroegbunam to the bench.

The Toffees are otherwise unchanged.

Another Everton centre-half who missed out in Gameweek 30, Jarrad Branthwaite, is among the substitutes.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior makes three changes from the 3-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

One is enforced as Trevoh Chalobah is out for six weeks with an ankle injury. Wesley Fofana replaces him.

Malo Gusto recovers from illness and comes in for Mamadou Sarr, while Romeo Lavia ousts Andrey Santos in midfield.

Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez, as expected, are in Rosenior’s line-up following their early withdrawals on Tuesday.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto.



Subs: Travers, Patterson, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Branthwaite, Röhl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Lavia, Palmer, Enzo, Neto, Pedro.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Garnacho, Delap.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: