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Newcastle v Sunderland team news: Thiaw, Mukiele, Reinildo + Le Fee subs

22 March 2026 330 comments
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The Tyne-Wear derby kicks off the action on Sunday, with Newcastle United hosting Sunderland at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side lost the reverse fixture 1-0 and come into this clash after Wednesday’s heavy defeat to Barcelona. They have, however, beaten Manchester United and Chelsea in consecutive Gameweeks.

As for Sunderland, they have only one win in their last six Premier League matches.

Kick-off is scheduled for 12pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Malick Thiaw drops to the bench for Newcastle, as Eddie Howe makes two changes from the side that lost in midweek.

Sandro Tonali misses out completely after going off injured in the Nou Camp.

In come Sven Botman and Nick Woltemade.

Anthony Gordon presumably starts up front, with Woltemade in midfield.

Sunderland’s only change from Gameweek 30 is an enforced one.

Luke O’Nien comes into the side in place of the injured Dan Ballard, who is not in the matchday squad.

Robin Roefs is also out for the visitors.

Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo Mandava and Enzo Le Fee are all named among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Trippier, Botman, Burn, Hall, Ramsey, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes, Gordon

Subs: Pope, Wissa, Thiaw, Osula, Livramento, J Murphy, Willock, A Murphy, Neave

Sunderland XI: Ellborg, Geertruida, O’Nien, Alderete, Hume, Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki, Rigg, Talbi, Brobbey

Subs: Moore, Reinildo, Cirkin, Mukiele, Le Fee, H Jones, J Jones, Mayenda, Isidor

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Newcastle v Sunderland team news: Thiaw, Mukiele, Reinildo + Le Fee subs 1
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330 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    brobbey taking his shirt off earned gordon a point

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    1. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      To get a Derby winner like this, understandably he should have taken off jersey

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        They need to co-opt him into the police escort next

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  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Never been happier to have a captain 0 pointer!! FTM

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Congrats!

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  3. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    (G)ordon you did me proud G!

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  4. wowo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Happy to have Andersen instead of Thiaw despite no Gordon

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  5. F4L
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    the teams fighting for 8th want it more than the team fighting for top 5

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      sunderland are ahead of newcastle now

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      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        yeah, sunderland back in that race now. like brighton looked out of it , then 4 wins in 5

        chelsea/liverpool/villa all checked out

        tough league this year

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  6. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Alderete ends up with 9 Defcons

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  7. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Last chance Saloon for Rogers...

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Wasn't that gameweek 23?

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Somehow still stuck in my team...

        or actually not, already removed on WC

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        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          I've still got him 2

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  8. FantasyTony
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Went Dalot over Thiaw. In dreamland.

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  9. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Thiawking hell

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  10. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    47 points behind the ML leader now. Need some lucky breaks. A LeFee assist would have helped.

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  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Newcastle are woeful without Bruno and Tonali. No midfield.

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  12. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Thiaw being on the pitch for both goals isn't great, as a new owner without a WC

    If he doesn't start vs Palace, he'll have to go for Timber

    Annoying, really. He'd been a starter since GW5. Nice fixtures too, with FH34 planned

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    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      I can’t believe I ditched Tark for him!!!

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        I also did that
        As part of a -4 !

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        1. JohnnyB10
          • 1 Year
          just now

          For a hit I know it hurts! At least I had free transfers, but lost value in Tark ( 5.5-5.7).

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  13. JohnnyB10
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Any Brobbey owners here? I kept him even when he fell to 5.3 from 5.5, and that’s how you repay an owner with patience 🙂

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  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thiaw matched Timber

    Needed the goal

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  15. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Anyone out there playing Telegraph Fantasy Football ?
    If so Bruno out for Bowen gives you a 3 for 0
    Bowen plays 3 games (2 PL & one F.A.Cup) before Bruno plays again .

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  16. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Need a Rogers hattie to save my season.

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