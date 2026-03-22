Newcastle v Sunderland team news: Thiaw, Mukiele, Reinildo + Le Fee subs

The Tyne-Wear derby kicks off the action on Sunday, with Newcastle United hosting Sunderland at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side lost the reverse fixture 1-0 and come into this clash after Wednesday’s heavy defeat to Barcelona. They have, however, beaten Manchester United and Chelsea in consecutive Gameweeks.

As for Sunderland, they have only one win in their last six Premier League matches.

Kick-off is scheduled for 12pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Malick Thiaw drops to the bench for Newcastle, as Eddie Howe makes two changes from the side that lost in midweek.

Sandro Tonali misses out completely after going off injured in the Nou Camp.

In come Sven Botman and Nick Woltemade.

Anthony Gordon presumably starts up front, with Woltemade in midfield.

Sunderland’s only change from Gameweek 30 is an enforced one.

Luke O’Nien comes into the side in place of the injured Dan Ballard, who is not in the matchday squad.

Robin Roefs is also out for the visitors.

Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo Mandava and Enzo Le Fee are all named among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Trippier, Botman, Burn, Hall, Ramsey, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes, Gordon

Subs: Pope, Wissa, Thiaw, Osula, Livramento, J Murphy, Willock, A Murphy, Neave

Sunderland XI: Ellborg, Geertruida, O’Nien, Alderete, Hume, Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki, Rigg, Talbi, Brobbey

Subs: Moore, Reinildo, Cirkin, Mukiele, Le Fee, H Jones, J Jones, Mayenda, Isidor

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: