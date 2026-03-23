Women’s Champions League Fantasy (WUCL) Matchday 9 team reveal

The Matchday 9 deadline for UEFA Women’s Champions League Fantasy season is almost here.

In this article, our expert @Schurrle_FWSL reveals his team selection.

READ MORE: What to look out for before the FPL Gameweek 32 deadline

After another month-long break, the Women’s Champions League returns this week with a huge set of fixtures.

The quarter-finals bring a London derby, an El Clásico Femenino, and a clash between Wolfsburg and OL Lyonnes – a tie set to equal the record for the most played fixture in UEFA women’s club history.

With unlimited transfers available heading into the final eight, here’s how my team shapes up ahead of Tuesday’s deadline:

TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPERS

With finite transfers between the quarter-finals and semi-finals, my plan is to select two goalkeepers who not only have a strong chance of progressing but also sit on opposite sides of the bracket.

For now, I’ve gone with Christiane Endler (€5.4m) from Lyon and Ena Mahmutovic (€4.9m) from Bayern. Both sides are favourites to progress from their ties and offer some of the strongest clean sheet potential outside of Barcelona.

The alternative would be an Arsenal and Barcelona pairing. However, my lack of confidence in predicting Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper puts me off for now. That said, Hannah Hampton (€6.0m) could easily come into consideration.

DEFENDERS

I’m once again backing OL Lyonnes with a defensive double-up alongside Christiane Endler.

Wendie Renard (€6.1m) is a straightforward pick. She’s delivered double-digit returns in each of her last three Champions League matches, with consistently strong ball recovery numbers. Her attacking threat adds even more appeal, especially given her role as Lyon’s penalty taker.

Similarly, Selma Bacha (€5.5m) has showcased her attacking potential this season, registering two assists and a goal during the league phase. While a defensive triple-up does carry some risk if Lyon concede, it’s reassuring that both defenders offer multiple routes to points.

Another player with multiple avenues to returns is Maya Le Tissier (€5.8m). The English international is currently the second-highest scoring player in the game this season, thanks to Manchester United’s solid defence, her consistent ball recoveries, and her penalty in Matchday 1.

A Barcelona double-up of Ona Batlle (€6.1m) and Irene Paredes (€5.7m) completes my back line. The three-time Women’s Champions League winners arguably have the best clean sheet odds this week, and both defenders recorded at least six ball recoveries in half of their league stage matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Mariona Caldentey (€8.0m) is my first pick from Tuesday’s London derby. Like many of my defensive selections, she offers multiple routes to points, including penalties, ball recoveries, and Player of the Match potential – even without a direct attacking return.

Jule Brand (€6.6m) is my Lyon midfield option. The winger faces her former club following her summer departure and has a strong opportunity to exploit a defence that has conceded the most goals among the quarter-finalists this season. While I’m not completely confident in her minutes, we’ll have Lyon’s line-up ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, which will guide my final decision.

With Aitana Bonmatí still sidelined through injury, Alexia Putellas (€10.2m) and Vicky López (€8.0m) stand out as the key midfield pairing from last year’s runners-up. Neither requires much justification — Alexia Putellas remains one of the best players in the world, while Vicky López has impressed in Bonmatí’s absence.

Francisca Nazareth (€8.8m) could be an exciting differential if I gain confidence in her starting, especially given her one per cent ownership.

With Klara Bühl potentially still unavailable for Bayern, I’ve opted for Linda Dallmann (6.5m) as a low-owned pick. Operating from the right wing, she’s in excellent form, with six goal contributions across her last five appearances. That said, a move to opponent standout Jess Park (€7.5m) is very tempting.

FORWARDS

With so many premium options in attack, narrowing it down to just three has been a challenge.

With seven goals in eight matches, Alessia Russo (€10.6m) currently leads the competition as its top scorer. While Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea is difficult to call, Russo faces an injury-hit defence she’s already scored against at the Emirates earlier this season. Her 68% ownership also makes her a valuable rank protector.

Melchie Dumornay (€6.3m) remains exceptional value for her price. She’s already proven herself as a big-game player, returning in matches against three of the quarter-finalists during the league phase, and could be a strong captaincy option for Tuesday.

Ewa Pajor (€10.5m) is my Barcelona forward of choice. While she may not have looked as explosive as expected during the league phase, she still delivered four goals in four starts and currently boasts 20 goal involvements in 18 Liga F matches.

It’s also difficult to ignore her teammate Clàudia Pina (€8.5m), whose expected goal numbers were outstanding throughout the league phase.