Fantasy EFL Gameweek 35: Expert team reveals

It’s time for our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 35 team reveals. Four teams across League One and League Two double this week.

Our panel showcase their squads, the differentials they’re targeting, and the captaincy choices that could define the round.

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In goal, I’m going with Brad Young . He has a really nice fixture against an Accrington side that have created very little recently. It’s a good opportunity for a clean sheet. The upside is clear.

. He has a really nice fixture against an Accrington side that have created very little recently. It’s a good opportunity for a clean sheet. The upside is clear. At the back, I’ve gone with Omar Sowunmi and Connor Taylor . Sowunmi feels like the standout this week. His attacking threat, combined with a strong clean sheet fixture, gives him multiple routes to points. He also offers bonus potential. Taylor also makes the cut. He has one of the best clean sheet odds this week, which is hard to ignore. His aerial threat adds another layer of upside. That always makes a difference in these kinds of fixtures.

and . Sowunmi feels like the standout this week. His attacking threat, combined with a strong clean sheet fixture, gives him multiple routes to points. He also offers bonus potential. Taylor also makes the cut. He has one of the best clean sheet odds this week, which is hard to ignore. His aerial threat adds another layer of upside. That always makes a difference in these kinds of fixtures. In midfield, Lewis Wing is the obvious pick. He should tick along nicely again in a favourable fixture. Returns feel likely. Alongside him is Caolan Boyd-Munce . He offers a really strong floor and could easily deliver an attacking return against a side sitting bottom of the league. The matchup suits him.

is the obvious pick. He should tick along nicely again in a favourable fixture. Returns feel likely. Alongside him is . He offers a really strong floor and could easily deliver an attacking return against a side sitting bottom of the league. The matchup suits him. Up front, I’m backing Dom Ballard and Kyle Wootton . Both are top strikers and are up against weakened defences this week and the potential is there for both.

and . Both are top strikers and are up against weakened defences this week and the potential is there for both. Wootton takes the armband. It’s a lovely home fixture, and he offers a strong differential captain compared to Wing, who will likely be the popular choice.

For team picks, I’ve gone with Bromley and Wycombe. Both, in my opinion, have the best fixtures this week to pick up wins.

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Conor Ripley comes into this week in strong defensive form, with his side consistently limiting high-quality chances. That naturally boosts his clean sheet potential. He also averages a solid number of saves per game, so even if he concedes, returns of 3–5 points remain very achievable. With a crucial matchup against Fleetwood ahead, motivation should be high as they look to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive.

comes into this week in strong defensive form, with his side consistently limiting high-quality chances. That naturally boosts his clean sheet potential. He also averages a solid number of saves per game, so even if he concedes, returns of 3–5 points remain very achievable. With a crucial matchup against Fleetwood ahead, motivation should be high as they look to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive. At the back, Omar Sowunmi looks like the standout option this week. He offers a strong combination of clean sheet potential and attacking threat, particularly from set pieces, where he is a major aerial presence. He’s already shown goal involvement this season and continues to rank highly for defensive actions, giving him both a strong floor and a high ceiling.

looks like the standout option this week. He offers a strong combination of clean sheet potential and attacking threat, particularly from set pieces, where he is a major aerial presence. He’s already shown goal involvement this season and continues to rank highly for defensive actions, giving him both a strong floor and a high ceiling. Alongside him, Oliver Casey is more of a steady pick but still very viable given the situation. Blackpool are fighting to avoid relegation, which should bring increased intensity and defensive focus. That makes Casey a key player here. While his attacking threat is limited, his importance boosts his chances of minutes, defensive returns, and bonus.

is more of a steady pick but still very viable given the situation. Blackpool are fighting to avoid relegation, which should bring increased intensity and defensive focus. That makes Casey a key player here. While his attacking threat is limited, his importance boosts his chances of minutes, defensive returns, and bonus. In midfield, Lewis Wing stands out as the most reliable option. He is heavily involved in attacking play, offering both goal and assist potential, while also taking set pieces. His numbers for shots and chances created are consistently strong, giving him multiple routes to points and one of the highest ceilings this week.

stands out as the most reliable option. He is heavily involved in attacking play, offering both goal and assist potential, while also taking set pieces. His numbers for shots and chances created are consistently strong, giving him multiple routes to points and one of the highest ceilings this week. Oliver Norwood plays a slightly deeper role but still provides strong value through set pieces and involvement in build-up play. He regularly produces key passes and can contribute with assists, making him a consistent option who should tick along nicely.

plays a slightly deeper role but still provides strong value through set pieces and involvement in build-up play. He regularly produces key passes and can contribute with assists, making him a consistent option who should tick along nicely. There’s also appeal in Aaron Morley , who brings a slightly more attacking edge. He’s involved in set pieces and isn’t afraid to shoot from distance, with underlying numbers that support both goal and assist potential. That makes him a strong differential with a good ceiling.

, who brings a slightly more attacking edge. He’s involved in set pieces and isn’t afraid to shoot from distance, with underlying numbers that support both goal and assist potential. That makes him a strong differential with a good ceiling. Further forward, Ashley Fletcher is more of a high-risk, high-reward option. Recent form hasn’t been the strongest, but he continues to get into dangerous positions and has the potential to return against weaker opposition. The underlying involvement is there, so if things click, he could easily deliver.

is more of a high-risk, high-reward option. Recent form hasn’t been the strongest, but he continues to get into dangerous positions and has the potential to return against weaker opposition. The underlying involvement is there, so if things click, he could easily deliver. From a team perspective, Wycombe Wanderers look like one of the strongest picks this week. They combine defensive solidity with consistent attacking output, offering a great balance of clean sheet potential and attacking returns.

look like one of the strongest picks this week. They combine defensive solidity with consistent attacking output, offering a great balance of clean sheet potential and attacking returns. Meanwhile, Blackpool represent more of a differential option. There’s added risk due to inconsistency, but the upside is still clear. They continue to create chances, and with relegation pressure building, performances should carry extra urgency – something that could translate into points.

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In goal, I’ve gone with Grant Smith , who faces a poor Barrow side this week. It’s a strong fixture on paper and gives him a solid chance of a clean sheet.

, who faces a poor Barrow side this week. It’s a strong fixture on paper and gives him a solid chance of a clean sheet. At the back, Omar Sowunmi is included for his goal threat, and I like the defensive double-up with Smith in goal. Alongside him is Connor Taylor , who faces a Port Vale side that continue to struggle for both goals and creativity, making this another appealing clean sheet opportunity.

is included for his goal threat, and I like the defensive double-up with Smith in goal. Alongside him is , who faces a Port Vale side that continue to struggle for both goals and creativity, making this another appealing clean sheet opportunity. In midfield, Lewis Wing comes in for his consistency and multiple routes to points. He’s been reliable all season and should continue to tick along. Caolan Boyd-Munce also makes the cut, largely down to the fixture, which I really like, as well as the all-round contribution he offers.

comes in for his consistency and multiple routes to points. He’s been reliable all season and should continue to tick along. also makes the cut, largely down to the fixture, which I really like, as well as the all-round contribution he offers. Up front, Kyle Wootton will be included if he starts. He’s in great form and comes up against a Wimbledon side dealing with injuries, which could open things up. Alongside him is Dom Ballard , who faces an Exeter side that have looked poor recently and should allow plenty of chances.

will be included if he starts. He’s in great form and comes up against a Wimbledon side dealing with injuries, which could open things up. Alongside him is , who faces an Exeter side that have looked poor recently and should allow plenty of chances. For team selections, I’ve gone with Bromley , who play away to a struggling Barrow side, and Wycombe Wanderers , who host a Port Vale team sitting at the bottom of the table.

, who play away to a struggling Barrow side, and , who host a Port Vale team sitting at the bottom of the table. Captaincy lands on Omar Sowunmi.

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