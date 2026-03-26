FPL

Mohamed Salah: The story of an all-time FPL legend

26 March 2026 36 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Following Tuesday evening’s announcement that Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) will leave Liverpool at the end of this season, it’s time to begin a sentimental final stretch for the Egyptian.

The true GOAT of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is about to depart. So let’s celebrate his record-breaking, title-winning Anfield career.

SALAH STATS

­Is this the best Salah we’ve seen in FPL?

Currently on 2,216 FPL points thanks to 191 goals, 104 assists and 232 bonuses, Salah will end up behind just Wayne Rooney (2,338) and Frank Lampard (2,318) on the all-time list.

34 of these points took place at Chelsea, where he played just 564 league minutes across 2013/14 and 2014/15. On the scoresheet against Arsenal, he soon netted and assisted at home to Stoke City.

After being shifted to Serie A for a bit, he was brought to Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp for an initial £34m. And the rest is history….

SEASONPOINTSGOALSASSISTSRETURNSMINSPOINTS
PER 90		HAULS OF
10+ POINTS		BIGGEST TALLIES
2025/269756111,8284.78110
2024/253442918473,3699.191821, 18, 17, 16, 16, 15, 14, 14, 14
2023/242111812302,5577.43916, 16, 16, 15
2022/232391913323,2906.541021, 15, 14
2021/222652314372,7738.601024, 19, 18, 17, 15
2020/21231226283,0826.75620, 16, 15, 14
2019/202331910292,8867.27918, 16, 16, 15, 14
2018/192592212343,2627.15821, 19, 15, 15
2017/183033212442,9219.341529, 16, 15, 15, 14

The only player to exceed 300 FPL points in a season, he’s done this twice, never finishing below 211 in any of his eight previous campaigns.

Additionally, Salah’s 29-pointer at home to Watford in 2017/18 is the record score for a single match.

Last season’s Double Gameweek 24 reached the same total, one more than 2021/22’s Double Gameweek 26 versus Norwich City and Leeds United.

FAVOURITE FPL OPPONENTS

OPPONENTPOINTSMATCHESGOALSASSISTSHAULS OF
10+ POINTS
Manchester United13616 (average of 8.50)1364
Newcastle United13118 (average of 7.28)10104
West Ham United12717 (average of 7.47)1166

Certain groups of fans have a good reason to fear seeing Salah coming out of the tunnel. The 33-year-old particularly enjoys facing Manchester United, whom he’s visiting again in Gameweek 35.

Are there any opponents that Salah tends to struggle against?

Strangely, it’s Burnley. He’s scored just twice in 11 meetings with the Clarets. And he’ll also be disappointed at five goals from 16 Chelsea clashes.

SEASON-BY-SEASON

2017/18

However, the formation of an FPL legend began all the way back in 2017. Initially priced at a mere £9.0m by those at FPL Towers, his debut goal and assist at Watford were quickly repeated against Arsenal in Gameweek 3. The first two of 87 double-digit hauls (so far).

Managers got especially excited between Gameweeks 11 and 14, where the Egyptian scored seven times, contributing 51 points.

As mentioned, the reverse encounter with Watford created Fantasy history. And by the end of his first term on Merseyside, Salah was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year, also breaking Luis Suarez’s previous 295-point FPL record.

2018/19

Next up, a Champions League-winning campaign, where Liverpool finished second domestically despite accumulating 97 points. This amount would’ve won almost all other Premier League titles.

Salah only once bagged a bonus point in his first 15 matches, even though seven goals and five assists arrived. Yet a hat-trick versus Bournemouth began an eight-game festive spurt that included six double-digit scores.

Things then slowed down, and the Egyptian blanked in a 5-0 victory over Watford. But he did secure 19 points in Gameweek 36 against Huddersfield Town.

2019/20

Metrics

In a season hampered by Covid-19, Liverpool made it to 99 points and a first league title since 1990.

Although Salah saw another drop in FPL output, he, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were a devastating frontline to face.

He began by collecting 30 points across the first three outings, later peaking with an 18-pointer at Brighton and Hove Albion. There were also a couple of 16s at home to Watford and Southampton.

2020/21

Not wanting to rest on any laurels, Salah whacked out an opening day hat-trick when Liverpool beat Leeds 4-3.

Even more impressive was Gameweek 14 at Crystal Palace. Named as a substitute, he came on in the 57th minute, yet somehow found time to score twice, assist and deliver 16 points.

After this stunning blitz, the wide forward was goalless in his next six. But this ‘bad’ season still featured 22 goals and a final total of 231.

2021/22

Salah maintains excellent form, Klopp on rotation, Man Utd’s struggles: FPL notes from Liverpool’s win 2

By now, Gameweek 1 delights were becoming a speciality for Salah. This latest haul took place at Norwich, and the reverse Canaries contest was part of a 28-point Double Gameweek.

A spectacular run between Gameweeks 3 and 17 saw him end 15 consecutive matches with at least one attacking return, including seven goal-scoring shifts in a row. The pinnacle of this took place at Old Trafford, where he bagged a phenomenal hat-trick, assist and tally of 24.

It meant he reached 107 points by the end of Gameweek 9 – averaging just short of a dozen. Oh, and the home Man United meeting brought a further 19.

2022/23

In a slow start by his standards, Salah naturally delivered big on the opening weekend, away to Fulham. What felt stranger was blanking in Gameweek 4’s 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth, despite playing all 90 minutes!

But an early November brace at Tottenham Hotspur was popular, while this plus two assists arrived in Gameweek 26’s 7-0 over Man United. A Sunday afternoon of 21 points.

As the season drew to a close, Salah added a hat-trick of assists against Leicester City to his portfolio. It’s the only time he’s done this.

2023/24

When he couldn’t contribute more than an assist at Chelsea in Gameweek 1, perhaps managers should’ve seen this as a sign of things to come.

However, it says a lot about Salah that his worst full season (as of now) still had attacking returns in nine of his first 10. This included back-to-back braces versus Brighton and Everton. He then matched the derby’s 16 points when facing Brentford several weeks later, and again on New Year’s Day at home to Newcastle United.

It’s also worth noting that a hamstring injury kept him out on a few occasions.

2024/25

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 23

Well, where on earth do we begin with this extraordinary, unparalleled year?

A title-winning campaign that saw Salah named both the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year for a third time, jaws were on the floor as he claimed 12 double-digit hauls in his first 18 matches. Nobody reached this amount throughout the whole of 2023/24, 2022/23 or 2021/22.

Particularly ridiculous were Gameweeks 8 to 19. A period of 11 outings, 22 attacking returns and 140 points, captaining Salah was so obvious and, arguably, stale. The 21-pointer at Spurs put him on 15 goals and 11 assists by Christmas.

Not only did he break his own record tally of 303, it was achieved by the end of Gameweek 28.

2025/26 (by Gameweek 31)

Yet his output declined in the subsequent nine displays, something which has carried over into this farewell tour.

After an average start, the combination of Salah’s public falling out with Arne Slot and a winter African Cup of Nations absence meant he didn’t start a league match from Gameweeks 13 to 22. No appearance has brought in more than 10 points.

Nevertheless, let’s not allow 2025/26 to dampen our memories of this genuine superstar.

Because the news could spark a great goodbye for the fourth top scorer in Premier League history. Nostalgic FPL managers could discover that there’s still time for one final run of Salah magic.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    He is the greatest of them all.

    Mo Salah Mo Salah Mo Salah

    Egyptian King!

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  2. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    I just love how much he terrorized Manchester utd 😆

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  3. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Republic of Ireland fans dreaming of what could be. Hope we’re not disappointed

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      I feel sick

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Manning what the actual

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Braindead stuff. Gonna get nervy as hell now from almost cruising 2 mins ago

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  4. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Goodbye Salah

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  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Disappointing that the Editor didn't write this one.

    He's the greatest FPL player of all time. Give him the respect he deserves, Scout.

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    1. FPL Marc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Duly noted.

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  6. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Goodbye Mo Salah

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  7. F4L
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    cool to see dzeko still playing at this level

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  8. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    On paper, that France squad is quite ridiculous

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    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      How do they look on grass?

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      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        mellow

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  9. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Great process we have in european qualifying where Sweden can finish bottom of a group and still make the World Cup. It'd be like the Premier League having some random knockout competition for european places between the other 14 teams and Wolves landing one of them

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  10. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Is GW 32 going to be popular for WC?

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  11. F4L
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    dan james banger

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  12. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Oh, snap! Go on, Dan James!

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  13. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Damsgaard goal 1-0. Kom så Danmark

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  14. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Tonali scores. ITA 1 - NIR 0 55 minutes...

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  15. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Denmark 2-0 up 🙂

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  16. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Denmark 3-0

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  17. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Great save from Darlow!

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  18. Gazwaz80
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Blimey, Big Nev doesn’t seem to have missed many lunches…

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    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Legend

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      1 lunch per save

      Proper legend

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  19. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Gyökeres hattie!

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  20. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Very lucky Sweden. 2 points in qualifying but get in the playoffs in the back door. Have to play an 'away' leg as punishment except Ukraine can't play at home thanks to Vlad so its neutral pool. Jammy as you like

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  21. SM001
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    I never want to see Ryan Manning in an Irish jersey ever again.

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  22. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Come on Kelleher

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Fark

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  23. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Brenda Johnson with one of the worst pens you will ever see backed up by Neco Williams saved. Wales crashing out.

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Good team Bosnia by the way. Fancy them to knock Italy out

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  24. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Terrible results all around.

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  25. el polako
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Wales can’t handle the pressure.
    2 years ago lost in the same way against Poland.

    Good.

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      How has Johnson twice now transferred within the league for circa 40m pounds? The mind boggles

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