Mohamed Salah: The story of an all-time FPL legend

Following Tuesday evening’s announcement that Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) will leave Liverpool at the end of this season, it’s time to begin a sentimental final stretch for the Egyptian.

The true GOAT of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is about to depart. So let’s celebrate his record-breaking, title-winning Anfield career.

SALAH STATS

Currently on 2,216 FPL points thanks to 191 goals, 104 assists and 232 bonuses, Salah will end up behind just Wayne Rooney (2,338) and Frank Lampard (2,318) on the all-time list.

34 of these points took place at Chelsea, where he played just 564 league minutes across 2013/14 and 2014/15. On the scoresheet against Arsenal, he soon netted and assisted at home to Stoke City.

After being shifted to Serie A for a bit, he was brought to Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp for an initial £34m. And the rest is history….

SEASON POINTS GOALS ASSISTS RETURNS MINS POINTS

PER 90 HAULS OF

10+ POINTS BIGGEST TALLIES 2025/26 97 5 6 11 1,828 4.78 1 10 2024/25 344 29 18 47 3,369 9.19 18 21, 18, 17, 16, 16, 15, 14, 14, 14 2023/24 211 18 12 30 2,557 7.43 9 16, 16, 16, 15 2022/23 239 19 13 32 3,290 6.54 10 21, 15, 14 2021/22 265 23 14 37 2,773 8.60 10 24, 19, 18, 17, 15 2020/21 231 22 6 28 3,082 6.75 6 20, 16, 15, 14 2019/20 233 19 10 29 2,886 7.27 9 18, 16, 16, 15, 14 2018/19 259 22 12 34 3,262 7.15 8 21, 19, 15, 15 2017/18 303 32 12 44 2,921 9.34 15 29, 16, 15, 15, 14

The only player to exceed 300 FPL points in a season, he’s done this twice, never finishing below 211 in any of his eight previous campaigns.

Additionally, Salah’s 29-pointer at home to Watford in 2017/18 is the record score for a single match.

Last season’s Double Gameweek 24 reached the same total, one more than 2021/22’s Double Gameweek 26 versus Norwich City and Leeds United.

FAVOURITE FPL OPPONENTS

OPPONENT POINTS MATCHES GOALS ASSISTS HAULS OF

10+ POINTS Manchester United 136 16 (average of 8.50) 13 6 4 Newcastle United 131 18 (average of 7.28) 10 10 4 West Ham United 127 17 (average of 7.47) 11 6 6

Certain groups of fans have a good reason to fear seeing Salah coming out of the tunnel. The 33-year-old particularly enjoys facing Manchester United, whom he’s visiting again in Gameweek 35.

Including Man Utd players, Mohamed Salah is the eighth-highest PL scorer at Old Trafford in the 2020s — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 24, 2026

Are there any opponents that Salah tends to struggle against?

Strangely, it’s Burnley. He’s scored just twice in 11 meetings with the Clarets. And he’ll also be disappointed at five goals from 16 Chelsea clashes.

SEASON-BY-SEASON

2017/18

However, the formation of an FPL legend began all the way back in 2017. Initially priced at a mere £9.0m by those at FPL Towers, his debut goal and assist at Watford were quickly repeated against Arsenal in Gameweek 3. The first two of 87 double-digit hauls (so far).

Managers got especially excited between Gameweeks 11 and 14, where the Egyptian scored seven times, contributing 51 points.

As mentioned, the reverse encounter with Watford created Fantasy history. And by the end of his first term on Merseyside, Salah was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year, also breaking Luis Suarez’s previous 295-point FPL record.

2018/19

Next up, a Champions League-winning campaign, where Liverpool finished second domestically despite accumulating 97 points. This amount would’ve won almost all other Premier League titles.

Salah only once bagged a bonus point in his first 15 matches, even though seven goals and five assists arrived. Yet a hat-trick versus Bournemouth began an eight-game festive spurt that included six double-digit scores.

Things then slowed down, and the Egyptian blanked in a 5-0 victory over Watford. But he did secure 19 points in Gameweek 36 against Huddersfield Town.

2019/20

In a season hampered by Covid-19, Liverpool made it to 99 points and a first league title since 1990.

Although Salah saw another drop in FPL output, he, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were a devastating frontline to face.

He began by collecting 30 points across the first three outings, later peaking with an 18-pointer at Brighton and Hove Albion. There were also a couple of 16s at home to Watford and Southampton.

2020/21

Not wanting to rest on any laurels, Salah whacked out an opening day hat-trick when Liverpool beat Leeds 4-3.

Even more impressive was Gameweek 14 at Crystal Palace. Named as a substitute, he came on in the 57th minute, yet somehow found time to score twice, assist and deliver 16 points.

After this stunning blitz, the wide forward was goalless in his next six. But this ‘bad’ season still featured 22 goals and a final total of 231.

2021/22

By now, Gameweek 1 delights were becoming a speciality for Salah. This latest haul took place at Norwich, and the reverse Canaries contest was part of a 28-point Double Gameweek.

A spectacular run between Gameweeks 3 and 17 saw him end 15 consecutive matches with at least one attacking return, including seven goal-scoring shifts in a row. The pinnacle of this took place at Old Trafford, where he bagged a phenomenal hat-trick, assist and tally of 24.

It meant he reached 107 points by the end of Gameweek 9 – averaging just short of a dozen. Oh, and the home Man United meeting brought a further 19.

2022/23

In a slow start by his standards, Salah naturally delivered big on the opening weekend, away to Fulham. What felt stranger was blanking in Gameweek 4’s 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth, despite playing all 90 minutes!

But an early November brace at Tottenham Hotspur was popular, while this plus two assists arrived in Gameweek 26’s 7-0 over Man United. A Sunday afternoon of 21 points.

As the season drew to a close, Salah added a hat-trick of assists against Leicester City to his portfolio. It’s the only time he’s done this.

2023/24

When he couldn’t contribute more than an assist at Chelsea in Gameweek 1, perhaps managers should’ve seen this as a sign of things to come.

However, it says a lot about Salah that his worst full season (as of now) still had attacking returns in nine of his first 10. This included back-to-back braces versus Brighton and Everton. He then matched the derby’s 16 points when facing Brentford several weeks later, and again on New Year’s Day at home to Newcastle United.

It’s also worth noting that a hamstring injury kept him out on a few occasions.

2024/25

Well, where on earth do we begin with this extraordinary, unparalleled year?

A title-winning campaign that saw Salah named both the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year for a third time, jaws were on the floor as he claimed 12 double-digit hauls in his first 18 matches. Nobody reached this amount throughout the whole of 2023/24, 2022/23 or 2021/22.

Particularly ridiculous were Gameweeks 8 to 19. A period of 11 outings, 22 attacking returns and 140 points, captaining Salah was so obvious and, arguably, stale. The 21-pointer at Spurs put him on 15 goals and 11 assists by Christmas.

Not only did he break his own record tally of 303, it was achieved by the end of Gameweek 28.

2025/26 (by Gameweek 31)

Yet his output declined in the subsequent nine displays, something which has carried over into this farewell tour.

After an average start, the combination of Salah’s public falling out with Arne Slot and a winter African Cup of Nations absence meant he didn’t start a league match from Gameweeks 13 to 22. No appearance has brought in more than 10 points.

Nevertheless, let’s not allow 2025/26 to dampen our memories of this genuine superstar.

Because the news could spark a great goodbye for the fourth top scorer in Premier League history. Nostalgic FPL managers could discover that there’s still time for one final run of Salah magic.