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Spurs appoint De Zerbi as new head coach

31 March 2026 41 comments
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Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach.

The Italian joins on a five-year contract, subject to a work permit.

De Zerbi has been out of work since leaving Marseille in February, where he finished runners-up in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain in 2024/25, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League in the process.

The French club were fourth in Ligue 1 at the time of his departure earlier this year.

In a club statement, De Zerbi said:

“I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world.

“In all my discussions with the club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear – to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters. I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it.

“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season. I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Sporting Director Johan Lange added:

“Roberto was our number one target for the summer and we are very pleased to be able to bring him in now.

“He is one of the most creative and forward-thinking coaches in world football, and brings with him a wealth of experience at the highest level, including in the Premier League.” – Johan Lange

OUTLOOK

De Zerbi becomes the third Tottenham boss of the season, after Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor’s exits.

They are currently 17th in the table, just one point outside of the relegation zone, having failed to win since the turn of the year.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss, who mostly used a 4-2-3-1 at Marseille, consequently faces a huge task to keep his new club up.

With just seven top-flight games left to play, it’s a mixed bag of fixtures for Spurs.

Sunderland are up next in Gameweek 32, who have lost their last three matches at the Stadium of Light, followed by a home game against De Zerbi’s former club Brighton.

Their remaining fixtures are home matches against Leeds United and Everton, and trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Unless there are some freak (e.g. weather-related) postponements, Spurs won’t have a Blank Gameweek or Double Gameweek.

We’ll have a more detailed Scout Report to come on De Zerbi in the coming days.

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41 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    So, who's gonna be the new spurs manager after Zerbi in a few months time?

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours ago

      Tuchel ?
      After a disastrous World Cup performance

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        England really are dreadful.

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        1. MVDP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 39 mins ago

          Never understood friendlies and this game goes a good way to showing why.

          Confidence will take a hammering after this.

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    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Pochetino

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    3. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Slot.

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  2. Gazwaz80
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    England are shite…

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Only Pickford and maybe Anderson, Guehi and Rodgers likely to start in WC. Lol at Anderson Superman

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  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    The Blue Samurai looking sharp.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Absolutely. Love that JFA kit. Hopefully, the world's oldest population have something to celebrate this summer.

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  4. thegaffer82
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    God help us in the WC if we get an injury crisis, cos the B team are absolute gash

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Lost me at "God"

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  5. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    One for World Cup fantasy football
    Nakamura 23 international games 10 goals
    Or with Reims 79 games 23 goals

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  6. JBG
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Tuchel might not be the answer ey?

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  7. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Will Tuchel be sacked before world cup?

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      No chance. Better chance of him recovering his hairline.

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  8. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Never seen it happen, so I had to google

    If a team has only 9 men available for a shootout (due to red cards/injury), the opposing team must reduce their numbers to match, leaving both teams with only 9 eligible players, including the goalkeeper.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Interesting

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  9. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Denmark out! Czechia World Cup bound...

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  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Italy almost out of another major tournament 😆

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  11. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Yeah they’re done.

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  12. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    arrivederci

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  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    3 World Cup’s now missed in a row, wow

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  14. tbos83
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Still can't believe we lost the Euros to Italy

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    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      And Italy lost De Zerbi to Spurs.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Lmaooo. Hardly difficult to believe. Boys against Men final. Italy had the balls. I still remember how Chiellini manhandled Saka. They wanted it more but England chose to play by the book. Sometimes you gotta be dirty.

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  15. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Italy out! Again! Bosnia & Herzegovina earn their place!

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  16. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Italy out of World Cup. Wow.

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    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Good news for England.

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    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      It's almost like the New World Order is shifting like the great sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.
      If I was a grain of sand at the mercy of Asian storms, I would still put my middle finger up as I was flying through the air.

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  17. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    On behalf of all England fans we’d still take Italy’s record for the past 20 years over ours. That’s the saddest part.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Fair enough. Italy really cooked in Berlin & Wembley.

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    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I don't find that sad as an English fan, but I understand the sentiment.
      Why am I not sad about it?
      It was Butchers blood soaked shirt and the 100% sacrifice that was left on the field.
      As long as my fellow compatriots gave their sweat and soul to the cause that will fill me with pride.
      Win or lose.
      Prefer the win though.

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  18. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Just to let the advertisement world know I am now buying Crouch's "The Big One" detergent.
    Please can you get back to me that it is not poisoning the frog spawn and baby fishes when it goes down the drainage system.

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    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      And Don't sheet me off Persil or whatever your name is.
      My job involves taking samples to a national government recognised laboratory that test "STUFF".

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  19. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Just it little thread of mine if you don't mind
    Who wins the Prem this year?
    I think Man Ciiteh will do it now they're out of the CL.
    Huge game when they face the Arse.
    What do you think?

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    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      I mean we all like a little drink now and again...you ain't gonna chastice me for it are you?
      I can be wrong I can be right.
      Johny Rotten said that and it's probably true.
      I accept it.

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      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Arse are actually on track to actually win diddly.
        Citeh have the Carb.league cup and a great shout at the FA cup too and imb sneak the Prem as Arse fail in the Champs league.
        Is it just me?

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  20. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Price changes 1 April

    No rises

    Falls: Benitez 3.9, Malacia 3.7

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    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm only happy when it Rains!
      Cheers mate!

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  21. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    International break in the dead zone on this forum is truly wonderful.
    I love it. It's almost like I'm talking to thyself.
    Akin to a jousting tournament where the oncoming horse has only the MMS on top facing me.
    In the words of Rotten again, "Pretty Vacant."

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