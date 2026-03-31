Erling Haaland (£14.4m) racked up 224 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points in 2025, the most of any player.

This total was 17 points more than Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m), who placed second, and 18 more than Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), who came third.

However, none of these players are included in the highest-scoring FPL XI of 2026 so far, which we will examine below.

GOALKEEPER

Caoimhin Kelleher – 54 points

Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.8m) has been in superb form for Brentford since the turn of the year, with five clean sheets, five save points and six bonus points in 12 matches.

He saved Enzo Le Fee’s (£4.9m) Panenka penalty back in January, too.

The Irish shot-stopper, who missed Gameweek 28 due to the birth of his child, returned in last month’s goalless draw with Bournemouth.

He recorded another clean sheet at Leeds United before the international break, and continues to offer real value in between the sticks, even accounting for his three price rises in 2026.

Notable mentions: David Raya (50 points), Dean Henderson (48 points)

DEFENDERS

Gabriel Magalhaes – 76 points, Virgil van Dijk – 69 points, James Hill – 60 points, Adrien Truffert – 57 points

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) has already amassed 76 points this year, seven more than any other FPL defender.

A rock at the back, he’s served up six clean sheets, 12 defensive contribution (DefCon) points and nine bonus points in 12 matches.

Thanks to his aerial prowess, he also produced an assist against Chelsea, while further attacking returns arrived at the Vitality Stadium and Molineux, both with his left foot.

Liverpool’s performances have been subpar in 2026, having secured only four wins from 13 Premier League games, but Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) has still produced 69 points, thanks to four clean sheets, six DefCon points and five bonus points in 13 matches.

Additionally, the Dutch centre-back has found the net three times, all from set plays, and provided the assist for Alexis Mac Allister’s (£6.3m) late strike at the City Ground in February.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth have become a tough nut to crack in 2026.

It has coincided with the emergence of budget defender James Hill (£4.2m), who has been the definition of consistency, blanking in only three of his 12 starts.

He’s provided three assists in that time, mainly due to his distribution, and is also top among defenders for DefCons in 2026:

Player Team DefCons (2026 only) Hill Bournemouth 146 Alderete Sunderland 137 Mavropanos West Ham 128 Senesi Bournemouth 123 Struijk Leeds 122 Gabriel Arsenal 119 Ballard Sunderland 118 Mosquera Wolves 107 van Dijk Liverpool 107 van Hecke Brighton 107

Bournemouth team-mate Adrien Truffert (£4.7m) also features in the XI, having banked two assists, four clean sheets, 10 DefCon points and five bonus points in 12 matches.

Notable mentions: Marcos Senesi (56 points), Malick Thiaw (55 points), Jurrien Timber, William Saliba (54 points), James Justin, Pascal Struijk (53 points)

MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes – 90 points, Morgan Gibbs-White – 69 points, Harry Wilson – 67 points, Cole Palmer – 63 points

No player has amassed more points than Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) in 2026 so far.

The Portuguese playmaker has enjoyed a superb run of form as a No 10 under Michael Carrick, with three goals, 10 assists, two DefCon points and 19 bonus points in just 11 matches.

He remains by far the best creator in the Premier League, too, having racked up at least 23 more key passes than any other player this calendar year:

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m), perhaps surprisingly, ranks second in midfield.

He’s found the net six times in 2026, the joint-most of any FPL midfielder, as well as providing the assist for Taiwo Awoniyi’s (£5.2m) strike at Brentford.

With back-to-back home encounters after the break, Gibbs-White could be a decent differential between now and the end of the season.

In the final year of his contract, Harry Wilson (£6.0m) has also stepped up for Fulham. The Welshman has five goals and two assists in 12 matches in 2026.

Cole Palmer (£10.6m) also features in our best XI, but penalties have played a significant part, with four of his six strikes from the spot, as he continues to struggle for form and fitness.

Notable mentions: Matheus Cunha, Elliot Anderson (62 points), Declan Rice, Antoine Semenyo (61 points), Dominik Szoboszlai, Crysencio Summerville (60 points), Casemiro (58 points)

FORWARDS

Joao Pedro – 83 points, Igor Thiago – 64 points

Joao Pedro (£7.8m) has been in prolific form for Chelsea this year, with a very impressive eight non-penalty goals and six assists in 12 matches.

The Brazilian has won four penalties in that period, claiming an assist every time.

Since the appointment of Liam Rosenior in Gameweek 22, Pedro’s goal conversion rate is 25.0%, highlighting his clinical nature.

“Consistently, during the two months that I’ve been here, he’s shown that level. He’s a world-class striker. But I wouldn’t swap Joao for anyone in this moment to be honest, because he’s showing all of the things and all the attributes I want to see in my No 9.” – Liam Rosenior on Joao Pedro

Igor Thiago (£7.3m) has also proved to be a real handful for opposition defenders in 2026, finding the net eight times in 13 matches.

He also helped out defensively in Gameweek 31, banking DefCon for the first time this term.

Notable mentions: Jarrod Bowen (59 points), Benjamin Sesko (54 points)

HIGHEST-SCORING PLAYERS THIS CALENDAR YEAR